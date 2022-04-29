Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Average cost of car insurance in January 2024
The average annual cost of car insurance in the U.S. is $1,771 for full coverage and $545 for minimum coverage. Learning about cost-influencing factors might help you find the best car insurance at the right price.
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our .
How much is car insurance?
According to Bankrate’s extensive research, the average cost of car insurance in the U.S. is $2,314 per year. Minimum coverage, on the other hand, has an average annual cost of $644. However, car insurance is like a fingerprint. Although your circumstances may seem similar, your personalized rating factors will cause your premium to vary from that of friends, family and the national average. Still, knowing the average cost of car insurance might give you the information you need to ensure you’re not overpaying for this necessary financial protection.
Key takeaways:
- Full coverage car insurance costs an average of $2,314 per year, while minimum coverage is $644 per year. On a monthly basis, full coverage averages $193, with minimum coverage averaging $54 per month.
- Geico, Erie and USAA offer some of the cheapest full coverage car insurance. Auto-Owners, Geico and USAA offer the cheapest minimum coverage car insurance among companies we analyzed, on average.
- Men tend to pay more than women for car insurance, on average, since data show they are more likely to engage in riskier driving behaviors.
- Some vehicles experience higher average insurance premiums than others because of MSRPs, safety features, repair costs, parts availability and other variable characteristics.
Why you can trust BankrateRead our full methodology
Car insurance premiums are rising. If you’ve gotten your renewal, you may have noticed that your rates are more expensive in 2024. We’re here to help. Bankrate has been a trusted source in personal finance for nearly 50 years. We’ve evolved into a consumer-driven leading voice in the financial services space and help millions of readers make smarter financial decisions every year. To find the average cost of car insurance, our insurance editorial team evaluated dozens of carriers based on a variety of factors, including car insurance rates by state, insurance carrier, vehicle manufacturer, driving record and driver’s age and gender. As we forge ahead in this uncertain economy, Bankrate is with you every step of the way.
46
years of industry expertise
122
carriers reviewed
34.5K
ZIP codes examined
1.2M
quotes analyzed
How much does car insurance cost by state?
On average, car insurance costs around $2,314 per year for full coverage and $644 per year for minimum coverage. However, when determining “how much does car insurance cost” in a specific area, the answer can vary depending on a variety of factors. The state where you live can influence accidents and claim reporting frequency, and even cost of labor and parts, which impact insurance premiums.
Average car insurance cost by state in 2024
The average cost of car insurance varies between states for many reasons, and the coverage levels you choose play a significant role. Here, we cover the two most common coverage limits for a holistic view of average rates — full coverage and minimum coverage. It is typical for drivers who have leases or loans to have comprehensive and collision coverage, along with higher liability limits of 100/300/50, and for drivers of older cars to have liability-only limits at the state-required amounts.
Keep in mind that there are various degrees of coverage between these two options. Even if you are driving an older vehicle, liability coverage helps protect your financial future if you are found at fault for an accident. And insurance experts agree that carrying more liability coverage offers better financial protection. It’s a good idea to speak with a licensed insurance agent to better understand the limits that will work best for you.
|State
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Avg. annual min. coverage premium
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,116
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$514
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,336
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$498
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,536
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$792
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,080
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$437
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,663
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$647
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,796
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$576
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,280
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$843
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,414
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$910
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$3,579
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$1,173
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,718
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$814
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,650
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$413
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,339
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$319
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,083
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$575
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,679
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$415
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,725
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$324
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,489
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$582
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,603
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$784
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$3,625
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$956
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,520
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$386
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,582
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$1,009
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,667
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$467
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,963
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$999
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,203
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$677
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,095
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$500
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,517
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$653
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,319
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$379
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,119
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$513
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,997
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$913
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,700
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$435
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,239
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$915
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,270
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$528
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$3,751
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$1,605
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,713
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$498
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,722
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$364
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,529
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$389
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,585
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$519
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,877
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$773
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,607
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$495
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,875
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$862
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,842
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$627
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,096
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$329
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,897
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$477
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,637
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$760
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,036
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$747
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,380
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$314
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,892
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$635
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,574
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$493
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,926
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$499
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,694
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$416
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,667
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$263
|
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,488
|
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$796
What are the cheapest states for car insurance?
Drivers in Idaho, Vermont, Maine, Ohio and Washington pay the cheapest annual full coverage car insurance rates in the nation, on average. Factors like cheaper cost of living, lower probability of accidents and claims, and less traffic congestion could contribute to these states' lower average premiums.
- Idaho: $1,339 per year — 42 percent below national average
- Vermont: $1,381 per year — 41 percent below national average
- Maine: $1,520 per year — 35 percent below national average
- Ohio: $1,529 per year — 34 percent below national average
- Washington: $1,574 per year — 32 percent below national average
What are the most expensive states for car insurance?
Based on our research, drivers in New York, Louisiana, Florida, Nevada and Michigan have the highest average annual cost of full coverage car insurance. This could be due in part to frequent claims for common losses in these states, making drivers riskier to insure overall.
- New York: $3,751 per year — 61 percent above national average
- Louisiana: $3,625 per year — 56 percent above national average
- Florida: $3,579 per year — 54 percent above national average
- Nevada: $2,997 per year — 29 percent above national average
- Michigan: $2,963 per year — 27 percent above national average
Estimate your car insurance cost
Despite car insurance being a highly individualized product, there are ways to help estimate car insurance costs. By understanding how insurance companies calculate rates, you can be better prepared to shop for car insurance and find a competitive price.
Calculate your monthly car insurance payment
Get a quick estimate to make sure you're not overpaying.
Your estimate awaits...
Answer a few questions to reveal your payment
The results are in...
Your estimated payment
Ready for real rates?
Crunching the numbers...
An error occurred...
We're unable to estimate your payment
Ready for real rates?
How much does car insurance cost by company?
On average, car insurance from some of the top insurance carriers in the nation can range from around $1,300 to $2,600 per year for full coverage, the cheapest being from Union Mutual and American National. But because car insurance companies have their own proprietary underwriting systems, the cost of car insurance for each individual will vary from carrier to carrier. This can make choosing an insurer a difficult decision.
For drivers looking for the best car insurance company, keep in mind that the coverage you choose plays a role, too. The average cost of full coverage car insurance is about 259 percent more than minimum coverage. The table below showcases the average annual and monthly full and minimum coverage premiums from some of the largest car insurance companies in the nation by market share.
|Insurance company
|Annual full coverage premium
|Monthly full coverage premium
|
$2,971
|
$248
|
$1,839
|
$153
|
American National
|
$888
|
$74
|
$2,664
|
$222
|
$1,639
|
$137
|
$1,694
|
$141
|
$2,838
|
$237
|
$1,741
|
$145
|
$1,894
|
$158
|
$1,853
|
$154
|
$1,988
|
$166
|
$2,364
|
$197
|
$2,645
|
$220
|
$1,806
|
$150
|
$1,695
|
$141
|Insurance company
|Annual min coverage premium
|Monthly min coverage premium
|
$677
|
$56
|
$593
|
$49
|
American National
|
$193
|
$16
|
$674
|
$56
|
$420
|
$35
|
$558
|
$46
|
$955
|
$80
|
$459
|
$38
|
$587
|
$49
|
$752
|
$63
|
$571
|
$48
|
$702
|
$59
|
$772
|
$64
|
$567
|
$47
|
$434
|
$36
How much does car insurance cost by age and gender?
Car insurance companies use many different rating factors to determine your premium, and in most states, your age may significantly impact how much you pay for coverage. Statistically speaking, younger drivers and the elderly are most likely to be involved in an accident due either to inexperience or a delayed response time when faced with a sudden hazard, so these groups usually pay the most for car insurance.
Car insurance costs by age group
The table below demonstrates the average cost of car insurance for various age groups. It’s important to note that your age will not affect your premium if you live in Hawaii, as state regulations prohibit auto insurers from using age as a rating factor. Massachusetts also prohibits the use of age as a rating factor, but does permit factoring the years of driving experience a person has. Since this often correlates with age — with newer drivers generally being younger — rates still vary between age groups in Massachusetts.
|Age
|Annual full coverage premium
|Annual min coverage premium
|
Annual full coverage premium
$4,864
|
Annual min coverage premium
$1,367
|
Annual full coverage premium
$2,854
|
Annual min coverage premium
$782
|
Annual full coverage premium
$2,448
|
Annual min coverage premium
$671
|
Annual full coverage premium
$2,314
|
Annual min coverage premium
$644
|
Annual full coverage premium
$2,124
|
Annual min coverage premium
$614
|
Annual full coverage premium
$2,097
|
Annual min coverage premium
$600
|
Annual full coverage premium
$2,257
|
Annual min coverage premium
$673
Car insurance costs for young drivers
Statistically speaking, young drivers are more likely to be involved in a car accident, and the accidents these drivers are involved in are also more deadly. The fatal crash rate is almost three times higher for 16- to 19-year-old drivers compared to those 20 and older. Since car insurance companies are more likely to pay out when insuring a young driver, they charge higher premiums to offset the risk.
In the tables below, you’ll see the higher-than-average premiums that young drivers tend to pay due to their inexperience behind the wheel. You may notice that, based on this data, 18-year-olds pay more for car insurance than 16-year-olds. This is because we’ve rated 18-year-olds as if they were on their own policy rather than as listed drivers on their parents’ policy (as is the case with 16- and 17-year-old drivers).
Additionally, it may be worth mentioning that many car insurance companies offer discounts for young drivers who complete driving training programs and telematics programs, which can be a great way to save on your premium while instilling safe driving habits in your younger driver.
|Age
|Annual full coverage premium
|Annual min coverage premium
|
Annual full coverage premium
$4,874
|
Annual min coverage premium
$1,488
|
Annual full coverage premium
$4,541
|
Annual min coverage premium
$1,375
|
Annual full coverage premium
$2,448
|
Annual min coverage premium
$671
|
Annual full coverage premium
$5,289
|
Annual min coverage premium
$1,512
|
Annual full coverage premium
$4,864
|
Annual min coverage premium
$1,367
|
Annual full coverage premium
$3,912
|
Annual min coverage premium
$1,088
|
Annual full coverage premium
$3,620
|
Annual min coverage premium
$995
|
Annual full coverage premium
$3,419
|
Annual min coverage premium
$933
|
Annual full coverage premium
$3,252
|
Annual min coverage premium
$885
|
Annual full coverage premium
$2,854
|
Annual min coverage premium
$782
Car insurance costs by gender
Gender also impacts your premium in most states — women tend to pay lower premiums than men. However, the difference between male and female drivers is typically negligible after the age of 25. Male drivers ages 20 and 25 pay about 14 percent more and 6 percent more for car insurance, respectively. By age 30, the difference drops down to an average of 2 percent more and, moving forward, is usually under 1 percent. That is until age 70, when it increases again to 1 percent more.
Not all states allow gender to be a factor in rates, though. If you live in California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina or Pennsylvania, your gender does not affect how much you pay for car insurance because of state regulations prohibiting this rating factor.
Men typically pay more for insurance than women across most age groups. This is because men generally engage in riskier driving behaviors and have a higher rate of accident severity, according to the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I). The table below shows the premiums that men can expect to pay across different ages.
|Age
|Annual full coverage premium
|Annual min coverage premium
|
20-year-old
|
Annual full coverage premium
$5,177
|
Annual min coverage premium
$1,426
|
25-year-old
|
Annual full coverage premium
$2,940
|
Annual min coverage premium
$787
|
30-year-old
|
Annual full coverage premium
$2,472
|
Annual min coverage premium
$666
|
40-year-old
|
Annual full coverage premium
$2,326
|
Annual min coverage premium
$637
|
50-year-old
|
Annual full coverage premium
$2,173
|
Annual min coverage premium
$608
|
60-year-old
|
Annual full coverage premium
$2,106
|
Annual min coverage premium
$599
|
70-year-old
|
Annual full coverage premium
$2,270
|
Annual min coverage premium
$674
The table below shows the premiums that women can expect to pay across different ages. Around age 50, women tend to pay slightly more for car insurance than men.
|Age
|Annual full coverage premium
|Annual min coverage premium
|
20-year-old
|
Annual full coverage premium
$4,551
|
Annual min coverage premium
$1,309
|
25-year-old
|
Annual full coverage premium
$2,769
|
Annual min coverage premium
$778
|
30-year-old
|
Annual full coverage premium
$2,424
|
Annual min coverage premium
$675
|
40-year-old
|
Annual full coverage premium
$2,302
|
Annual min coverage premium
$651
|
50-year-old
|
Annual full coverage premium
$2,076
|
Annual min coverage premium
$620
|
60-year-old
|
Annual full coverage premium
$2,087
|
Annual min coverage premium
$601
|
70-year-old
|
Annual full coverage premium
$2,244
|
Annual min coverage premium
$672
How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance?
Drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record pay around 42 percent more for car insurance on average compared to drivers with a clean driving record. This average increase is even higher for drivers with a DUI conviction, at 90 percent more, showing how the severity of an incident and being considered a high-risk driver could impact your premium.
- Speeding ticket: Earning a speeding ticket conviction may be one of the most common driving infractions and, can lead your full coverage premiums to be, on average, 21 percent more. Every car insurance carrier will have its own algorithm for determining rates after a speeding ticket. For example, even after a speeding ticket conviction, Erie and Auto-Owner’s average car insurance rates are both well below the national average cost of auto insurance.
- At-fault accident: An at-fault accident on your record could raise your monthly full coverage car insurance payment from $193 to $274, and increase your annual premium by, on average, 42 percent more. If this is your first accident and you’ve previously added optional coverage like accident forgiveness to your policy, you may be able to avoid the surcharge.
- DUI conviction: Being convicted of a DUI could cause your monthly full coverage premium cost to be 90 percent more, and stay on your driving record for 10 years or more. The amount surcharged will also vary in each state. For example, the average cost of car insurance after a DUI for a full coverage policy is $387 per year in Kentucky, but around $522 per year in Louisiana.
|Driving record
|Avg. monthly cost*
|Avg. annual cost*
|Increase above national avg.
|
Clean driving record
|
Avg. monthly cost*
$193
|
Avg. annual cost*
$2,314
|
Increase above national avg.
0%
|
Avg. monthly cost*
$234
|
Avg. annual cost*
$2,802
|
Increase above national avg.
21%
|
Avg. monthly cost*
$274
|
Avg. annual cost*
$3,283
|
Increase above national avg.
42%
|
Avg. monthly cost*
$367
|
Avg. annual cost*
$4,408
|
Increase above national avg.
90%
How much does car insurance cost by credit score?
|Credit range
|Avg. monthly cost*
|Avg. annual cost*
|
Avg. monthly cost*
$339
|
Avg. annual cost*
$4,063
|
Average credit score
|
Avg. monthly cost*
$210
|
Avg. annual cost*
$2,520
|
Avg. monthly cost*
$193
|
Avg. annual cost*
$2,314
|
Excellent credit score
|
Avg. monthly cost*
$168
|
Avg. annual cost*
$2,013
How much does car insurance cost by vehicle type?
The type of vehicle you drive has a significant impact on your car insurance premium. The price and availability of parts, cost of labor, statistical likelihood of accidents and the vehicle’s safety and crash prevention features could all influence how much you pay for coverage. The vehicle makes and models in the table below are well-suited for a variety of lifestyles and budgets.
- High-end vehicles, like luxury or sports cars: The high price tag of these vehicles is often coupled with expensive parts, leading to more costly repairs in the event of a claim, as well as higher speed maximums compared to standard vehicles, increasing the risk of at-fault accidents.
- SUVs, vans and other large vehicles: Larger vehicles may weigh more and carry more passengers, which could cause more damage in accidents compared to smaller vehicles.
- Common, more affordable vehicles: Though economy cars may be easier on a budget, they may also be more susceptible to vandalism and theft due to having fewer security measures, raising the likelihood of comprehensive claims.
- Hybrid and electric vehicles: Hybrid and electric vehicles may help you save on fuel costs, but they might be more expensive to insure. Like luxury and sports cars, parts and labor for hybrid and electric cars can be pricey, leading insurers to typically charge more for comprehensive and collision coverage.
- Vehicles with high safety ratings: Vehicles with high safety ratings tend to have lower base rates because you may be less likely to be injured in an accident (or get into an accident in general). As a bonus, vehicles with features like anti-lock brakes and passive restraint systems might earn extra discounts, depending on your carrier.
|Vehicle
|Avg. monthly cost*
|Avg. annual cost*
|
BMW 330i
|
Avg. monthly cost*
$232
|
Avg. annual cost*
$2,789
|
Ford F-150
|
Avg. monthly cost*
$179
|
Avg. annual cost*
$2,142
|
Honda Odyssey
|
Avg. monthly cost*
$165
|
Avg. annual cost*
$1,983
|
Toyota Prius
|
Avg. monthly cost*
$196
|
Avg. annual cost*
$2,352
|
Tesla Model 3
|
Avg. monthly cost*
$287
|
Avg. annual cost*
$3,449
|
Audi Q5
|
Avg. monthly cost*
$209
|
Avg. annual cost*
$2,507
|
Toyota RAV4
|
Avg. monthly cost*
$167
|
Avg. annual cost*
$2,002
|
Subaru Outback
|
Avg. monthly cost*
$154
|
Avg. annual cost*
$1,846
|
Jeep Wrangler
|
Avg. monthly cost*
$170
|
Avg. annual cost*
$2,038
|
Nissan Altima
|
Avg. monthly cost*
$213
|
Avg. annual cost*
$2,555
What other things affect my car insurance price?
In addition to your state requirements, vehicle type, age (except in Hawaii and Massachusetts), driving record and gender (in most states), several other common rating factors will impact your auto insurance premium. By looking at these rating factors, car insurance companies can get a sense of your risk profile and what it might cost to insure you.
How to find the best car insurance prices
While insurance premiums have risen across the country, there are still ways to save money when renewing or buying car insurance. Take a look at your declaration page and review the information for accuracy. Some life events like changing jobs, driving less or merging households may decrease your insurance rate based on your new personal risk factors. You can also speak with your insurance agent about eliminating duplicate or unnecessary policy coverage.
Taking advantage of auto policy discounts is another impactful way to lower your premium. Most major car insurance carriers offer discount opportunities that many drivers are eligible for, from policy payment method to being claims-free.
Here are some of the most common auto insurance discounts in the U.S.
Auto insurance discounts
Bundling insurance policies
Many insurance providers offer a bundle or multi-line discount. While not all auto insurance companies offer homeowners insurance, you may be able to bundle your auto policy with renters, motorcycle, RV or other insurance policy types offered under the same insurer. Speaking with your insurance agent or company representative can help you determine what savings opportunities are available.
Additionally, getting quotes from several companies can help you compare car insurance rates. Each company sets its own rates, so the same level of coverage can cost vastly different amounts with different providers. Comparing quotes might help you find the lowest price for the coverage you need.
How are car insurance rates changing?
Record inflation, unprecedented supply chain issues and increased post-pandemic claims contributed to rising insurance rates in 2022. Although signs point to cooling inflation in 2024, Bankrate has found that rates are continuing to increase in 2024, due to factors like social inflation and increased claim severity. According to our research, auto insurance rates are 15 percent more in April 2024 than in 2023. Additionally, computer chip and vehicle production shortages continue to present a challenge. While there’s no guarantee that your rate will increase (or decrease) in 2024 due to the highly-personalized nature of insurance, you may want to prepare for your car insurance bill to be a little higher than it was last year.
Our industry experts weigh in
How is inflation impacting the auto insurance industry compared to the economy as a whole?
Kenneth Chavis IV
Senior wealth advisor at Versant Capital Management
"Inflation has impacted the auto insurance industry similarly to many other industries. Over the last few years, we’ve seen a sharp rise in the cost of premiums for auto insurance driven in part by inflation. This is specifically due to higher labor and parts costs for repairs and higher replacement costs for vehicles."
Jon Schnautz
Assistant Vice President of State Affairs for National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies
“Unfortunately, leading economists do not anticipate supply chain stabilization in the near future. Additionally, many of the costs driving auto insurance rates stem from the realities drivers face on the roads, which are both behavioral in nature and constantly fluctuate. There is no single solution to the inflationary challenges facing auto insurers. While efforts at tort reform and keeping medical costs in check will help, auto insurers are ultimately subject to many of the same inflationary pressures as other businesses, with limited ability to affect meaningful changes to economic reality. However, there are still steps legislators and regulators [might] take to help soften inflationary blows. Auto insurers continue to support policies that embrace matching rate to risk and enhancing road safety and consumers’ right to repair their vehicles as they see fit."
Compare trends in car insurance rates by carrier
Some insurance carriers have increased their post-pandemic rates more than others, and understanding rate trends (especially in this unprecedented landscape) can be an effective tactic when shopping for new insurance. Using proprietary rate data from Quadrant Information Services, we’ve created the interactive chart below. You can use it to compare two companies at a time against the national average premium. Our tool may help you identify companies that are historically lower than average and whether their rates have increased dramatically in recent years.
Rates are based on a 40-year-old driver with a 2021 Toyota Camry, 12,000 miles annually, clean driving record and good credit.
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Rates are based on a 40-year-old driver with a 2021 Toyota Camry, 12,000 miles annually, clean driving record and good credit.
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Ready for your rates?
While the rates shown are a helpful starting point, they’re no substitute for personalized quotes. Answer a few questions to start your quotes in 3 minutes or less.
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze the latest rates in April 2024 for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates include the most recent approved rate changes filed by insurance companies that affect our profile. These revised rates are then weighted based on the population density in each geographic region so that policyholders can see the impact rates have in their areas. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.