Car insurance for Lexus

Mary Van Keuren
Maggie Kempken
Updated Mar 14, 2024
The average cost of car insurance across the U.S. is $622 per year for minimum coverage and $2,014 for full coverage, which also includes collision and comprehensive insurance. If you are driving a Lexus, you may pay more than this for your coverage, since luxury vehicles are typically more expensive to insure. But this doesn't mean that you can't find affordable insurance for your Lexus with Bankrate's help. Our insurance editorial team gathered sample data for one of the most popular Lexus models, the Lexus RC F, to provide a benchmark for you if you are in the market for a policy. Looking at the relative costs for car insurance offered by a range of carriers can help you determine the best option for your own Lexus.

How much does it cost to insure a Lexus?

Although the average cost of car insurance is $622 per year for minimum and $2,014 for full coverage, there are a number of factors that play a role in determining your premium—making every policy unique and designed specifically for your own situation and car. The make and model of your car play a big role in determining cost, as does your credit-based insurance score (in most states), location and driving history. 

Some other factors that impact the cost of Lexus insurance include:

  • Crash rate stats per make/model: Lexus generally rates high for safety features. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), which performs crash tests to determine the safety of various cars, ranks Lexus models each year as among the safest cars available.
  • Price of parts: Because Lexus is considered a luxury brand, its models may have high-end parts that can increase the cost of repairs and drive up the cost of insurance.
  • Safety features: Lexus offers its Lexus Safety System+ 2.5 on all models 2020 or newer, which offers upgraded safety features like left-turn pedestrian detection and smart curve technology for cruise control. Lexus models also come with blind-spot detection.
  • Trim level: The trim you choose can greatly impact your Lexus insurance costs. Some trims may offer basic features, such as regular headlights, while a higher level trim may offer better safety features. Keep in mind that better trim levels can also increase the cost to repair your Lexus.
  • Personal characteristics: Everything from your credit-based insurance score (in most states) to your location can influence the cost you pay for insurance. All factors insurance companies use are based on the potential risk of claims that the company expects you to make. For example, if you have a clean driving record, you are likely to earn a lower rate than someone with a few dings on their record.

Car insurance rates for Lexus RC F

While your actual car insurance rates for your Lexus will be based on your model and your personal factors, it may help to understand average auto insurance rates for one of the most popular Lexus models, the RC F. When comparing car insurance costs, we found that the average annual rates for the Lexus RC F are $595 for minimum coverage, which is less than the national average of $622. Full coverage, however, averages $3,588 per year, which is a whopping 78 percent higher than the national average of $2,014. We based these averages on our analysis of data sourced from Quadrant Information Systems.

Car insurance coverage type Average annual premium
Minimum coverage $595
Full coverage $3,588

Average Lexus RC F car insurance cost by state

Among the other factors that can influence the cost of your premium, location plays a primary role. This goes back to the idea of risk: a location that sees fewer claims from accidents and other mishaps is likely to be an area where rates are somewhat lower. So, for example, if you live in a city with heavy traffic and many opportunities for fender benders, you're likely to pay more than someone who lives in a less populated region. We’ve broken down the average cost to insure a Lexus RC F by state to give you a starting point in your search for Lexus car insurance.

Average car insurance cost for Lexus by company

To give you a starting point in your search for car insurance for your Lexus, we looked at some of the largest auto insurance companies by market share and analyzed average auto insurance rates for the Lexus RC F from each to determine which companies offer the most affordable policies for Lexus vehicles on average. As you can see, Erie, Auto-Owners and Nationwide offer the cheapest car insurance on average for the Lexus RC F. Even if you have a different Lexus model, these rates can still serve as a starting point when you look for the best insurance for your car.

Average cost of car insurance for Lexus RC F by carrier

Car insurance company Average annual full coverage premium Average annual minimum coverage premium
Allstate $6,539 $531
American Family $3,258 $600
Amica $2,581 $396
Auto-Owners $2,312 $323
Chubb $4,255 $615
Country Financial $2,876 $479
Erie $1,897 $358
Esurance $2,342 $972
Farmers $2,602 $543
Geico $2,434 $322
Nationwide $2,318 $539
Progressive $2,559 $462
State Farm $2,523 $470
The Hartford $2,765 $582
Travelers $2,346 $489
USAA $2,486 $386

Other car insurance coverage for Lexus

Whether you’re planning to stick with your current car insurance provider or switch to a new one, it’s important to regularly consider your auto insurance coverage options, especially when purchasing a new vehicle.

In addition to the coverage required in your state, comprehensive and collision coverage are optional insurance types you may be required to purchase if your vehicle is financed or leased. Taken together, a policy with basic liability insurance as well as collision and comprehensive is considered a full coverage policy. Even if your Lexus is paid off, you may want to consider these coverage types to help cover your vehicle’s repair costs from a covered claim.

If you are in the market for a new Lexus, some additional types of coverage could also prove beneficial. You may want to consider your circumstances to decide which coverage options could be helpful to have. These additional coverage types include:

  • Gap insurance: Gap insurance covers the difference between what your new vehicle is worth and what you owe on it if it is totaled in a covered accident. Some lessors may require you to purchase gap coverage.
  • Roadside assistance: Roadside assistance coverage helps with the towing, changing a flat tire or fuel delivery if you break down on the side of the road.
  • Uninsured/underinsured motorist: These coverage types can help pay for medical costs or repairs if you are in a collision with someone who has no insurance, or not enough insurance to pay for all bills. Keep in mind that uninsured motorist coverage separates the cost for medical bills and the cost for vehicle repair into two separate policies; uninsured motorist coverage for property damage is not available in all states.  
  • Medical payments: This optional coverage pays for medical expenses for you and your passengers, regardless of who is at fault in the accident. If you live in a no-fault state, you may be required to purchase personal injury protection (PIP) insurance, which operates similarly to medical payments but also covers the cost of lost wages.

Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

  • $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
  • $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
  • $50,000 property damage liability per accident
  • $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
  • $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
  • $500 collision deductible
  • $500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Lexus  RC F, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually. 

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Contributor, Insurance

Mary Van Keuren has written for insurance domains such as Bankrate, Coverage.com, and The Simple Dollar for the past five years, specializing in home and auto insurance. She has also written extensively for consumer websites including Reviews.com and Slumber Yard. Prior to that, she worked as a writer in academia for several decades.

Senior Editor, Insurance