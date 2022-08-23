Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Georgia Farm Bureau insurance review 2024
At a glance
Auto
3.2
Cost & ratings
3.2
Coverage
2.5
Support
4.4
Home
2.9
Cost & ratings
2.3
Coverage
4.0
Support
2.5
About Bankrate Score
Bankrate's take
Insurance through Georgia Farm Bureau is only available to individuals in Georgia who are also members of its organization. While it might not offer the most robust policy options, you could consider the company if you live in Georgia and want to support the local farming and agricultural industry.
Who Georgia Farm Bureau may be good for: Georgia residents who want to be a member of a local organization that supports farming and agriculture in the state.
Who Georgia Farm Bureau may not be good for: Policyholders who want robust policy options and digital tools from their insurer.
Georgia Farm Bureau car insurance
Georgia Farm Bureau earned a Bankrate Score of 3.2 out of five stars. We determine Bankrate Scores based on several criteria, including a provider’s affordability, availability, and customer service and financial strength ratings. We also assess each insurer’s digital tools, like mobile and online applications that enable policyholders to manage their policies and submit and track claims.
Georgia Farm Bureau car insurance includes standard coverage types such as liability, collision, comprehensive, and uninsured and underinsured motorist. When you purchase a policy, emergency roadside assistance is automatically included, unlike many car insurance providers that only offer this coverage as an endorsement. Other benefits of Georgia Farm Bureau’s auto insurance policies include its local network of Georgia agents.
Pros and cons of Georgia Farm Bureau car insurance
As with any auto insurer, it’s important to consider the full scope of what a Georgia Farm Bureau auto policy entails. Before buying a policy, make sure you understand the protection it offers and its limitations.
-
Local agents available
-
Numerous perks and member benefits
-
Standard policies include emergency roadside assistance coverage at no additional charge
-
Few discounts available
-
Purchasing car insurance requires paid membership
-
Limited availability
Georgia Farm Bureau car insurance cost
The average rate of a full coverage Georgia Farm Bureau policy is slightly higher than the national average cost of car insurance ($2,014), although this figure might change depending on your personal rating factors. The 2023 annual average full coverage premium for this provider is $2,133, and for minimum coverage, the average annual premium is $502. Below, we analyze Georgia Farm Bureau’s average rates across a variety of driving metrics. Although these rates can be useful for comparison purposes, requesting a car insurance quote from Georgia Farm Bureau based on your details will give you the most accurate estimate of your premium.
Georgia Farm Bureau car insurance rates by driving history
Average rates may not reflect the price you will pay for auto insurance, because insurers base premiums on personal factors such as your age, claims history and driving record. The following tables provide average rates for different driver scenarios. Be advised that not all providers will write policies for drivers convicted of DUIs. If you have a history of DUI violations, speak with your insurance agent to find out if you qualify for auto insurance coverage.
|Georgia Farm Bureau full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Clean driving history
|$2,133
|$2,014
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$2,333
|$2,427
|At-fault accident
|$2,333
|$2,854
|DUI conviction
|$4,148
|$3,091
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Georgia Farm Bureau car insurance quotes by age
Oftentimes, mature drivers pay less for car insurance than teen drivers because, statistically, young drivers have more accidents. Parents of young drivers can often get a better rate by adding their child to their policy, rather than purchasing separate coverage. The following rates are all based on quotes for drivers with a clean driving record.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their parents’ policy
|Georgia Farm Bureau full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Age 16
|$4,149
|$4,392
|Age 17
|$4,149
|$4,102
|Age 18
|$4,110
|$3,837
|Age 19
|$3,702
|$3,345
|Age 20
|$3,635
|$3,149
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their own policy
Georgia Farm Bureau car insurance discounts
Stacking car insurance discounts is a great way to maximize your savings with the best car insurance companies. Some of Georgia Farm Bureau’s car insurance discount programs include:
Georgia Farm Bureau home insurance
Georgia Farm Bureau home insurance services received a Bankrate Score of 2.9. Though the provider scored well on criteria like financial strength, it has limited availability and discounts. So, for homeowners looking for a more affordable insurance policy with a national presence, they may want to look elsewhere.
The company offers standard home insurance protections, such as dwelling, personal property, medical payments and other structures coverage. The provider also offers a few optional add-ons, like many of the best home insurance companies do, including mechanical breakdown coverage, home business coverage, hobby farm coverage and extended coverage for personal property like jewelry, furs, art and firearms.
Pros and cons of Georgia Farm Bureau home insurance
Like with its auto insurance, you’ll want to consider the full picture of Georgia Farm Bureau’s home insurance coverage and service. Below are some advantages and potential drawbacks to consider with its home policies.
-
Local agents available
-
Optional mechanical breakdown coverage available
-
Local Georgia claims service
-
Not offered everywhere
-
No replacement cost coverage option
-
Few discounts
Georgia Farm Bureau home insurance cost
Georgia Farm Bureau home insurance is relatively affordable compared to the national average. For $250,000 in dwelling coverage, policyholders with Georgia Farm Bureau pay an average of $1,300 per year. Nationally, this same amount of coverage is $1,428 per year.
|Dwelling coverage limit
|Georgia Farm Bureau average premium
|National average premium
|$150,000
|$953
|$975
|$250,000
|$1,300
|$1,428
|$350,000
|$1,653
|$1,879
|$450,000
|$2,010
|$2,343
|$750,000
|$2,929
|$3,761
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Georgia Farm Bureau home insurance discounts
Outside of a multi-policy discount, the Georgia Farm Bureau website does not list any homeowners insurance discount, which may be a drawback for those seeking the cheapest home insurance. However, a local agent can discuss all available discounts and eligibility requirements for your exact situation.
Georgia Farm Bureau life insurance
Life insurance is an integral part of any family’s financial plan. Georgia Farm Bureau offers life insurance products provided by the Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company, including annuities and permanent life and term life insurance policies.
Pros and cons of Georgia Farm Bureau life insurance
-
Permanent life and term life insurance products available
-
Level-term whole life policies available
-
Lower-than-average National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) complaints
-
No universal life products available
-
Georgia Farm Bureau does not underwrite its life insurance policies
-
Limited availability
Georgia Farm Bureau life insurance endorsements
Although the website confirms that Georgia Farm Bureau’s life insurance can be personalized with different options, it does not share what riders are available.
Compare Georgia Farm Bureau with other insurers
Shopping around with different insurance carriers is one of the best ways to find policies that meet your needs. If Georgia Farm Bureau doesn’t meet all your needs, consider these other insurance companies:
|
Featured
Georgia Farm Bureau
Read review Read Bankrate's full Georgia Farm Bureau Insurance review
|
Farmers
Read review Read Bankrate's full Farmers Insurance review
|
Country Financial
Read review Read Bankrate's full Country Financial Insurance review
|
USAA
Read review Read Bankrate's full USAA Insurance review
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
Overview
|
Insurance through Georgia Farm Bureau is only available to individuals in Georgia who are also members of its organization. While it might not offer the most robust policy options, you could consider the company if you live in Georgia and want to support the local farming and agricultural industry.
|
If you are looking for highly personalized coverage, Farmers could be a good choice. The company offers an array of endorsements for both its auto and home insurance policies, which could allow you to build an insurance policy that fits your specific needs. Farmers also has broader availability than Georgia Farm Bureau, selling coverage in all but eight states and Washington, D.C.
|
In addition to personal home and auto insurance, Country Financial also offers coverage for farms and ranches, as well as business and crop investment insurance. Besides standard auto insurance coverage, Country Financial also offers optional gap insurance, glass coverage, personal property coverage and rental car and trip interruption coverage. Country Financial also sells a more expansive life insurance product line.
|
If you are a member of the military or a qualifying family member, USAA’s affordable home and auto insurance policies and highly rated customer service might be worth a look. Besides standard car insurance coverage, USAA also offers optional rental car reimbursement and roadside assistance coverage. Unlike Georgia Farm Bureau’s home insurance policies, USAA’s include replacement cost personal property coverage.
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
Avg. full coverage auto rate
|
$2,133
|
$1,598
|
$1,842
|
$1,361
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
Avg. home rate for $250k dwelling coverage
|
$1,300
|
$1,664
|
$2,470
|
$969
|
JD Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
JD Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
JD Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
JD Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|
Not scored
|
689/1,000
|
Not scored
|
Not eligible
|
JD Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
JD Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
JD Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
JD Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|
Not scored
|
547/1,000
|
529/1,000
|
Not eligible
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
AM Best rating
|
B++ (Good)
|
A (Excellent)
|
A+ (Superior)
|
A++ (Superior)
Is Georgia Farm Bureau Insurance a good insurance company?
Georgia Farm Bureau has sound financial strength ratings and offers all standard auto and home insurance coverage offerings. Although its standard car insurance policies offer few endorsements, they do include roadside assistance coverage, a protection that most insurers only offer for an additional price. As an endorsement to its standard home insurance policies, Georgia Farm Bureau offers mechanical breakdown coverage, a protection that many providers do not provide.
Georgia Farm Bureau only offers products and services in Georgia. However, its focus on the needs of farm families may make it a good choice for farmers who need to protect their personal automobiles and homes, along with farm assets.
Georgia Farm Bureau customer satisfaction
Bankrate’s insurance editorial team consults J.D. Power annual insurance studies, which survey top insurance providers’ policyholders on various aspects of customer satisfaction. Georgia Farm Bureau was not included in the 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study, the 2022 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, or the 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Home Insurance Study likely due to its limited service area. Because Georgia Farm Bureau is not rated, you may want to speak with friends or family members who have used this provider to learn from their experience.
|Study or Rating agency
|Georgia Farm Bureau
|Industry average
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|Not scored
|702/1,000
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|Not scored
|521/1,000
|AM Best rating
|B++ (Good)
|N/A
Georgia Farm Bureau customer complaints
We also review data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), which compiles a Complaint Index Report based on how many reports have been filed to them against an insurer based on different product types. The baseline of 1.0 indicates the average number of complaints expected for an insurer of comparable size, where an index score below 1.0 means fewer complaints than average. A score above 1.0 meaning more complaints than average.
In 2022, the NAIC received just 7 auto insurance complaints against Georgia Farm Bureau, earning the carrier a 0.42 complaint index score, well below the 1.0 industry average.
In 2022, the company also earned a 0.24 NAIC homeowners insurance complaint index score, far below the industry average.
Other Georgia Farm Bureau tools and benefits
The following tools and benefits may be reasons why Georgia Farm Bureau insurance is a good fit for the right individuals.
- Home business coverage: Policyholders get more comprehensive coverage for business machinery and equipment that is used/stored in their homes.
- Farm insurance: Protects the policyholder’s home, possessions and personal liability in addition to farm-related property, equipment, structures and tools.
- Hobby farm coverage: This type of policy provides additional protections to owners of small farm operations that may not qualify for standard farm insurance policies.
- Business insurance: This policy will provide more protections on commercial vehicles.
- Crop insurance: Members in Georgia can also take advantage of this policy to provide financial protections on their crops.
- Ford vehicle cash reward: Georgia Farm Bureau is currently offering an exclusive perk of a $500 cash reward for members who buy or lease eligible new Ford vehicles.
Frequently asked questions about Georgia Farm Bureau
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female drivers and homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits:
Auto
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our sample drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts.
The rates for drivers ages 16–20 added to their parent's policy reflect the good student and driver's training discounts applied. The rates for drivers aged 16-20 on their own policy do not include the good student and driver's training discounts. Additionally, 25-year-old rates are based on the driver as a renter and 30+ on the driver as a homeowner.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), single speeding ticket and single at-fault accident.
Homeowners
- Coverage A, Dwelling: $150,000, $250,000, $350,000, $450,000, $750,000
- Coverage B, Other Structures: $15,000, $25,000, $35,000, $45,000, $75,000
- Coverage C, Personal Property: $75,000, $125,000, $175,000, $225,000, $375,000
- Coverage D, Loss of Use: $30,000, $50,000, $70,000, $90,000, $150,000
- Coverage E, Liability: $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $500,000
- Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000
The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required).
These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ.
Bankrate Score
Our 2023 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto and home insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.
Tier scores are unweighted to show the company's true score in each category out of a possible five points.