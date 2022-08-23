Safety insurance review 2024

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Bankrate's take
Safety Insurance has received local and national recognition for its insurance technology, financial strength and company performance. Policies are only available in Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, though, and discounts may be more limited than with larger carriers.
Who Safety may be good for: Drivers in Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire who value local agents and robust coverage packages.
Who Safety may not be good for: Customers who value online quoting and discount variety.
New
In December 2022, Safety finalized its acquisition of Northeast/Metrowest Insurance Agency after announcing plans to acquire the company in October 2022. This purchase absorbed the assets and operations of Northeast and Metrowest Insurance but left the company as a separate business.
Safety car insurance
Our Safety Insurance review found that the company’s car insurance could be a good fit for Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire drivers who want the convenience of having a pre-built car insurance package. A big draw to Safety car insurance is its Safety Shield package, which includes additional coverage options like emergency towing, roadside assistance and more.
The package options differ slightly depending on the state. In Massachusetts, drivers may also purchase an expanded Safety Shield Plus to include accident forgiveness, expanded personal effects coverage, pet coverage, seat belt coverage and bail bonds coverage. Each package also comes with its own cost, so it might be helpful to request an auto insurance quote to see how much the additional coverage options might be.
Pros and cons of Safety car insurance
Safety car insurance could be a good choice for some, but no company is perfect. Here are some of the pros and cons of Safety’s car insurance product:
-
Safety Shield makes adding endorsements easy
-
Mobile app allows policyholders digital access to their coverage
-
Local agents available
-
Only available in three states
-
Discounts are limited
-
No online quotes
Safety car insurance cost
Safety car insurance rates will vary based on your driving history, vehicle type, personal characteristics, and the specific coverage options and levels you choose. The average cost of auto coverage with Safety is $861 per year for full coverage and $328 per year for minimum coverage. This is very low compared to the national average cost of car insurance, which is $2,014 per year for full coverage and $622 per year for minimum coverage.
Safety's low rates may be attributed to the fact that all three of the states it services have very low average insurance costs. In fact, Maine has the cheapest average full coverage auto rates in the country.
Safety car insurance rates by driving history
Finding cheap car insurance may be more difficult if you have tickets, accidents or a DUI on your driving record. However, Safety offers low average rates for drivers with a few blemishes on their record. Below you can see average rates for drivers with a single speeding ticket, at-fault accident or DUI. However, not all carriers will write policies for drivers with DUIs, so you'll need to reach out to Safety directly to inquire about eligibility.
|Safety full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Clean driving history
|$861
|$2,014
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$1,379
|$2,427
|At-fault accident
|$1,735
|$2,854
|DUI conviction
|$2,490
|$3,091
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Safety car insurance quotes by age
In most states, age is a significant factor that impacts your auto insurance rates. Younger drivers typically pay more for coverage than older drivers because of their high accident rates and lack of experience behind the wheel. If you're a Massachusetts driver looking for coverage with Safety, note that the state prohibits carriers from considering your age in insurance rating. However, carriers are allowed to consider how many years you have been a licensed driver for. As you can see below, eligible young drivers may save significantly by remaining insured on their parents' policy, rather than purchasing their own.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their parents' policy
|Safety full coverage premium
|National full coverage premium
|Age 16
|$2,219
|$4,392
|Age 17
|$1,980
|$4,102
|Age 18
|$1,920
|$3,837
|Age 19
|$1,516
|$3,345
|Age 20
|$1,460
|$3,149
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Average cost of car insurance for drivers on their own policy
Safety car insurance discounts
One of the ways to potentially save on car insurance is by taking advantage of the discounts you qualify for. Safety doesn’t offer as many discounts as some competitors, but there are a few ways you might save. Discount offerings vary by state, but here are a few that are offered in all three states:
Safety home insurance
Safety home insurance is available in Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire and offers coverage for single-family homes as well as condominiums and apartments. The company offers standard coverage and has several endorsements available for added protection. This includes four packages with pre-selected endorsements: Safety Select, Safety Supreme, Supreme Plus and Safety Complete package. Each one comes with its own features and increased limits, but shared coverage options include replacement cost, sewer/water backup and increased liability amounts.
Pros and cons of Safety home insurance
Just like with its auto insurance, Safety home insurance has perks and drawbacks. When you are comparing home insurance quotes and looking for the best home insurance company for your needs, understanding each carrier’s strengths and weaknesses can be helpful.
-
Offers four coverage packages to simplify the shopping process
-
Local agents are likely familiar with the unique needs of New England homeowners
-
Online resource center offers helpful guides for homeowners
-
Only available in three states
-
Home Cyber Protection is not offered in Maine
-
Fewer discounts than many competitors
Safety home insurance cost
The national average cost of homeowners insurance is $1,428 per year for a home with $250,000 in dwelling coverage. The table below shows Safety’s average premiums across a range of dwelling limits, but keep in mind that your rates will vary based on your unique combination of rating factors.
|Dwelling coverage limit
|Safety average premium
|National average premium
|$150,000
|$983
|$975
|$250,000
|$1,063
|$1,428
|$350,000
|$1,254
|$1,879
|$450,000
|$1,513
|$2,343
|$750,000
|$2,542
|$3,761
*All rates displayed are average annual rates.
Safety home insurance discounts
Similar to its auto insurance, Safety’s discount selections and details vary from state to state. Some key discount opportunities that may help you find cheaper home insurance include:
Compare Safety with other insurers
Finding the best insurance company for your needs can often involve shopping around and comparing providers. If you’re interested in Safety, you may want to compare quotes from these similar carriers.
Is Safety a good insurance company?
Safety might be a good company if you are looking for fairly standard coverage and you live in Maine, Massachusetts or New Hampshire. The company’s low rates and giveback programs are impressive given its size, but coverage offerings and discounts don’t particularly stand out when compared to its competitors. Additionally, Safety doesn’t have many third-party reviews, which makes it difficult to assess the overall level of service satisfaction. If you’re interested in Safety, comparing quotes from a few other carriers may help you decide if the company is right for you.
Safety customer satisfaction
Safety is a smaller insurance company, so it doesn’t have as many third-party ratings as its larger competitors. However, it did rank in the New England region of the 2023 J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study with a slightly below-average score of 814. The company also has an A (Excellent) financial strength rating from AM Best, which speaks to its historical ability to pay claims.
|Study or Rating agency
|Safety
|Industry average
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Service
|Not scored
|702/1,000
|2023 J.D. Power Digital Experience Study - Shopping
|Not scored
|521/1,000
|AM Best rating
|A
|N/A
Safety customer complaints
The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) collects complaints filed against insurance companies and translates them into complaint indexes based on each carrier's market share. The baseline for NAIC company complaints is 1.0, with an index above 1.0 indicating more complaints than expected based on a carrier's size and vice versa. Safety Insurance boasts remarkably low complaint index scores for both home and auto products.
Safety's complaint index for its private passenger auto product has dropped steadily over the last three years, reaching a low of 0.07 in 2022.
NAIC complaints against Safety's home insurance have also declined over the last three years with an impressive zero complaints against its home product in 2022.
Other Safety tools and benefits
Home and auto insurance aren’t the only insurance products Safety offers. The company also offers the following policy types and tools:
- Personal umbrella insurance: Individuals who want to extend the liability on their auto and homeowners policy can do so with an umbrella policy.
- Dwelling fire coverage: This coverage is available to non-owner-occupied residential properties, with either single-family or two-family occupancy.
- Commercial auto: If you have a vehicle that you use for business, you may need a commercial auto insurance policy to cover your needs and risk.
- Business owners insurance: This type of insurance from Safety is intended for small and medium-sized businesses, such as commercial owners of apartments and condominiums, stores, restaurants and more.
- Resource center: The Safety Insurance resource center features helpful articles on common insurance topics and risk mitigation.
- VIP Claims Centers: These centers are part of Safety's VIP Repair Program. Policyholders can drop their vehicle off following a covered claim and Safety will arrange the necessary repairs and make a rental vehicle available if requested.
Frequently asked questions about Safety
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Auto insurance rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region.
Auto
Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 16-60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts.
The rates for drivers ages 16-20 added to their parents' policy reflect the good student and driver's training discounts applied. The rates for drivers aged 16-20 on their own policy do not include the good student and driver's training discounts. Additionally, 25-year-old rates are based on the driver as a renter and 30+ on the driver as a homeowner.
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), single speeding ticket and single at-fault accident.
Homeowners
Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit and the following coverage limits:
- Coverage A, Dwelling: $150,000, $250,000, $350,000, $450,000, $750,000
- Coverage B, Other Structures: $15,000, $25,000, $35,000, $45,000, $75,000
- Coverage C, Personal Property: $75,000, $125,000, $175,000, $225,000, $375,000
- Coverage D, Loss of Use: $30,000, $50,000, $70,000, $90,000, $150,000
- Coverage E, Liability: $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $300,000, $500,000
- Coverage F, Medical Payments: $1,000
The homeowners also have a $1,000 deductible and a separate wind and hail deductible (if required).
These are sample rates and should be used for comparative purposes only. Your quotes will differ.
Bankrate Scores
Our 2023 Bankrate Score considers variables our insurance editorial team determined impacts policyholders’ experiences with an insurance company. These rating factors include a robust assessment of each company’s product availability, financial strength ratings, online capabilities and customer and claims support accessibility. Each factor was added to a category, and these categories were weighted in a tiered approach to analyze how companies perform in key customer-impacting categories.
Like our previous Bankrate Scores, each category was assigned a metric to determine performance, and the weighted sum adds up to a company’s total Bankrate Score — out of 5 points. This year, our 2023 scoring model provides a more comprehensive view, indicating when companies excel across several key areas and better highlighting where they fall short.
- Tier 1 (Cost & ratings): To determine how well auto and home insurance companies satisfy these priorities, 2023 quoted premiums from Quadrant Information Services (if available), as well as any of the latest third-party agency ratings from J.D. Power, AM Best and the NAIC, were analyzed.
- Tier 2 (Coverage & savings): We assessed companies’ coverage options and availability to help policyholders find a provider that balances cost with coverage. Additionally, we evaluated each company’s discount options listed on its website.
- Tier 3 (Support): To encompass the many ways an auto insurance company can support policyholders, we analyzed avenues of customer accessibility along with community support. This analysis incorporated additional financial strength ratings from S&P and Moody’s and factored a company’s corporate sustainability efforts.
Tier scores are unweighted to show the company's true score in each category out of a possible five points.