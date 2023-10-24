reviews

EarnIn Pay Advance App: 2024 Review

Written by
Heidi Rivera
Edited by
Rhys Subitch
Updated on Nov. 27, 2023

At a glance

4.9
Bankrate Score
Caret Down
Availability
5.0
Affordability
4.8
Customer Experience
5.0

About Bankrate Score

Full methodology

Founded in 2013 under the name Activehours, EarnIn is a mobile app that offers consumers cash advances based on the money they’ve earned. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, and its products are backed by Evolve Bank & Trust.

Lender Details

Moneybag
Loan amount Up to $750 per pay period
Rates
APR from None
Clock Wait
Term lengths Next paycheck

EarnIn pros and cons

Green circle with a checkmark inside

Pros

  • No monthly subscription fee.
  • Quick funding without fees.
  • High cash advance limit.
Red circle with an X inside

Cons

  • Low daily limit.
  • Payment could trigger overdraft.
  • Location sharing may be required.

Best for large cash advances

EarnIn offers users cash advances of up to $750 per pay period, which is high compared to the industry average of $250. Because of this, EarnIn is the better option for those who may need to borrow a little extra from their paychecks to cover midsize expenses, like a minor car repair or emergency home fix.

On the downside, the company imposes a daily withdrawal limit of $100. However, you can gain access to a highly daily borrowing limit by signing up for its card.

How to qualify for a EarnIn advance

To sign up for EarnIn you must meet the following requirements.

  • Be at least 18 years old.
  • Have a primary residence in the U.S. or its territories.
  • Have a valid U.S. cell phone number.
  • Own a checking account.
  • Have a consistent direct deposit schedule.
  • Be able to verify a fixed work location or provide a work email address.

You’ll need access to a digital timesheet or pay stub to serve as proof of income.

How this app compares

EarnIn vs. Brigit

When it comes to eligibility requirements, Brigit is more stringent than EarnIn. It requires a checking account that’s been active for at least 60 days and that has received a minimum of three recurring deposits. 

EarnIn is also more cost-effective, as it doesn’t require a monthly subscription to access its cash out feature — something Brigit does require. However, Brigit’s basic subscription offers more tools for credit building, making it a better choice for those who are also working on their credit.

EarnIn vs. Dave

Price-point wise, there’s not much difference between EarnIn and Dave. The latter requires a $1 monthly subscription fee, while the former is completely free. Both services charge an express funding fee, based on the amount. But with EarnIn the first express funding fee is waived. 

That said, with Dave you can withdraw up to $500 per pay period and in a single withdrawal, whereas EarnIn has a daily limit of $100. So if you need more than that on the spot Dave would be the better option.

EarnIn: In the details

Loan Amount
Up to $750 per pay period
APR from
None
Term lengths
Next paycheck
Funds available in
1-3 business days without a fee

What we like and what we don’t like

What we like

  • No monthly subscription fee. Cash advance apps typically charge a monthly subscription fee to use its services, but EarnIn offers its services at no cost. 
  • Quick funding without fees. EarnIn’s fee-free funding timeline is between one and three business days. Additionally, you won’t be charged the first time you use its express funding service.
  • High cash advance limit. You can get a cash advance of up to $750 per pay period — this is much higher than the standard cash advance cap of $250.

What we don’t like

  • Low daily withdrawal limit. You can only withdraw up to $100 a day if you don’t have an EarnIn card.
  • Payment could trigger overdraft. If you have insufficient funds in your account by the time your balance is deducted, you may face overdraft fees from your bank.
  • Location-sharing may be required. If you don’t have an electronic timesheet or don’t want to share your work email, you’ll have to grant EarnIn access to your GPS to verify your office’s location.

How to contact EarnIn

Users can contact EarnIn’s customer support team by logging into the app and selecting the chat feature. Live agents are available 24/7 through this option. You can also contact the company by email at care@earnin.com or by calling 888-551-1784.

How to take out an advance with EarnIn

To request a cash advance with EarnIn simply follow the outlined steps.

EarnIn features and perks

Among its perks, EarnIn waves its first Lighting Speed transfer fee for its members — something unique in the cash advance app space. As part of your account, you also get free access to credit monitoring, plus the company’s Boost program. With Boost, users can temporarily increase their pay period limit by $50 by simply by requesting authorization from another member.

Lastly, users get access to the Balance Shield feature. This alerts them if their account balance falls below $400, and automatically transfers $100 if their account balance falls below the $100-mark.

Fees and penalties

EarnIn stands out from the competition by not charging a monthly subscription or late fee. That said, if you’d like to expedite your withdrawal, you will have to pay a fee. This optional fee costs between $1.99 and $4.99, depending on the cash advance amount. By choosing this option, you can have your money in minutes, instead of having to wait up to three business days.

Besides the rush fee, users can leave an optional tip for withdrawing money. Both the Lightning Speed fee and tip will be deducted from your next paycheck, along with your cash advance balance.

EarnIn frequently asked questions

How Bankrate rates EarnIn

Overall Score 4.9 Explanation
Availability 5.0 EarnIn offers generous cash advance amounts per pay period and relatively fast funding. Customers also don’t need to satisfy high salary requirements to be eligible for its advances.
Affordability 4.8 EarnIn doesn’t require a monthly subscription or charges any fees, other than express funding fees.
Customer Experience 5.0 Customers can contact EarnIn’s support staff multiple ways. Its mobile app is highly rated by both iOS and Android users and it has very few complaints with the CFPB.

Methodology

To select the top personal loan lenders, Bankrate considers 20 factors. These factors include credit requirements, APR ranges, fees, loan amounts and flexibility to account for a wide range of credit profiles and budgets. Bankrate reviewed over 30 lenders and gave each a Bankrate rating, which consists of four categories:

  • Availability: What the minimum loan amounts are, its eligibility requirements and loan turnaround are considered in this category.
  • Affordability: The interest rates, penalties and fees are measured in this section of the score. Lower rates and fees and fewer potential penalties result in a higher score.
  • Customer experience: This category covers customer service hours, if online applications are available, online account access and mobile apps.
  • Transparency: This category is measured by how accessible credit requirements, rates and fees are on the lender's page. We also took into account whether prequalification was available, as all these factors are key for consumers to make an informed decision.

Editorial disclosure: All reviews are prepared by Bankrate.com staff. Opinions expressed therein are solely those of the reviewer and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including rates and fees, presented in the review is accurate as of the date of the review. Check the data at the top of this page and the lender’s website for the most current information.