Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Car insurance for Infinitis
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our .
Infiniti is a popular luxury brand owned by Nissan, one of the largest vehicle manufacturers in the world. If you already own an Infiniti or are thinking of purchasing one, understanding how much you might pay for car insurance may help you find affordable coverage. The cost of Infiniti car insurance depends on many factors, but one of the biggest is the specific model of the vehicle you own. To give you an idea of how much it might cost you to insure an Infiniti, Bankrate collected rate data for the Infiniti Q60 Luxe.
How much does it cost to insure an Infiniti?
Based on data from Quadrant Information Services, the average annual cost of car insurance in 2023 is $2,014 for full coverage and $622 for minimum coverage. However, car insurance premiums are based on several unique factors, including the specific vehicle make and model. Here are some of the most significant factors that may impact the cost of car insurance for Infinitis.
- Crash rate stats: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Association (NHTSA) haven’t provided safety ratings for the Infiniti Q60 Luxe. This may cause some carriers to charge higher rates for this vehicle due to a lack of safety information on the model.
- Price of parts: Most Infinitis are made in Japan, so parts may be more difficult to source, potentially driving up insurance costs. As luxury vehicles, Infinitis may also need to be repaired at specialty shops.
- Safety features: The Infiniti Q60 Luxe comes equipped with advanced safety features, including anti-lock brakes, stability control, predictive forward collision warnings, lane departure warnings and adaptive steering. These features may lower the cost of car insurance for these models.
Car insurance rates for Infiniti Q60 Luxe
The average annual cost of car insurance for an Infiniti Q60 Luxe is slightly higher than the national average of $2,014 for full coverage and $622 for minimum coverage. However, your vehicle's make and model are not the only factors that could impact your premium.
|Avg. annual full coverage premium for a Infiniti Q60 Luxe
|Avg. annual min. coverage premium for a Infiniti Q60 Luxe
|$2,237
|$663
Note that insurance rates can vary depending on personal factors, like location, driving record, vehicle age and, in most states, age, gender and credit history. For example, if you live in an area with a high vehicle theft rate, you'll likely pay more for car insurance.
Average car insurance cost for Infiniti by company
Every insurance company uses its own unique formula for calculating premiums. Because rates can vary by carrier, most insurance professionals recommend comparing personalized quotes from several different insurance companies to find the lowest rate for you. In the table below, you can see the average cost of Infiniti car insurance from some of the largest insurance providers.
|Company
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Avg. annual min. coverage premium
|Allstate
|$3,358
|$687
|AAA
|$3,383
|$703
|Erie
|$1,528
|$539
|Geico
|$1,628
|$380
|Nationwide
|$1,467
|$665
|Secura
|$924
|$211
|State Farm
|$1,543
|$516
|USAA
|$1,238
|$357
Infiniti features that impact insurance costs
Overall, Infinitis are typically considered safe vehicles, even though they fall short of some other manufacturers when it comes to third-party ratings, safety scores and crash tests. Here are a few Infiniti safety features that may impact the cost of car insurance for this make:
- Blind spot warnings: Many new Infiniti models are equipped with a blind spot warning system, which alerts drivers when a car is in their blind spot. If the driver starts to change lanes while a car is in their blind spot, the technology can direct the driver back toward the center of their lane.
- Panoramic awareness: With Infiniti’s panoramic awareness technology, drivers get a 360-degree view of their vehicle while parking and alerts when moving objects are detected in front of, behind or next to the car.
- Adaptive all-wheel drive: Newer all-wheel drive Infinitis automatically shift from two-wheel to four-wheel drive based on the conditions. This may help provide traction in difficult conditions while maintaining better fuel efficiency.
Other car insurance coverage for an Infiniti
Almost every driver is required to carry at least a minimum amount of car insurance that protects their financial liabilities in the event of an at-fault accident. However, there are a variety of other insurance coverage types that Infiniti owners might consider.
Upgrading to a full coverage policy will give you collision and comprehensive insurance to offer financial protection for your vehicle and help pay for covered damages. Accident forgiveness can keep your rate from increasing after your first accident. Drivers might also consider gap insurance if they lease or finance their new Infiniti, which is a type of insurance that can help repay the loan balance if your car gets totaled.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Model: To determine cost by vehicle type, we evaluated our base profile with the following vehicles applied: Infiniti Q60 Luxe and Toyota Camry (base).