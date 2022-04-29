Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Average cost of car insurance in January 2024

Written by
June Sham
Edited by
Mariah Posey
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Updated Apr 11, 2024
On This Page

How much is car insurance?

According to Bankrate’s extensive research, the average cost of car insurance in the U.S. is $2,314 per year. Minimum coverage, on the other hand, has an average annual cost of $644. However, car insurance is like a fingerprint. Although your circumstances may seem similar, your personalized rating factors will cause your premium to vary from that of friends, family and the national average. Still, knowing the average cost of car insurance might give you the information you need to ensure you’re not overpaying for this necessary financial protection

Key takeaways:

  • Full coverage car insurance costs an average of $2,314 per year, while minimum coverage is $644 per year. On a monthly basis, full coverage averages $193, with minimum coverage averaging $54 per month.
  • Geico, Erie and USAA offer some of the cheapest full coverage car insurance. Auto-Owners, Geico and USAA offer the cheapest minimum coverage car insurance among companies we analyzed, on average.
  • Men tend to pay more than women for car insurance, on average, since data show they are more likely to engage in riskier driving behaviors.
  • Some vehicles experience higher average insurance premiums than others because of MSRPs, safety features, repair costs, parts availability and other variable characteristics.
Bankrate logo

Why you can trust Bankrate

 Read our full methodology

Car insurance premiums are rising. If you’ve gotten your renewal, you may have noticed that your rates are more expensive in 2024. We’re here to help. Bankrate has been a trusted source in personal finance for nearly 50 years. We’ve evolved into a consumer-driven leading voice in the financial services space and help millions of readers make smarter financial decisions every year. To find the average cost of car insurance, our insurance editorial team evaluated dozens of carriers based on a variety of factors, including car insurance rates by state, insurance carrier, vehicle manufacturer, driving record and driver’s age and gender. As we forge ahead in this uncertain economy, Bankrate is with you every step of the way.

46

years of industry expertise

122

carriers reviewed

34.5K

ZIP codes examined

1.2M

quotes analyzed

How much does car insurance cost by state?

On average, car insurance costs around $2,314 per year for full coverage and $644 per year for minimum coverage. However, when determining “how much does car insurance cost” in a specific area, the answer can vary depending on a variety of factors. The state where you live can influence accidents and claim reporting frequency, and even cost of labor and parts, which impact insurance premiums.

Average car insurance cost by state in 2024

The average cost of car insurance varies between states for many reasons, and the coverage levels you choose play a significant role. Here, we cover the two most common coverage limits for a holistic view of average rates — full coverage and minimum coverage. It is typical for drivers who have leases or loans to have comprehensive and collision coverage, along with higher liability limits of 100/300/50, and for drivers of older cars to have liability-only limits at the state-required amounts.

Keep in mind that there are various degrees of coverage between these two options. Even if you are driving an older vehicle, liability coverage helps protect your financial future if you are found at fault for an accident. And insurance experts agree that carrying more liability coverage offers better financial protection. It’s a good idea to speak with a licensed insurance agent to better understand the limits that will work best for you. 

Caret DownCaret Up
Alabama
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,116
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$514
Alaska
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,336
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$498
Arizona
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,536
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$792
Arkansas
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,080
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$437
California
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,663
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$647
Colorado
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,796
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$576
Connecticut
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,280
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$843
Delaware
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,414
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$910
Florida
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$3,579
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$1,173
Georgia
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,718
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$814
Hawaii
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,650
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$413
Idaho
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,339
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$319
Illinois
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,083
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$575
Indiana
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,679
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$415
Iowa
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,725
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$324
Kansas
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,489
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$582
Kentucky
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,603
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$784
Louisiana
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$3,625
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$956
Maine
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,520
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$386
Maryland
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,582
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$1,009
Massachusetts
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,667
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$467
Michigan
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,963
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$999
Minnesota
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,203
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$677
Mississippi
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,095
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$500
Missouri
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,517
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$653
Montana
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,319
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$379
Nebraska
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,119
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$513
Nevada
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,997
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$913
New Hampshire
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,700
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$435
New Jersey
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,239
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$915
New Mexico
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,270
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$528
New York
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$3,751
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$1,605
North Carolina
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,713
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$498
North Dakota
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,722
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$364
Ohio
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,529
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$389
Oklahoma
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,585
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$519
Oregon
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,877
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$773
Pennsylvania
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,607
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$495
Rhode Island
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,875
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$862
South Carolina
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,842
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$627
South Dakota
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,096
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$329
Tennessee
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,897
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$477
Texas
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,637
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$760
Utah
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,036
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$747
Vermont
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,380
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$314
Virginia
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,892
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$635
Washington
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,574
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$493
West Virginia
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,926
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$499
Wisconsin
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,694
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$416
Wyoming
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$1,667
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$263
District of Columbia
Avg. annual full coverage premium
$2,488
Avg. annual min. coverage premium
$796
Average auto insurance premiums based on a 40-year-old driver with a clean driving record and good credit.
Caret DownCaret Up
Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Auto Car New
Rates refreshed as of Apr 2024
Read our full methodology
 

What are the cheapest states for car insurance?

Drivers in Idaho, Vermont, Maine, Ohio and Washington pay the cheapest annual full coverage car insurance rates in the nation, on average. Factors like cheaper cost of living, lower probability of accidents and claims, and less traffic congestion could contribute to these states' lower average premiums.

  • Idaho: $1,339 per year — 42 percent below national average
  • Vermont: $1,381 per year — 41 percent below national average
  • Maine: $1,520 per year — 35 percent below national average
  • Ohio: $1,529 per year — 34 percent below national average
  • Washington: $1,574 per year — 32 percent below national average

What are the most expensive states for car insurance?

Based on our research, drivers in New York, Louisiana, Florida, Nevada and Michigan have the highest average annual cost of full coverage car insurance. This could be due in part to frequent claims for common losses in these states, making drivers riskier to insure overall.

  • New York: $3,751 per year — 61 percent above national average
  • Louisiana: $3,625 per year — 56 percent above national average
  • Florida: $3,579 per year — 54 percent above national average
  • Nevada: $2,997 per year — 29 percent above national average
  • Michigan: $2,963 per year — 27 percent above national average

Estimate your car insurance cost

Despite car insurance being a highly individualized product, there are ways to help estimate car insurance costs. By understanding how insurance companies calculate rates, you can be better prepared to shop for car insurance and find a competitive price. 

Calculate your monthly car insurance payment

Get a quick estimate to make sure you're not overpaying.

How much does car insurance cost by company?

On average, car insurance from some of the top insurance carriers in the nation can range from around $1,300 to $2,600 per year for full coverage, the cheapest being from Union Mutual and American National. But because car insurance companies have their own proprietary underwriting systems, the cost of car insurance for each individual will vary from carrier to carrier. This can make choosing an insurer a difficult decision. 

For drivers looking for the best car insurance company, keep in mind that the coverage you choose plays a role, too. The average cost of full coverage car insurance is about 259 percent more than minimum coverage. The table below showcases the average annual and monthly full and minimum coverage premiums from some of the largest car insurance companies in the nation by market share. 

Insurance company Annual full coverage premium Monthly full coverage premium
Allstate
$2,971
$248
American Family
$1,839
$153
American National
$888
$74
Amica
$2,664
$222
Auto-Owners
$1,639
$137
Erie
$1,694
$141
Farmers
$2,838
$237
Geico
$1,741
$145
Mercury
$1,894
$158
Nationwide
$1,853
$154
Progressive
$1,988
$166
State Farm
$2,364
$197
The Hartford
$2,645
$220
Travelers
$1,806
$150
USAA
$1,695
$141
Insurance company Annual min coverage premium Monthly min coverage premium
Allstate
$677
$56
American Family
$593
$49
American National
$193
$16
Amica
$674
$56
Auto-Owners
$420
$35
Erie
$558
$46
Farmers
$955
$80
Geico
$459
$38
Mercury
$587
$49
Nationwide
$752
$63
Progressive
$571
$48
State Farm
$702
$59
The Hartford
$772
$64
Travelers
$567
$47
USAA
$434
$36
Caret DownCaret Up
How much does car insurance cost by age and gender?

Car insurance companies use many different rating factors to determine your premium, and in most states, your age may significantly impact how much you pay for coverage. Statistically speaking, younger drivers and the elderly are most likely to be involved in an accident due either to inexperience or a delayed response time when faced with a sudden hazard, so these groups usually pay the most for car insurance. 

Car insurance costs by age group

The table below demonstrates the average cost of car insurance for various age groups. It’s important to note that your age will not affect your premium if you live in Hawaii, as state regulations prohibit auto insurers from using age as a rating factor. Massachusetts also prohibits the use of age as a rating factor, but does permit factoring the years of driving experience a person has. Since this often correlates with age — with newer drivers generally being younger — rates still vary between age groups in Massachusetts.

20-year-old
Annual full coverage premium
$4,864
Annual min coverage premium
$1,367
25-year-old
Annual full coverage premium
$2,854
Annual min coverage premium
$782
30-year-old
Annual full coverage premium
$2,448
Annual min coverage premium
$671
40-year-old
Annual full coverage premium
$2,314
Annual min coverage premium
$644
50-year-old
Annual full coverage premium
$2,124
Annual min coverage premium
$614
60-year-old
Annual full coverage premium
$2,097
Annual min coverage premium
$600
70-year-old
Annual full coverage premium
$2,257
Annual min coverage premium
$673
Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Auto Car New
Rates refreshed as of Apr 2024
Read our full methodology

Car insurance costs for young drivers

Statistically speaking, young drivers are more likely to be involved in a car accident, and the accidents these drivers are involved in are also more deadly. The fatal crash rate is almost three times higher for 16- to 19-year-old drivers compared to those 20 and older. Since car insurance companies are more likely to pay out when insuring a young driver, they charge higher premiums to offset the risk.

In the tables below, you’ll see the higher-than-average premiums that young drivers tend to pay due to their inexperience behind the wheel. You may notice that, based on this data, 18-year-olds pay more for car insurance than 16-year-olds. This is because we’ve rated 18-year-olds as if they were on their own policy rather than as listed drivers on their parents’ policy (as is the case with 16- and 17-year-old drivers). 

Additionally, it may be worth mentioning that many car insurance companies offer discounts for young drivers who complete driving training programs and telematics programs, which can be a great way to save on your premium while instilling safe driving habits in your younger driver.

16-year-old
Annual full coverage premium
$4,874
Annual min coverage premium
$1,488
17-year-old
Annual full coverage premium
$4,541
Annual min coverage premium
$1,375
18-year-old
Annual full coverage premium
$2,448
Annual min coverage premium
$671
19-year-old
Annual full coverage premium
$5,289
Annual min coverage premium
$1,512
20-year-old
Annual full coverage premium
$4,864
Annual min coverage premium
$1,367
21-year-old
Annual full coverage premium
$3,912
Annual min coverage premium
$1,088
22-year-old
Annual full coverage premium
$3,620
Annual min coverage premium
$995
23-year-old
Annual full coverage premium
$3,419
Annual min coverage premium
$933
24-year-old
Annual full coverage premium
$3,252
Annual min coverage premium
$885
25-year-old
Annual full coverage premium
$2,854
Annual min coverage premium
$782
Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Auto Car New
Rates refreshed as of Apr 2024
Read our full methodology

Car insurance costs by gender

Gender also impacts your premium in most states — women tend to pay lower premiums than men. However, the difference between male and female drivers is typically negligible after the age of 25. Male drivers ages 20 and 25 pay about 14 percent more and 6 percent more for car insurance, respectively. By age 30, the difference drops down to an average of 2 percent more and, moving forward, is usually under 1 percent. That is until age 70, when it increases again to 1 percent more. 

Not all states allow gender to be a factor in rates, though. If you live in California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina or Pennsylvania, your gender does not affect how much you pay for car insurance because of state regulations prohibiting this rating factor.

Men typically pay more for insurance than women across most age groups. This is because men generally engage in riskier driving behaviors and have a higher rate of accident severity, according to the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I). The table below shows the premiums that men can expect to pay across different ages.

20-year-old
Annual full coverage premium
$5,177
Annual min coverage premium
$1,426
25-year-old
Annual full coverage premium
$2,940
Annual min coverage premium
$787
30-year-old
Annual full coverage premium
$2,472
Annual min coverage premium
$666
40-year-old
Annual full coverage premium
$2,326
Annual min coverage premium
$637
50-year-old
Annual full coverage premium
$2,173
Annual min coverage premium
$608
60-year-old
Annual full coverage premium
$2,106
Annual min coverage premium
$599
70-year-old
Annual full coverage premium
$2,270
Annual min coverage premium
$674
Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Auto Car New
Rates refreshed as of Apr 2024
Read our full methodology

The table below shows the premiums that women can expect to pay across different ages. Around age 50, women tend to pay slightly more for car insurance than men.

20-year-old
Annual full coverage premium
$4,551
Annual min coverage premium
$1,309
25-year-old
Annual full coverage premium
$2,769
Annual min coverage premium
$778
30-year-old
Annual full coverage premium
$2,424
Annual min coverage premium
$675
40-year-old
Annual full coverage premium
$2,302
Annual min coverage premium
$651
50-year-old
Annual full coverage premium
$2,076
Annual min coverage premium
$620
60-year-old
Annual full coverage premium
$2,087
Annual min coverage premium
$601
70-year-old
Annual full coverage premium
$2,244
Annual min coverage premium
$672
Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Auto Car New
Rates refreshed as of Apr 2024
Read our full methodology

How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance?

Drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record pay around 42 percent more for car insurance on average compared to drivers with a clean driving record. This average increase is even higher for drivers with a DUI conviction, at 90 percent more, showing how the severity of an incident and being considered a high-risk driver could impact your premium.

 
  • Speeding ticket: Earning a speeding ticket conviction may be one of the most common driving infractions and, can lead your full coverage premiums to be, on average, 21 percent more. Every car insurance carrier will have its own algorithm for determining rates after a speeding ticket. For example, even after a speeding ticket conviction, Erie and Auto-Owner’s average car insurance rates are both well below the national average cost of auto insurance. 
  • At-fault accident: An at-fault accident on your record could raise your monthly full coverage car insurance payment from $193 to $274, and increase your annual premium by, on average, 42 percent more. If this is your first accident and you’ve previously added optional coverage like accident forgiveness to your policy, you may be able to avoid the surcharge.
  • DUI conviction: Being convicted of a DUI could cause your monthly full coverage premium cost to be 90 percent more, and stay on your driving record for 10 years or more. The amount surcharged will also vary in each state. For example, the average cost of car insurance after a DUI for a full coverage policy is $387 per year in Kentucky, but around $522 per year in Louisiana. 
Clean driving record
Avg. monthly cost*
$193
Avg. annual cost*
$2,314
Increase above national avg.
0%
Speeding ticket
Avg. monthly cost*
$234
Avg. annual cost*
$2,802
Increase above national avg.
21%
At-fault accident
Avg. monthly cost*
$274
Avg. annual cost*
$3,283
Increase above national avg.
42%
DUI conviction
Avg. monthly cost*
$367
Avg. annual cost*
$4,408
Increase above national avg.
90%
*rates are for full coverage
Auto Car New
Rates from Apr 2024
Read our full methodology

How much does car insurance cost by credit score?

Drivers with poor credit pay nearly 76 percent more for full coverage car insurance compared to those with good credit. In states where using a credit-based insurance score as a rating factor is allowed, insurers review your insurance credit tier, which is not necessarily identical to your credit score from services like Experian, TransUnion or Equifax.
 
Regulations in California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan prohibit or severely limit auto insurers from using credit as a factor when setting rates. 
Poor credit
Avg. monthly cost*
$339
Avg. annual cost*
$4,063
Average credit score
Avg. monthly cost*
$210
Avg. annual cost*
$2,520
Good credit score
Avg. monthly cost*
$193
Avg. annual cost*
$2,314
Excellent credit score
Avg. monthly cost*
$168
Avg. annual cost*
$2,013
*rates are for full coverage
Auto insurance rates are known to fluctuate frequently, but you can rely on Bankrate to offer you the latest options available.
Auto Car New
Rates refreshed as of Apr 2024
Read our full methodology

How much does car insurance cost by vehicle type?

The type of vehicle you drive has a significant impact on your car insurance premium. The price and availability of parts, cost of labor, statistical likelihood of accidents and the vehicle’s safety and crash prevention features could all influence how much you pay for coverage. The vehicle makes and models in the table below are well-suited for a variety of lifestyles and budgets.

Some vehicle makes and models are considered more expensive to insure by insurance companies. These shared features can include:
 
  • High-end vehicles, like luxury or sports cars: The high price tag of these vehicles is often coupled with expensive parts, leading to more costly repairs in the event of a claim, as well as higher speed maximums compared to standard vehicles, increasing the risk of at-fault accidents.
  • SUVs, vans and other large vehicles: Larger vehicles may weigh more and carry more passengers, which could cause more damage in accidents compared to smaller vehicles.
  • Common, more affordable vehicles: Though economy cars may be easier on a budget, they may also be more susceptible to vandalism and theft due to having fewer security measures, raising the likelihood of comprehensive claims.
  • Hybrid and electric vehicles: Hybrid and electric vehicles may help you save on fuel costs, but they might be more expensive to insure. Like luxury and sports cars, parts and labor for hybrid and electric cars can be pricey, leading insurers to typically charge more for comprehensive and collision coverage.
  • Vehicles with high safety ratings: Vehicles with high safety ratings tend to have lower base rates because you may be less likely to be injured in an accident (or get into an accident in general). As a bonus, vehicles with features like anti-lock brakes and passive restraint systems might earn extra discounts, depending on your carrier. 
BMW 330i
Avg. monthly cost*
$232
Avg. annual cost*
$2,789
Ford F-150
Avg. monthly cost*
$179
Avg. annual cost*
$2,142
Honda Odyssey
Avg. monthly cost*
$165
Avg. annual cost*
$1,983
Toyota Prius
Avg. monthly cost*
$196
Avg. annual cost*
$2,352
Tesla Model 3
Avg. monthly cost*
$287
Avg. annual cost*
$3,449
Audi Q5
Avg. monthly cost*
$209
Avg. annual cost*
$2,507
Toyota RAV4
Avg. monthly cost*
$167
Avg. annual cost*
$2,002
Subaru Outback
Avg. monthly cost*
$154
Avg. annual cost*
$1,846
Jeep Wrangler
Avg. monthly cost*
$170
Avg. annual cost*
$2,038
Nissan Altima
Avg. monthly cost*
$213
Avg. annual cost*
$2,555
*rates are for full coverage
Auto Car New
Rates from Apr 2024
Read our full methodology

What other things affect my car insurance price?

In addition to your state requirements, vehicle type, age (except in Hawaii and Massachusetts), driving record and gender (in most states), several other common rating factors will impact your auto insurance premium. By looking at these rating factors, car insurance companies can get a sense of your risk profile and what it might cost to insure you.

How to find the best car insurance prices

While insurance premiums have risen across the country, there are still ways to save money when renewing or buying car insurance. Take a look at your declaration page and review the information for accuracy. Some life events like changing jobs, driving less or merging households may decrease your insurance rate based on your new personal risk factors. You can also speak with your insurance agent about eliminating duplicate or unnecessary policy coverage.

Taking advantage of auto policy discounts is another impactful way to lower your premium. Most major car insurance carriers offer discount opportunities that many drivers are eligible for, from policy payment method to being claims-free. 

Here are some of the most common auto insurance discounts in the U.S.

Auto insurance discounts

Drivers who have no auto claims on their record for the past 3-5 years typically qualify for savings. This could include either a claims-free or safe driving discount.
Adding a young driver could drastically increase your overall auto insurance premium. Many auto insurers offer discounts for young drivers who earn good grades in high school or college.
If you can afford to pay your car insurance premium in full, versus monthly or quarterly, you might qualify for a discount on your car insurance cost.
Today, many car insurance companies offer telematics programs that track your driving habits with an app or device. This allows providers to potentially reward safe driving habits and accurately track annual mileage.
Many insurance providers offer savings when policyholders agree to receive their bills and policy documents electronically instead of through the mail.
While not technically a discount, the majority of insurance companies charge service fees any time a payment is processed on an insurance policy, unless the customer opts to pay the bill in full each renewal. Many companies will waive or lower the service fee if the account is set up on auto pay through a checking account instead of a credit or debit card.

Bundling insurance policies

Many insurance providers offer a bundle or multi-line discount. While not all auto insurance companies offer homeowners insurance, you may be able to bundle your auto policy with renters, motorcycle, RV or other insurance policy types offered under the same insurer. Speaking with your insurance agent or company representative can help you determine what savings opportunities are available.

Additionally, getting quotes from several companies can help you compare car insurance rates. Each company sets its own rates, so the same level of coverage can cost vastly different amounts with different providers. Comparing quotes might help you find the lowest price for the coverage you need.

Bankrate's image file
LEARN MORE ABOUT

Bundling home and auto insurance

You can often reduce your auto insurance premium when you bundle your car insurance policy with a home insurance policy or another type of policy offered by your insurer.

Arrow Right

How are car insurance rates changing? 

Record inflation, unprecedented supply chain issues and increased post-pandemic claims contributed to rising insurance rates in 2022. Although signs point to cooling inflation in 2024, Bankrate has found that rates are continuing to increase in 2024, due to factors like social inflation and increased claim severity. According to our research, auto insurance rates are 15 percent more in April 2024 than in 2023. Additionally, computer chip and vehicle production shortages continue to present a challenge. While there’s no guarantee that your rate will increase (or decrease) in 2024 due to the highly-personalized nature of insurance, you may want to prepare for your car insurance bill to be a little higher than it was last year.  

Our industry experts weigh in

How is inflation impacting the auto insurance industry compared to the economy as a whole?

Kenneth Chavis IV

Senior wealth advisor at Versant Capital Management

"Inflation has impacted the auto insurance industry similarly to many other industries. Over the last few years, we’ve seen a sharp rise in the cost of premiums for auto insurance driven in part by inflation. This is specifically due to higher labor and parts costs for repairs and higher replacement costs for vehicles."

Jon Schnautz

Assistant Vice President of State Affairs for National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies

“Unfortunately, leading economists do not anticipate supply chain stabilization in the near future. Additionally, many of the costs driving auto insurance rates stem from the realities drivers face on the roads, which are both behavioral in nature and constantly fluctuate. There is no single solution to the inflationary challenges facing auto insurers. While efforts at tort reform and keeping medical costs in check will help, auto insurers are ultimately subject to many of the same inflationary pressures as other businesses, with limited ability to affect meaningful changes to economic reality. However, there are still steps legislators and regulators [might] take to help soften inflationary blows. Auto insurers continue to support policies that embrace matching rate to risk and enhancing road safety and consumers’ right to repair their vehicles as they see fit."

Compare trends in car insurance rates by carrier

Some insurance carriers have increased their post-pandemic rates more than others, and understanding rate trends (especially in this unprecedented landscape) can be an effective tactic when shopping for new insurance. Using proprietary rate data from Quadrant Information Services, we’ve created the interactive chart below. You can use it to compare two companies at a time against the national average premium. Our tool may help you identify companies that are historically lower than average and whether their rates have increased dramatically in recent years. 

Rates are based on a 40-year-old driver with a 2021 Toyota Camry, 12,000 miles annually, clean driving record and good credit.

Frequently asked questions

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze the latest rates in April 2024 for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates include the most recent approved rate changes filed by insurance companies that affect our profile. These revised rates are then weighted based on the population density in each geographic region so that policyholders can see the impact rates have in their areas. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Credit-based insurance scores: Rates were calculated based on the following insurance credit tiers assigned to our drivers: “poor, average, good (base) and excellent.” Insurance credit tiers factor in your official credit scores but are not dependent on that variable alone. Four states prohibit or limit the use of credit as a rating factor in determining auto insurance rates: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts and Michigan. 
 
Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket, single DUI conviction and lapse in coverage.
 
Model: To determine cost by vehicle type, we evaluated our base profile with the following vehicles applied: BMW 330i, Ford F-150, Honda Odyssey, Toyota Prius and Toyota Camry (base). For new vs used vehicles, we also included the following years in our calculations: 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 (base) and 2021.
 
Age: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the ages 18-60 (base: 40 years) applied. Depending on age, drivers may be a renter or homeowner. Age is not a contributing rating factor in Hawaii and Massachusetts due to state regulations.
 
Gender: The following states do not use gender as a determining factor in calculating premiums: California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania.
 
Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16- or 17-year-old teen to a 40-year-old married parents’ policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy. 
Clock Wait
46
years of industry expertise
Search
122
carriers reviewed
Location
20.7K
ZIP codes examined
Dollar Coin
1.2M
quotes analyzed
Written by
June Sham
Former Writer, Insurance

June Sham is a former insurance writer for Bankrate. Before joining the team, she worked for nearly three years as a licensed producer writing auto, property, umbrella and earthquake policies.

Edited by
Mariah Posey
Editor, Insurance
Reviewed by
Mark Friedlander
Director of corporate communications, Insurance Information Institute