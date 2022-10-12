Casey Fleming has been in the mortgage industry since 1979. He started out as an appraiser and built one of the largest appraisal and consulting firms in the Bay Area. In 1995-1996, Casey transitioned into the mortgage advisory side. He led the development of one of the first truly interactive advisory-focused mortgage websites to be launched on the internet, Loanguide.com, which was named one of the 50 best websites on the internet in 1998 by CIO Magazine.

From 2003 through 2008, he built — from the ground up — a team of 300 loan officers for the largest broker in the U.S. at the time. Since 2008, Casey has focused on serving clients through his own personal practice, with an emphasis on helping clients understand how the mortgage industry and loan products work, and how to get the best possible mortgage for their specific needs.

To that end, Casey published "The Loan Guide: How to Get the Best Possible Mortgage" in 2014 (available on Amazon) and teaches community education courses at Campbell Adult Community Education (CACE), De Anza College and College of San Mateo.

Casey, a native of Silicon Valley, lives in his 1927 Craftsman Bungalow in San Jose along with his dog, Fozzie Wan Kenobi.