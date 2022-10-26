Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Car insurance for a Jaguar
Jaguar has been producing luxury cars since 1922. Along with a high price tag, these luxury sports cars can be expensive to insure. While the average cost of full coverage car insurance in the United States is $1,674 per year, you can likely expect to pay more for such a policy on a Jaguar. The cost of vehicle replacement and repairs is a significant factor in determining car insurance rates. With that in mind, we’ve taken a deep look at car insurance options for the Jaguar enthusiast.
Models included in this review:
- Jaguar E-Pace
- Jaguar F-Pace
- Jaguar I-Pace
- Jaguar XE (discontinued in 2020)
- Jaguar XF
How much does it cost to insure a Jaguar?
As a luxury vehicle, auto insurance for Jaguar cars is typically higher than car insurance for economy cars. Nationally, the average cost of a full coverage car insurance policy is $1,674 per year. How much it will cost to insure your Jaguar, however, will depend on a number of factors.
To understand how much it costs to insure a Jaguar, it can help to look at how insurance rates are determined. Car insurance companies review a variety of factors to determine their car insurance rates. Some rating factors depend on the driver’s characteristics and insurance coverage selections, while others depend on the vehicle’s make and model, such as:
- Price of parts: Jaguar is a British car manufacturer, and as such, the vehicle parts may need to be imported from other countries. Jaguars may also need to be repaired by specialty shops familiar with foreign automobiles. These factors can all increase the cost of coverage for a Jaguar.
- Safety features: Jaguars are fast cars, which generally increases their risk and cost of coverage. Fortunately, modern safety features found in newer Jaguars may help offset some of this risk. Common safety features in modern models include adaptive cruise control, steering assist, blind spot monitoring, traffic sign recognition and curtain airbags.
Car insurance for a Jaguar: by model
When researching which Jaguar model is right for you, it can help to get a sense of how much each model’s car insurance cost might be. Although rates will vary by person depending on a variety of car insurance rating factors, this information can still be useful as a comparison tool.
Car insurance for Jaguar E-Pace
The Jaguar E-Pace is the company's first compact SUV. On top of standard driver assistance features, new E-Pace models have a ClearSight interior rearview mirror that uses a combination of live streaming and mirrors to provide clear visibility, even with backseat passengers or belongings in your trunk. Other notable E-pace features include all-wheel drive and front and rear indicators.
|Jaguar E-Pace car insurance
|Average annual premium
|Minimum coverage
|$485
|Full coverage
|$1,841
Car insurance for Jaguar F-Pace
The Jaguar F-Pace is an SUV made for adventure in all types of terrain and climates. To help make driving safer, the F-Pace can come with a blind spot monitor to check any hard-to-see areas while driving and a clear exit monitor that uses sensors to notify passengers if it is safe to get out of the vehicle. This model can also come with several driver assistance features, including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, driver condition monitor, traffic sign recognition, adaptive speed limiter and more.
|Jaguar F-Pace car insurance
|Average annual premium
|Minimum coverage
|$495
|Full coverage
|$2,388
Car insurance for Jaguar I-Pace
The Jaguar I-Pace is the company’s standout all-electric SUV, with newer models able to reach up to 246 miles on a single charge. The Jaguar I-Pace’s battery is surrounded by a cage of aluminum and steel to protect passengers, and among the standard safety features, also emits an alert when the vehicle is driving at under 12 miles per hour to warn nearby pedestrians and cars.
|Jaguar I-Pace car insurance
|Average annual premium
|Minimum coverage
|$493
|Full coverage
|$2,381
Car insurance for Jaguar XE
The Jaguar XF is now Jaguar’s only midsize luxury sedan after the Jaguar XE was discontinued. Many of Jaguar’s standard safety features are included in the XF, including lane assist, traffic sign recognition, blind spot monitoring and parking assist. This model also includes InControl technology with adaptive cruise control and high-speed emergency braking.
|Jaguar XE car insurance
|Average annual premium
|Minimum coverage
|$489
|Full coverage
|$2,162
Car insurance for Jaguar XF
The Jaguar XF is now Jaguar’s only midsize luxury sedan after the Jaguar XE was discontinued. Many of Jaguar’s driver assistance features come standard, including 3D surround cameras and lane keep assist to help drivers stay alert and safe on the road.
|Jaguar XF car insurance
|Average annual premium
|Minimum coverage
|$478
|Full coverage
|$2,353
Cheapest car insurance companies for Jaguars
When looking for the right car insurance for your Jaguar, price is an important consideration. To find the best cheap car insurance companies, Bankrate evaluated factors such as the financial strength ratings and customer satisfaction scores, as well as options for policy personalization. Although individual rates for each model may vary for each driver depending on location, annual mileage, driving history and other factors, the figures for the annual premium, listed below, can serve as a comparison tool for researching Jaguar car insurance.
Average annual premium for full coverage by model
|Car insurance company
|Jaguar E-Pace
|Jaguar F-Pace
|Jaguar I-Pace
|Jaguar XE
|Jaguar XF
|Amica
|$1,438
|$1,740
|$1,750
|$1,577
|$1,782
|Erie
|$1,326
|$1,542
|$1,938
|$1,431
|$1,542
|Geico
|$1,643
|$2,193
|$2,040
|$1,844
|$1,863
|State Farm
|$1,401
|$1,878
|$1,744
|$1,690
|$1,828
|USAA
|$1,387
|$1,552
|$1,947
|$1,558
|$1,558
Jaguar features that impact insurance costs
Jaguar vehicles come with many safety features, some that are standard and others that can be added to the car for an additional price. Having Jagaur’s InControl and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features can make a difference in helping drivers to avoid hazards and accidents on the road while driving. Some of these features include:
- Lane keep assist: Like many new vehicles in dealerships today, Jaguar vehicles can come with this feature. It will alert drivers when their car may be drifting out of the lane and apply a small pressure to the steering wheel to alert the driver to guide the vehicle back in line.
- Traffic sign recognition: While driving, the car will display speed limits and other signs visibly to the driver. This can be helpful for those driving on unfamiliar roads to help them stay within the speed limit and read traffic signs.
- Rear collision monitor: Sensors at the back of the Jaguar can detect when the vehicle behind it is not slowing down. If the vehicle may pose a collision threat, your Jaguar will automatically flash its hazard lights to try and alert the other driver.
- Adaptive cruise control: This system can adjust the vehicle's speed while in cruise control to keep the distance between you and the car in front of you.
- Automated emergency braking: These systems can help prevent a collision by applying the brakes when an imminent pedestrian or vehicle collision is detected.
- Driver condition monitor: This system uses a camera to monitor the driver and watch for indications of fatigue or distraction. The system alerts the driver to these conditions in order to bring their focus back to driving.
- InControl Remote and Protect: This is a combination of vehicle features that allows the driver to control the vehicle from a smartphone app. This app allows drivers to adjust the following Jaguar features from their phone: remote lock system, climate control, fuel level monitoring, location, remote start, audio system and more.
Other car insurance coverage for a Jaguar
In addition to the state-mandated minimum requirements for car insurance, Jaguar owners may consider additional coverage options to increase their financial protection in the case of a covered event. These could include coverage options like collision and comprehensive, also known as full coverage. Other optional endorsements offered by some insurance companies include roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement and custom equipment coverage.
If you finance or lease your car, you might consider gap insurance to pay for the difference between the value of the vehicle and the amount owed on the lease or loan if the vehicle is totaled or stolen and unrecoverable.
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2021 rates for all ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2019 Jaguar of the following model types, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually:
- Jaguar E-Pace
- Jaguar F-Pace
- Jaguar I-Pace
- Jaguar XE
- Jaguar XF
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.