Georgia Farm Bureau insurance review 2024

Updated Dec 21, 2023

Who Georgia Farm Bureau may not be good for: Policyholders who want robust policy options and digital tools from their insurer.

Who Georgia Farm Bureau may be good for: Georgia residents who want to be a member of a local organization that supports farming and agriculture in the state.

Insurance through Georgia Farm Bureau is only available to individuals in Georgia who are also members of its organization. While it might not offer the most robust policy options, you could consider the company if you live in Georgia and want to support the local farming and agricultural industry.

Georgia Farm Bureau car insurance

Georgia Farm Bureau car insurance includes standard coverage types such as liability, collision, comprehensive, and uninsured and underinsured motorist. When you purchase a policy, emergency roadside assistance is automatically included , unlike many car insurance providers that only offer this coverage as an endorsement. Other benefits of Georgia Farm Bureau’s auto insurance policies include its local network of Georgia agents.

Georgia Farm Bureau earned a Bankrate Score of 3.2 out of five stars. We determine Bankrate Scores based on several criteria, including a provider’s affordability, availability, and customer service and financial strength ratings. We also assess each insurer’s digital tools, like mobile and online applications that enable policyholders to manage their policies and submit and track claims.

Purchasing more than one Georgia Farm Bureau insurance policy may qualify you for a discount.

High school and college students who maintain a high GPA may be able to add this discount to their car insurance.

If you complete an approved driving course, you might qualify for a discount.

Stacking car insurance discounts is a great way to maximize your savings with the best car insurance companies . Some of Georgia Farm Bureau’s car insurance discount programs include:

Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their own policy

Oftentimes, mature drivers pay less for car insurance than teen drivers because, statistically, young drivers have more accidents . Parents of young drivers can often get a better rate by adding their child to their policy, rather than purchasing separate coverage. The following rates are all based on quotes for drivers with a clean driving record.

Average rates may not reflect the price you will pay for auto insurance, because insurers base premiums on personal factors such as your age, claims history and driving record. The following tables provide average rates for different driver scenarios. Be advised that not all providers will write policies for drivers convicted of DUIs. If you have a history of DUI violations, speak with your insurance agent to find out if you qualify for auto insurance coverage.

The average rate of a full coverage Georgia Farm Bureau policy is slightly higher than the national average cost of car insurance ($2,014), although this figure might change depending on your personal rating factors. The 2023 annual average full coverage premium for this provider is $2,133, and for minimum coverage, the average annual premium is $502. Below, we analyze Georgia Farm Bureau’s average rates across a variety of driving metrics. Although these rates can be useful for comparison purposes, requesting a car insurance quote from Georgia Farm Bureau based on your details will give you the most accurate estimate of your premium .

As with any auto insurer, it’s important to consider the full scope of what a Georgia Farm Bureau auto policy entails. Before buying a policy, make sure you understand the protection it offers and its limitations.

Georgia Farm Bureau home insurance

The company offers standard home insurance protections , such as dwelling, personal property, medical payments and other structures coverage. The provider also offers a few optional add-ons, like many of the best home insurance companies do, including mechanical breakdown coverage, home business coverage, hobby farm coverage and extended coverage for personal property like jewelry, furs, art and firearms.

Georgia Farm Bureau home insurance services received a Bankrate Score of 2.9. Though the provider scored well on criteria like financial strength, it has limited availability and discounts. So, for homeowners looking for a more affordable insurance policy with a national presence, they may want to look elsewhere.

Outside of a multi-policy discount, the Georgia Farm Bureau website does not list any homeowners insurance discount, which may be a drawback for those seeking the cheapest home insurance . However, a local agent can discuss all available discounts and eligibility requirements for your exact situation.

Georgia Farm Bureau home insurance is relatively affordable compared to the national average . For $250,000 in dwelling coverage, policyholders with Georgia Farm Bureau pay an average of $1,300 per year. Nationally, this same amount of coverage is $1,428 per year.

Like with its auto insurance, you’ll want to consider the full picture of Georgia Farm Bureau’s home insurance coverage and service. Below are some advantages and potential drawbacks to consider with its home policies.

Georgia Farm Bureau life insurance

Life insurance is an integral part of any family’s financial plan. Georgia Farm Bureau offers life insurance products provided by the Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company , including annuities and permanent life and term life insurance policies.

Although the website confirms that Georgia Farm Bureau’s life insurance can be personalized with different options, it does not share what riders are available.

Term life insurance is precisely what the name implies: an insurance policy that is good for a specific term of time.

The amount of coverage you need depends on many factors, including your age, income, mortgage and other debts and anticipated funeral expenses.

See which provider is right for you.

Compare Georgia Farm Bureau with other insurers

Shopping around with different insurance carriers is one of the best ways to find policies that meet your needs. If Georgia Farm Bureau doesn’t meet all your needs, consider these other insurance companies :

If you are a member of the military or a qualifying family member, USAA’s affordable home and auto insurance policies and highly rated customer service might be worth a look. Besides standard car insurance coverage, USAA also offers optional rental car reimbursement and roadside assistance coverage. Unlike Georgia Farm Bureau’s home insurance policies, USAA’s include replacement cost personal property coverage.

In addition to personal home and auto insurance, Country Financial also offers coverage for farms and ranches, as well as business and crop investment insurance. Besides standard auto insurance coverage, Country Financial also offers optional gap insurance, glass coverage, personal property coverage and rental car and trip interruption coverage. Country Financial also sells a more expansive life insurance product line.

If you are looking for highly personalized coverage, Farmers could be a good choice. The company offers an array of endorsements for both its auto and home insurance policies, which could allow you to build an insurance policy that fits your specific needs. Farmers also has broader availability than Georgia Farm Bureau, selling coverage in all but eight states and Washington, D.C.

Is Georgia Farm Bureau Insurance a good insurance company?

Georgia Farm Bureau only offers products and services in Georgia. However, its focus on the needs of farm families may make it a good choice for farmers who need to protect their personal automobiles and homes, along with farm assets.

Georgia Farm Bureau has sound financial strength ratings and offers all standard auto and home insurance coverage offerings. Although its standard car insurance policies offer few endorsements, they do include roadside assistance coverage, a protection that most insurers only offer for an additional price. As an endorsement to its standard home insurance policies, Georgia Farm Bureau offers mechanical breakdown coverage, a protection that many providers do not provide.

Bankrate’s insurance editorial team consults J.D. Power annual insurance studies, which survey top insurance providers’ policyholders on various aspects of customer satisfaction. Georgia Farm Bureau was not included in the 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study, the 2022 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study , or the 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Home Insurance Study likely due to its limited service area. Because Georgia Farm Bureau is not rated, you may want to speak with friends or family members who have used this provider to learn from their experience.

We also review data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), which compiles a Complaint Index Report based on how many reports have been filed to them against an insurer based on different product types. The baseline of 1.0 indicates the average number of complaints expected for an insurer of comparable size, where an index score below 1.0 means fewer complaints than average. A score above 1.0 meaning more complaints than average.

In 2022, the company also earned a 0.24 NAIC homeowners insurance complaint index score, far below the industry average.

In 2022, the NAIC received just 7 auto insurance complaints against Georgia Farm Bureau, earning the carrier a 0.42 complaint index score , well below the 1.0 industry average.

The following tools and benefits may be reasons why Georgia Farm Bureau insurance is a good fit for the right individuals.

Frequently asked questions about Georgia Farm Bureau

Currently, the membership fee for Georgia Farm Bureau is $35/year. Memberships are open to everyone, and you don’t have to be a farmer or have an existing insurance policy with the company to join. You can join online or visit a local office to get started.

The Georgia Farm Bureau Federation is an independent, non-governmental organization with neary 265,000 member families. It is the largest voluntary agricultural organization in the state, and is mainly composed of members in rural communities who want to support agricultural success in Georgia.

As a local organization, Georgia Farm Bureau participates in supporting a number of community organizations. Some previous initiatives were a toy drive with Kids Yule Love, fundraising for United in Pink, the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital and the American Cancer Society.

Georgia Farm Bureau enables policyholders to report a claim online, through its customer account, or by calling the Claims Resource Center at 855-432-2567. After you report an auto claim, Georgia Farm Bureau will assign an insurance adjuster to your case who will evaluate the damage and determine a resolution for your losses. When filing a home insurance claim, an adjuster will inspect the damage and give you an estimate of appropriate payments.

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female drivers and homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits:

Auto

$100,000 bodily injury liability per person

$300,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$50,000 property damage liability per accident

$100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person

$300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident

$500 collision deductible

$500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our sample drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts.

The rates for drivers ages 16–20 added to their parent's policy reflect the good student and driver's training discounts applied. The rates for drivers aged 16-20 on their own policy do not include the good student and driver's training discounts. Additionally, 25-year-old rates are based on the driver as a renter and 30+ on the driver as a homeowner.

Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), single speeding ticket and single at-fault accident.

Homeowners

Coverage A, Dwelling: $150,000, $250,000, $350,000, $450,000, $750,000

Coverage B, Other Structures: $15,000, $25,000, $35,000, $45,000, $75,000

Coverage C, Personal Property: $75,000, $125,000, $175,000, $225,000, $375,000

Coverage D, Loss of Use: $30,000, $50,000, $70,000, $90,000, $150,000

Coverage E, Liability: $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $500,000

Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000

The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required).

These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ.

Bankrate Score

Our 2023 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.

Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short.

Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.

To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed. Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.

We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website. Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto and home insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.

Tier scores are unweighted to show the company's true score in each category out of a possible five points.