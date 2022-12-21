reviews

M&T Bank Personal Loans: 2024 Review

Updated on June 14, 2023
At a glance

4.6
Bankrate Score
Caret Down
Availability
5.0
Affordability
4.7
Customer Experience
5.0
Transparency
3.8

About Bankrate Score

With over 700 branches on the east coast, M&T Bank offers full-service banking for borrowers who prefer visiting in person. This relationship-driven lender offers advantageous rates and terms to borrowers with checking and savings accounts through M&T.

Moneybag
Loan amount $2,000-$50,000 (unsecured)
Rates
APR from 8.74%-15.74%
Clock Wait
Term lengths 12-84 months (unsecured)
M&T Bank is best for secured personal loans.

Best for secured personal loans

There are many competitors in the personal loan market, but only some offer secured personal loan options. M&T customers can apply for a personal loan using their savings account or a certificate of deposit. In addition to helping consumers to build their credit, secured loans also offer a higher maximum for borrowers who need a large cap.

M&T Bank pros and cons

PROS

  • Checkmark

    Low APRs.

  • Checkmark

    Minimal fees.

  • Checkmark

    Discounts available.

CONS

  • Close X

    Limited availability.

  • Close X

    Best rates for existing customers.

  • Close X

    Restrictions.

Do you qualify?

M&T Bank doesn’t disclose many of its borrower qualifications on its website. In order to qualify for a loan with M&T, you must be at least 18 years old and a citizen of the United States. Borrowers generally need good to excellent credit history to qualify for unsecured loans.

What M&T Bank doesn't allow loan funds to be used for

M&T Bank doesn’t give details on how its personal loans can be used, though its website specifies unsecured loans "must be used for an eligible purpose." Lenders generally do not allow borrowers to use personal loans for secondary education, gambling or illegal activities. Contact M&T Bank to ensure your intended loan purpose is allowed before applying.

How this lender compares

logo
4.6
Bankrate Score
APR from
8.74%-15.74%
Loan Amount
$2,000-$50,000 (unsecured)
Term Length
12-84 months (unsecured)
Min Credit Score
Not disclosed
logo
4.7
Bankrate Score
APR from
8.49%-35.99%
Loan Amount
$1,000-$50,000
Term Length
24-84 months
Min Credit Score
600
Read our reviewArrow Right
on Bankrate
logo
4.7
Bankrate Score
APR from
7.99%-25.49% *with AutoPay
Loan Amount
$5,000-$100,000
Term Length
24 to 84 months
Min Credit Score
Not disclosed
Read our reviewArrow Right
on Bankrate

M&T vs. TD Bank

A personal loan with TD Bank offers the same high financing amount with the added benefit of some requirements being disclosed. Borrowers need a credit score of 700 to qualify for a personal loan, which makes it a good option for those with excellent credit. Neither M&T or TD Bank charge a fee for the origination of a loan. 

M&T vs. LightStream

LightStream is a strong contender for borrowers with a more secure handle on their credit score. While there is no listed requirement, LightStream generally only approves borrowers with good to excellent credit. It offers similar rates, but—just like M&T—LightStream doesn't offer prequalification.

M&T Bank: in the details

Loan Amount
$2,000-$50,000 (Secured loans $2,000-$100,000)
APR from
8.74%-15.74%
Term lengths
12-84 months (Secured loans 12-120 months)
Funds available in
As little as 24 hours
Additional requirements
Live in a state M&T Bank serves

What we like and what we don’t like

Unlike some unsecured personal loans, M&T does not charge a prepayment penalty. With loan terms as long as seven years (or 10 years for secured loans), borrowers can take a maximum repayment term (with a higher interest rate) and pay back as early as they are comfortable doing so – without concern for fees if they tackle their debt ahead of schedule.

What we like:

  • Low APRs: Unsecured loans range from 8.24 percent to 15.24 percent APR.
  • No application or origination fees: Some lenders charge these fees on their personal loans — avoiding these extra charges could save you money. 
  • Discounts available for checking customers: Existing M&T Bank checking customers can save between 0.15 percent and 0.5 percent on their APRs.

What we don’t like

  • Only available in limited markets: M&T bank serves customers in Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia. 
  • Best rates reserved for existing customers: If you don’t bank with M&T, you will not qualify for best available rates.
  • Restrictions on longest loan terms: If you want a repayment term greater than 60 months, your starting loan balance must exceed $15,000.

How to contact M&T Bank

Borrowers who prefer in-person support can visit one of the Bank’s brick-and-mortar locations. Outside of that, support can be found over the phone for inquiries on unsecured and cash-secured personal loans at 877-686-8424. Any general questions can be answered on the 24/7 service line at 800-724-2440.
 

How to apply for a personal loan with M&T Bank

The application for unsecured personal loans is entirely online and takes only a few minutes to complete. Borrowers are required to provide the following: 

Features and additional perks

Borrowers can access cash when they need it most — often in as soon as 24 hours following approval. This timeframe is much quicker than you’ll find with many other traditional banks. You can also view your approval odds and rates before formally applying without negatively impacting your credit score.

Fees and penalties

M&T Bank does not enforce any cost for borrowers to apply for or originate their loans. And, unlike some unsecured personal loans, M&T does not charge a prepayment penalty. However, borrowers should look out for fees for late and returned payments.

M&T Bank FAQs

How Bankrate rates M&T Bank

Score Explanation
Overall score 4.6
Affordability 5.0 M&T Bank boasts a low minimum loan amount and a quick approval process.
Affordability 4.7 A low maximum APR coupled with minimal fees gives the bank high marks.
Customer Experience 5.0 Extended customer service hours and online account access.
Transparency 3.8 Although the lender does not disclose credit requirements some rates are and borrowers can prequalify.

Methodology 

To select the top personal loan lenders, Bankrate considers 20 factors. These factors include credit requirements, APR ranges, fees, loan amounts and flexibility to account for a wide range of credit profiles and budgets. Bankrate reviewed over 30 lenders and gave each a Bankrate rating, which consists of four categories:

  • Availability: What the minimum loan amounts are, its eligibility requirements and loan turnaround are considered in this category.
  • Affordability: The interest rates, penalties and fees are measured in this section of the score. Lower rates and fees and fewer potential penalties result in a higher score.
  • Customer experience: This category covers customer service hours, if online applications are available, online account access and mobile apps.
  • Transparency: This category is measured by how accessible credit requirements, rates and fees are on the lender's page. We also took into account whether prequalification was available, as all these factors are key for consumers to make an informed decision.

Editorial disclosure: All reviews are prepared by Bankrate.com staff. Opinions expressed therein are solely those of the reviewer and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including rates and fees, presented in the review is accurate as of the date of the review. Check the data at the top of this page and the lender’s website for the most current information.

