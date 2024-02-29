At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

Motorists in Virginia convicted of serious traffic infractions might need to file an SR-22 to regain their driving privileges. Although commonly referred to as SR-22 insurance, an SR-22 in Virginia is a certificate that verifies a driver’s adherence to the state-mandated minimum auto insurance coverage. Nevertheless, certain situations may demand an FR-44 in Virginia, which entails considerably harsher repercussions than typical SR-22 filings.

What is SR-22 insurance?

SR-22 forms are not car insurance. Rather, an SR-22 form is a special certificate filed with your state’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) that signifies you hold the minimum auto insurance required by your state. Virginia generally uses the form FR-44 for more severe situations, which may be issued to drivers who:

Have unsatisfied judgments

Fail to provide proof of insurance

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

Falsify auto insurance certifications

Are convicted of vehicular manslaughter

Commit perjury regarding vehicle registration or a valid driver’s license

Commit a felony that involves a motor vehicle

Are involved in a hit-and-run

Are convicted of maiming under the influence, driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, driving with a suspended license or are found guilty in any juvenile case

To receive an SR-22 certificate in VA, drivers must first provide proof of financial responsibility. This is typically done by obtaining high-risk insurance. Once you have a qualifying insurance policy in place, notify your carrier of the SR-22 requirement. After they have completed the form, they should submit it to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, where it will likely need to remain on file for at least three consecutive years.

Learn more: Virginia car insurance laws

SR-22 Virginia alternatives

If the violation you committed is particularly severe, Virginia may issue what’s known as an FR-44. These certificates are for violations involving maiming under the influence, driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license or being convicted in any juvenile case. Depending on the state in which you live, you may be required to file an FR-44 or alternative in accordance with your state’s guidelines. The following outlines the different forms similar to SR-22s that may be required:

Form States issued Required insurance minimums SR-22 All states except Delaware, Kentucky, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania Insurance minimums by state FR-19 Delaware and Maryland Delaware: $25,000 per person/$50,000 per accident/$10,000 per property damage

Maryland: $30,000 per person/$60,000 per accident/$15,000 per property damage SR-21 Hawaii $20,000 per person/$40,000 per accident/$10,000 per property damage SR-22A Georgia $25,000 per person/$50,000 per accident/$25,000 per property damage FR-44 Florida and Virginia Florida: $100,000 per person/$300,000 per accident/$50,000 per property damage

Virginia: $50,000 per person/$100,000 per accident/$40,000 per property damage SR-50 Indiana $25,000 per person/$50,000 per accident/$10,000 per property damage

FR-19: These forms are issued in Delaware and Maryland and verify that the driver currently holds the minimum insurance required by their state. Unlike SR-22s, which are required for drivers who have been convicted of more serious driving violations, FR-19 forms simply act as verification of coverage.

These forms are issued in Delaware and Maryland and verify that the driver currently holds the minimum insurance required by their state. Unlike SR-22s, which are required for drivers who have been convicted of more serious driving violations, FR-19 forms simply act as verification of coverage. SR-21: Unique to Hawaii, SR-21 forms certify that drivers have the minimum liability insurance required by the state. Drivers who have committed a DUI or multiple moving violations may be required to file an SR-21 form.

Unique to Hawaii, SR-21 forms certify that drivers have the minimum liability insurance required by the state. Drivers who have committed a DUI or multiple moving violations may be required to file an SR-21 form. SR-22A: In Georgia, drivers seeking to reinstate their suspended license may need to file the Georgia Safety Responsibility Insurance Certificate, known as an SR-22A. These certificates must remain in effect for at least three consecutive years from the date of your conviction.

In Georgia, drivers seeking to reinstate their suspended license may need to file the Georgia Safety Responsibility Insurance Certificate, known as an SR-22A. These certificates must remain in effect for at least three consecutive years from the date of your conviction. FR-44: Virginia drivers may be penalized more severely with an FR-44, depending on the type of violation they commit. Only used in Virginia and Florida, these forms increase the minimum coverage requirements for high-risk drivers dramatically. In Virginia, those required to hold an FR-44 are obligated to carry at least double the minimum auto insurance required in the state.

Virginia drivers may be penalized more severely with an FR-44, depending on the type of violation they commit. Only used in Virginia and Florida, these forms increase the minimum coverage requirements for high-risk drivers dramatically. In Virginia, those required to hold an FR-44 are obligated to carry at least double the minimum auto insurance required in the state. SR-50: An SR-50 form is issued only in Indiana if the state requires you to hold such a certificate. Usually, drivers receive notification if they are found to be driving without the minimum required insurance or if they have had their license suspended.

Non-owner SR-22

If you have received an SR-22 requirement but no longer — or do not currently — own your own vehicle and still wish to reinstate your license, you’ll likely need to obtain a non-owners auto insurance policy. A non-owners auto insurance policy is issued to drivers who do not own the vehicle they operate (instead, borrowing or renting a car frequently). This form certifies that you have the minimum state-required auto insurance under a non-owners insurance policy, enabling you to fulfill the requirements of an SR-22.

FR-44 in Virginia

If a driver commits a particularly serious offense in Virginia, they may be required to hold an FR-44. An FR-44 differs from an SR-22 in that it requires drivers to hold twice the minimum required auto insurance in the state. FR-44s are required for the following convictions:

Maiming while under the influence

Driving while under the influence of drugs/alcohol

Driving while the driver’s license has been forfeited for a conviction or a guilty conviction in a juvenile case

Violation of the provisions of any federal law or law of any other state or any valid local ordinance similar to the aforementioned violations

When a driver is required to hold an FR-44 in Virginia, they must have the following insurance coverage limits in place:

$50,000 per person

$100,000 per accident

$40,000 per property damage

SR-22 Virginia insurance costs

Drivers considered to be high-risk typically pay higher premiums for their car insurance than drivers who have a clean driving record. Additionally, other expenses are associated with being a high-risk driver, such as fines and court costs. For example, Virginia drivers who must file an SR-22 or FR-44 are charged between $15 and $50 as a filing fee, typically at the time of each policy renewal. However, the impacts on insurance premiums are directly related to the violation that prompted the SR-22 requirement rather than the SR-22 itself.

If your requirement is due to having a DUI in Virginia, your insurance premium could increase significantly. In some cases, a DUI may disqualify you from standard coverage altogether. In this event, you may need to purchase coverage from a provider specializing in high-risk auto insurance. Because an FR-44 requires drivers to hold double the minimum coverage amount, another impact to your insurance may be the cost associated with increasing your policy limits. As a high-risk driver, the best way to secure the most affordable rate is to maintain good driving habits and get quotes from several different companies before making a decision.

