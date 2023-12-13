What is mortgage prequalification?

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our mortgage reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the latest rates, the best lenders, navigating the homebuying process, refinancing your mortgage and more — so you can feel confident when you make decisions as a homebuyer and a homeowner.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways Mortgage prequalification isn’t the same as mortgage preapproval. A prequalification is a quick estimate of how much home you can afford, whereas a preapproval is a more thorough estimation based on evaluating your financial documentation.

Prequalification usually takes only a few minutes and doesn’t require you to submit documentation to prove your income, debts and more.

Most prequalifications should not negatively affect your credit score because lenders run a soft credit check.

You’ve probably seen the ads or banners or billboards: “Get prequalified for a mortgage now!” Mortgage prequalification can help you know your homebuying budget. However, it’s a rough estimate, and you shouldn’t use it for making a home offer. Here’s everything to know about mortgage prequalification, including what it is, how to get it and how it differs from a mortgage preapproval.

What is mortgage prequalification?

Mortgage prequalification shows that a mortgage lender has estimated how much house you can afford based on basic financial information about you and a soft credit check.

To prequalify for a mortgage, you’ll need to provide the lender with financial information like:

Your income

Your debt

Your financial assets, like savings, checking, retirement and investment accounts

You’ll need to tell the lender how much you’re hoping to borrow, as well as how much you plan to contribute toward a down payment. The lender will also ask if you have a history of bankruptcy or foreclosure. Depending on how long it’s been, the type of bankruptcy and other factors, you may or may not be eligible for a mortgage.

Mortgage A mortgage prequalification gives you the information you need to improve your credit or finances. This way, when you’re ready to apply for a loan, you might qualify for a bigger loan or better terms.

Applying for the actual mortgage comes after you obtain a loan preapproval and a seller accepts your offer on a home.

How to prequalify for a mortgage

While every mortgage lender is different, most prospective homebuyers seek a mortgage prequalification online or by phone. Most, if not all, of the information needed will be things you’ll know without much research, including your income, where you work and your Social Security number.

“Prequalification is an early step in obtaining financing,” says Will Reynolds, a real estate agent based in Nashville, Tennessee. “This is not a guarantee of a loan, but simply a first, but very important step, in the process.”

The process is quick, too. After inputting your info, you should have your answer within minutes. Given the speed of the process, you could get prequalified soon after deciding you want to buy a home.

Mortgage prequalification vs. preapproval

With a prequalification, lenders take your word about your finances; they don’t require documented proof. A prequalification will give you a sense of what you can afford, but it doesn’t guarantee preapproval. More key differences between preapprovals and prequalifications include:

Mortgage prequalification explained

What you need to submit: Info on your income, how much you want to borrow and your down payment, plus submit to a soft credit check

Info on your income, how much you want to borrow and your down payment, plus submit to a soft credit check How long it takes: Usually only a few minutes

Usually only a few minutes Why it matters: Can help you estimate how much house you can afford

Mortgage preapproval explained

What you need to submit: Documents proving your income, debt, bank accounts, tax filings and more. The lender will also check your credit history/score.

Documents proving your income, debt, bank accounts, tax filings and more. The lender will also check your credit history/score. How long it takes: In some cases, up to 10 days, although many online lenders offer preapprovals within a couple of minutes.

In some cases, up to 10 days, although many online lenders offer preapprovals within a couple of minutes. Why it matters: You’ll have evidence that you’re a serious buyer with financing lined up.

While these two terms sound similar, a preapproval carries greater weight. You should have a preapproval letter in hand before making an offer on a home. It provides more proof to the seller that you can make the deal happen.

A prequalification, on the other hand, can help you determine your price range for house hunting, and many times, you won’t need to pay a fee.

Mortgage prequalification FAQ