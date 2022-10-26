Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Car insurance for Lincolns
As Ford’s luxury line of vehicles, you may expect Lincolns to have higher insurance costs than the national average. To help determine what Lincoln owners might pay for their car insurance policies, we examined rates for the top-selling Lincoln Corsair. According to Bankrate’s analysis of premium data from Quadrant Information Services, Lincoln Corsair car insurance costs an average of $2,065 per year for a full coverage policy and $600 for minimum coverage — which is nearly on par with the U.S. average of $2,014 per year for full coverage and $622 for minimum. Our insurance editorial team’s guide to Lincoln insurance costs could help give you a better grasp on how car insurance quotes are calculated to aid you while you shop.
How much does it cost to insure a Lincoln?
There’s no single answer to how much it costs to insure a Lincoln. Although average full and minimum insurance rates for the Lincoln Corsair are $2,065 and $600 per year (respectively), a vehicle’s make and model will play a significant role in what you wind up paying for your policy. Generally, more expensive sticker prices translate to higher insurance costs, and owning the souped-up Lincoln Navigator may cost you insure more than the comparatively pared-down Corsair.
Make and model aside, there are a couple of other features that may affect the Lincoln car insurance quotes you receive:
- Price of parts: Although Lincolns are largely domestically-made vehicles — which tend to have cheaper parts than foreign vehicles — Lincoln parts can be expensive due to Lincolns being luxury vehicles. As a result, Lincolns can be costly to repair. One study from RepairPal Institute found the Lincoln MKZ sedan to be the most expensive car model to repair.
- Safety features: Many insurance companies offer discounts if the insured vehicle comes with certain safety features. Why? Safety features can help drivers avoid accidents and make the vehicle more difficult to steal. Since safety features make it less likely for a driver to have to file a claim, car insurance companies will likely charge a lower premium. Lincoln models typically come equipped with at least a few standard safety features, such as lane departure warning, electronic stability control and cross-traffic alert. Keep in mind that some safety features may also come with an expensive price tag to repair.
- Personal factors: An insurance quote, at its core, is an estimation of how risky you are for a provider to insure: the riskier you are, the more you’ll pay for your policy. To measure risk and calculate your premium, insurance carriers look at multiple personal factors like your driving record, age, gender, claims history and credit-based insurance score (depending on your state).
- Location: Where you live can also indicate risk to an insurer. If you live in an area where drivers file an outsized number of claims, you could pay more for your policy. Living somewhere with elevated amounts of vehicle theft can also raise your rates.
Car insurance rates for Lincoln Corsair
Looking at the average cost of car insurance for the Lincoln Corsair may offer insight into whether or not Lincolns are generally expensive to insure and give you a stronger gauge on what you might expect to spend on your policy. Data we analyzed from Quadrant Information Services indicates that Corsair insurance costs are close to the national average of $2,014 for full coverage and $622 for minimum coverage.
Part of the Corsair’s unexpectedly lower insurance costs may be due to its suite of safety features. All iterations of the 2021 Corsair come with Lincoln’s Co-Pilot 360 driver assistance package which includes lane departure warnings, lane-keeping assistance, pedestrian detection and automatic emergency braking. Additionally, the Corsair earned a flawless five-star rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
|Car insurance coverage type
|Average annual premium for Lincoln Corsair
|Minimum coverage
|$600
|Full coverage
|$2,065
Lincoln Corsair average car insurance cost by state
Your state also has a heavy influence on your car insurance quote. Aside from local claims histories and vehicle theft statistics we mentioned earlier, insurers will also look at traffic density, cost of living and how many uninsured drivers are on the road in your state to help calculate insurance costs.
Average car insurance cost of Lincoln by company
Finding the cheapest car insurance company is a priority for many drivers, and reviewing the average Corsair insurance costs can help give a ballpark figure of Lincoln insurance costs to stop you from overpaying. That said, some Lincoln models may be more expensive to insure than other vehicles due to the high-end nature of the standard features.
The companies below are some of the largest and best car insurance companies in the nation. If you’re looking to buy a new policy or switch insurance providers, it’s a good idea to collect quotes from multiple providers before you commit.
Average cost of car insurance for Lincoln Corsair by carrier
|Carrier
|Average annual full coverage premium
|Average annual minimum coverage premium
|Allstate
|$2,974
|$533
|American Family
|$1,747
|$551
|Amica
|$1,493
|$429
|Auto-Owners
|$1,352
|$320
|Chubb
|$2,331
|$545
|Country Financial
|$1,717
|$421
|Erie
|$1,356
|$431
|Esurance
|$2,190
|$855
|Farmers
|$1,584
|$520
|Geico
|$1,387
|$411
|Nationwide
|$1,511
|$535
|Progressive
|$1,794
|$541
|State Farm
|$1,566
|$445
|The Hartford
|$2,361
|$635
|Travelers
|$1,606
|$568
|USAA
|$1,307
|$356
Lincoln features that impact insurance costs
Lincoln's vehicles are more expensive than many other car models due to the long list of luxury features they are equipped with. However, some safety features may help lower the cost of coverage. These features may vary depending on the model you choose. Some of Lincoln’s safety features include:
- Air bags and rollover protection: Air bags with rollover protection remain inflated for a longer amount of time than standard air bags to better protect the driver and passengers in the event that a vehicle rolls over.
- Blindspot monitoring: This system monitors vehicles and objects in a driver’s blindspot and alerts them via an audio or visual signal.
- Lane-departure warning: This system alerts a driver if they have exited their lane, which helps eliminate accidents.
- Rearview camera: This system helps a driver see any objects in their path when the vehicle is in reverse.
- Daytime running lights: These lights allow a driver’s vehicle to be more visible during the day.
- MyKey: This feature allows parents with young drivers to set parameters when their teen is behind the wheel, like setting a maximum speed limit, speed reminders and audio levels. MyKey also allows for “always on” functions for do not disturb, traction control and emergency assist.
- LATCH: The acronym stands for Lower Anchors and Tether Anchors for Children, which provides greater child safety seat protection during collisions.
Other car insurance coverage for Lincolns
If you are shopping for the best car insurance company for Lincolns, cost is not the only feature to think about. Although you must purchase at least your state’s minimum coverage limits to drive legally, most insurance professionals recommend that you buy a full coverage car insurance policy — which includes comprehensive and collision coverage.
Other car insurance coverage types Lincoln owners may consider include:
- Gap insurance: This may be particularly useful if you financed or leased your Lincoln. Gap insurance covers the difference between your Lincoln’s depreciated amount and the amount you still owe if your vehicle is totaled in a covered loss.
- Roadside assistance: Adding roadside assistance may be especially attractive if you live somewhere where you’re more susceptible to breakdowns. For instance, if you drive somewhere with unpaved roads that could pop one of your tires.
- Rental car coverage: Also known as rental reimbursement coverage, this endorsement can help cover the cost of a rental car if your vehicle is inoperable due to a covered loss. Some insurers may only allow you to add this to your policy if you already have comprehensive and collision coverage.
- New car replacement: As the name suggests, new car replacement coverage will help you replace your Lincoln with a new version if it is rendered a total loss in covered claim. Note that this coverage is usually only available if your car is less than a few years old.
If you’re unsure which coverages you need, speaking with a licensed insurance professional is a helpful next step.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Lincoln Corsair, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.