Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Car insurance for an Acura
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our .
While insurance companies determine rates based on a number of factors, a car’s make and model is one of the most critical. If you're considering buying an Acura or you already own one and are looking to switch carriers, you might be curious about the average cost of car insurance for an Acura. Bankrate's insurance editorial team analyzed average rates for the Acura RDX to give you an idea of what you might pay to insure this model and others from this brand.
How much does it cost to insure an Acura?
Our editorial team used the Acura RDX to analyze rates for this make. The average annual premium for a full coverage policy for the RDX is $1,772 per year, according to premium data from Quadrant Information Services. Of course, premiums vary based on the specific model and by insurer. This average is about $20 less per month compared to the national average cost of full coverage at $2,014 per year. Some of the key factors that may contribute to the Acura's lower-than-average premiums include:
- Crash rate statistics: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) included three Acura models, including the RDX, in its 2023 Top Safety Picks. All three models earned Top Safety Pick+ distinctions. Better demonstrated crash outcomes may yield lower insurance premiums as the risk to passengers in the event of an accident is lower.
- Safety features: The IIHS rates the 2023 Acura RDX as "good" in all crashworthiness and crash avoidance categories. The 2023 model features AcuraWatch, crash-prevention technology that includes pedestrian detection, lane assist and traffic sign detection.
- Price of parts: Acura is actually owned by Honda, and most models are made in the U.S., Mexico and Canada. This may make parts more readily available, lowering the average cost of insurance.
Car insurance for an Acura
The cost of Acura car insurance varies based on personal rating factors like driving history and location, but it also depends on the level of coverage you choose. Full coverage policies include comprehensive and collision coverage and are more expensive than minimum coverage policies that only meet the state's minimum coverage requirements.
|Acura RDX car insurance
|Average annual premium
|Minimum coverage
|$582
|Full coverage
|$1,772
Cheapest car insurance companies for Acuras
The cost of Acura car insurance also depends on the company you choose. Some companies may offer lower rates than others based on your car's make and model as well as your other personal rating factors. Below you can see average full coverage rates for the RDX from some top insurance companies.
|Car insurance company
|Avg. annual full coverage premium for Acura RDX
|NJM
|$992
|Nationwide
|$1,140
|Geico
|$1,185
|Auto-Owners
|$1,192
|USAA
|$1,217
Acura features that impact insurance costs
Specific vehicle features can impact how insurance companies rate your vehicle. Some of the Acura RDX features that may impact insurance costs for the model include:
- Adaptive Damper system: This handling system adjusts vehicle performance based on road conditions.
- Road Departure Mitigation: This feature alerts the driver of unintentional departures from a detected lane or roadway. It can also apply steering torque and braking to help keep the vehicle on the roadway.
- Adaptive Cruise Control: This cruise control feature maintains a set speed and distance from the vehicle detected ahead. The related low-speed feature will bring the vehicle to a complete stop if the detected vehicle ahead stops.
- Rear Cross-Traffic Monitor: This feature helps detect vehicles approaching from either side when the vehicle is in reverse.
Other car insurance coverage for Acuras
Most states require drivers to carry at least a minimum amount of car insurance for bodily injury and property damage liability. All car insurance companies must offer your state’s minimum car insurance requirements, but it may be worthwhile to consider purchasing higher liability limits or additional coverage types to better protect your finances.
Full coverage car insurance includes both collision coverage and comprehensive coverage to insure your vehicle. You can also add medical payments coverage to cover medical bills up to the coverage limit for you and any passengers in your car. Most car insurance companies also offer endorsements to further personalize your policy. Some common endorsements include roadside assistance coverage, new car replacement coverage and gap insurance.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Model: To determine cost by vehicle type, we evaluated our base profile with the following vehicles applied: Acura RDX and Toyota Camry (base).