Mariner Finance Personal Loans: 2024 Review

Hanneh Bareham
Rhys Subitch
Updated on Jan. 1, 2024
At a glance

4.0
Bankrate Score
Caret Down
Availability
4.5
Affordability
3.9
Customer Experience
4.1
Transparency
3.3

About Bankrate Score

Mariner Finance was founded in 1927 and has more than 480 branches in 28 states. Its low minimum amount for personal loans makes it a good fit for someone who doesn’t need or want to take out a big loan.

Moneybag
Loan amount $1,000–$25,000
Rates
APR from 18.99%–35.99%
Clock Wait
Term lengths 12-60 months
This lender is best for co-signed and joint loans.

Mariner Finance is best for co-signed and joint loans

Mariner Finance allows co-signers and co-borrowers on its personal loan products. That means you can add a second party to the application or take out the loan with another individual to strengthen your approval odds. Not all lenders afford borrowers this opportunity, though, and Mariner Finance features a range of loan amounts with generous repayment periods to make your monthly payment more affordable.

Mariner Finance pros and cons

PROS

  • Checkmark

    15 day satisfaction guarantee.

  • Checkmark

    Apply online, by phone or at a branch.

  • Checkmark

    Secured and unsecured options available.

CONS

  • Close X

    Branch visit may be required.

  • Close X

    High APRs.

  • Close X

    No rate discount with autopay.

Do you qualify?

Mariner Finance does not disclose credit score or income requirements. However, the lender evaluates personal loan applicants on the following criteria:

  • Credit history.
  • Income.
  • Debt payment obligations.
  • Availability of collateral, if needed.

Personal loans are usually unsecured, but Mariner Finance also provides secured personal loans. A secured loan is easier to qualify for and typically offers better rates because the balance is backed by collateral — an asset, like a car — and thus, the lender incurs less risk. 

Mariner Finance states that its best rates and largest loan amounts may require you to use a vehicle no older than 10 years as collateral. The vehicle must be fully paid off and titled in the applicant’s name.

What Mariner Finance doesn't allow loan funds to be used for

Mariner Finance does not specify spending restrictions. Personal loans from Mariner Finance are most often used to consolidate debt, cover home improvement costs, pay for big-ticket events like weddings and vacations or pay for other unexpected expenses.

How this lender compares

logo
4.0
Bankrate Score
APR from
18.99%–35.99%
Loan Amount
$1,000–$25,000
Term Length
12-60 months
Min Credit Score
Not disclosed
logo
4.4
Bankrate Score
APR from
18.00%–35.99%
Loan Amount
$1,500–$20,000
Term Length
24-60 months
Min Credit Score
Not disclosed
Read our reviewArrow Right
on Bankrate
logo
4.7
Bankrate Score
APR from
9.95% to 35.99%
Loan Amount
$2,000 - $35,000
Term Length
12 to 60 months
Min Credit Score
550
Read our reviewArrow Right
on Bankrate

Mariner Finance vs. OneMain Financial

OneMain Financial also caters to individuals with varying financial backgrounds and its APR range is comparable to what Mariner Finance offers.  

While borrowing costs can be steep with both lenders, OneMain Financial charges an origination fee — a percentage of the amount you borrow or a flat rate, depending on your state or residence — up to 10 percent. Mariner Finance doesn't charge an origination fee, so it may be the more affordable option for borrowers with a strong credit score.

Mariner Finance vs. Avant

Avant is similar to Mariner Finance in its eligibility criteria, maximum APR and terms. However, the primary difference between the two lenders is that Avant offers a loan maximum of $35,000, $10,000 more than Mariner Finance. Plus, Avant borrowers could qualify for a more competitive starting rate of 9.95 percent APR. 

Both lenders offer a mobile app, fast funding and low minimum amounts. Still, Avant charges an administration fee of up to 4.75 percent, which can increase the cost of your loan significantly if you're offered similar terms and rates between the two lenders.

Learn more: Avant vs. Mariner Finance: Which offers better personal loans?

Mariner Finance: In the details

Loan Amount
$1,000–$25,000
APR from
18.99%–35.99%
Term lengths
12-60 months

What we like and what we don’t like

Mariner Finance is great for those looking to borrow a small amount, but it carries higher interest rates than other lenders.  

What we like

  • Low minimum loan amount: The $1,000 personal loan minimum is ideal for those in need of a smaller loan.
  • Apply online, by phone or at a branch: Unlike online-exclusive lenders, Mariner Finance offers several ways to apply for a personal loan, and you can pick up your check at a branch if you live near one.
  • Loans for borrowers with bad credit: People with bad credit who have filed for bankruptcy or need a joint applicant or a co-signer may qualify.

What we don’t like

  • Branch visit may be required: You must apply at a branch for a personal loan of less than $1,500 or more than $15,000, and branches are limited to 28 states.
  • High APRs: Mariner Finance’s starting interest rate of 18.99 percent is more than twice as high as the lowest rates on the market. Well-qualified borrowers should search elsewhere.
  • No rate discount with autopay: Unlike many personal loan lenders, Mariner Finance does not offer a rate discount if you sign up for autopay.

How to contact Mariner Finance 

You can reach Mariner Finance by phone at 800-373-4004 or by visiting the nearest branch. Its hours of operation are not disclosed on the website.

You can also submit a form on its website under the "customer support" tab. Here, you'll be able to submit any questions, concerns or complaints you have, and a customer representative will contact you via the information you provide.

How to apply for a personal loan with Mariner Finance

You can apply for a Mariner Finance personal loan online, by phone or at a branch. 

Loans between $1,500 and $15,000 can be funded online. It takes about five minutes to complete the application, and then a Mariner Finance representative will contact you, usually on the same business day. Borrowers who apply online can typically receive funds two days after accepting an offer.

If you apply by phone, use the interactive map on the bank website to find the branch closest to you and call that branch. Loans less than $1,500 or greater than $15,000 must be funded at a Mariner Finance branch. If you apply in a Mariner Finance branch, you will need the following documents:

  • Valid, government-issued photo ID.
  • Social Security number.
  • Proof of residence, such as a utility bill, lease or driver’s license.
  • Proof of income, such as pay stubs, tax returns or bank statements.

Applicants who close a loan by phone or online must have a mobile device or computer to access email and electronic documents.

Features and additional perks

Mariner Finance offers its borrowers a 15-day satisfaction guarantee. This means that if you are not happy with the loan terms and rate that you received you can have any fees or charges waived. 

However, this refund is dependent on your ability to repay the loan in full within 15 days in cash or certified funds.

Fees and penalties

Mariner Finance discloses that it has fees, which vary by state — but doesn't list what these fees are. Look out for these additional costs when signing off on the loan, as they will be disclosed in the loan agreement.

Mariner Finance frequently asked questions

How Bankrate rates Mariner Finance

Overall Score 4.0 Explanation
Availability 4.5 Same-day approval is available, although Mariner Finance does not disclose specific eligibility requirements.
Affordability 3.9 Mariner Finance has a high minimum APR and possible fees.
Customer Experience 4.1 The option to visit a branch for help is a nice feature, but some borrowers will be required to do so in order to fund their loans.
Transparency 3.3 Mariner Finance offers prequalification but doesn't clearly list all of its fees and requirements.

Methodology

To select the top personal loan lenders, Bankrate considers 20 factors. These factors include credit requirements, APR ranges, fees, loan amounts and flexibility to account for a wide range of credit profiles and budgets. Bankrate reviewed over 30 lenders and gave each a Bankrate rating, which consists of four categories.

  • Availability: What the minimum loan amounts are, its eligibility requirements and loan turnaround are considered in this category.
  • Affordability: The interest rates, penalties and fees are measured in this section of the score. Lower rates and fees and fewer potential penalties result in a higher score.
  • Customer experience: This category covers customer service hours, if online applications are available, online account access and mobile apps.
  • Transparency: This category is measured by how accessible credit requirements, rates and fees are on the lender's page. We also took into account whether prequalification was available, as all these factors are key for consumers to make an informed decision.

Editorial disclosure: All reviews are prepared by Bankrate.com staff. Opinions expressed therein are solely those of the reviewer and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including rates and fees, presented in the review is accurate as of the date of the review. Check the data at the top of this page and the lender’s website for the most current information.

