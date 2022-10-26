Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Car insurance for a Range Rover
Land Rover Range Rovers have a distinct and iconic style you can see from a mile away. Manufactured by Jaguar Land Rover, these SUVs tend to have a car insurance premium that matches their luxury status. According to Bankrate’s study of quoted annual premiums, the national average cost of full coverage auto insurance is $2,014 per year and the average annual premium for minimal coverage is $622, while the Land Rover Range Rover averages $2,930 per year for full coverage and $609 for minimum coverage. Several factors determine auto insurance rates and the cost of parts and labor can play a significant role. While your Range Rover car insurance is likely higher than the national average, understanding the risk and rating factors that can impact your insurance rate may help you find a lower premium.
How much does it cost to insure a Range Rover?
Range Rover full coverage car insurance averages $2,930 annually or around $244 monthly. The price of a vehicle can have a strong correlation to insurance costs. With a starting MSRP of $104,500, you can see why Range Rover insurance costs are higher than an average sedan. However, there is more to insurance rates than your car's make and model and there are many factors that impact the cost of auto insurance.
Factors that may affect the cost of car insurance:
- Price of parts and labor: Range Rovers and its components are primarily made in the Solihull Plant and the United Kingdom, meaning they are shipped or flown to America. Combined with needing a Land Rover-trained mechanic, the increased cost of parts and labor makes the required repairs from a covered claim more expensive than non-luxury vehicles.
- Location: The cost of Range Rover car insurance can vary by location. Each state has its own minimum car insurance laws and even different ZIP codes could have various premiums for the same car due to population density and historical traffic and accident data.
- Theft rate: According to the 2022 Highway Loss Data Institute Insurance Report (HLDI), Range Rovers and Ranger Rover Sports were the 5th and 6th most stolen vehicles in the U.S. Cars that are more prone to theft are often more expensive to insure.
- Safety features: Range Rovers come standard with safety features like adaptive cruise control, back up cameras and blind spot monitoring. These features could help you earn a discount on your premium.
- Personal factors: In addition to the make and model of your vehicle, your driving history, driving experience, marital status and in most states, age, gender and credit-based insurance score can impact the cost of auto insurance. Drivers over the age of 25 with a clean driving record and good credit score usually pay less for car insurance.
Car insurance rates for Range Rover
Range Rovers are available in several trim levels and even the base model has premium features like a panoramic roof and heated seats. Lane departure warning, backup cameras, rain-sensing wipers and blind spot monitor are some of the safety features that may help you avoid or reduce the severity of a collision. Insurance companies factor in the value of the luxury features and the reduced risk from safety features to determine insurance premiums.
While the trim level and package options will impact insurance costs, here is the average annual Land Rover Range Rover car insurance premium according to proprietary data from Quadrant Information Services:
|Car insurance coverage type
|Average annual premium
|Minimum Coverage
|$609
|Full Coverage
|$2,930
Range Rover car insurance cost by state
Vehicle location can impact the cost of every coverage on your car insurance policy. Each state has varying levels of minimum car insurance requirements. Climate and weather patterns influence road conditions and vehicle performance and each ZIP code has different vehicle theft rates, population density and traffic patterns. We’ve put together a chart that shows Range Rover car insurance rates by state:
Average cost of car insurance for Land Rover Range Rover by company
Insurance companies use many of the same rating factors to price insurance rates but weigh them differently. Some insurers specialize in high-risk drivers and assist in filing required SR-22 forms. Others offer better rates to military members or drivers over the age of 50. The best way to find the cheapest car insurance company for your Range Rover is to shop for quotes.
We compared rates from the largest car insurance companies based on market share to illustrate the potential savings.
Average cost of car insurance for Land Rover Range Rover by company
|Company
|Average annual full coverage premium
|Average annual minimum coverage premium
|Allstate
|$4,230
|$526
|American Family
|$2,930
|$617
|Amica
|$1,985
|$396
|Auto-Owners
|$2,105
|$316
|Chubb
|$3,605
|$657
|Country Financial
|$2,941
|$556
|Erie
|$1,866
|$450
|Esurance
|$2,188
|$925
|Farmers
|$2,326
|$596
|Geico
|$2,165
|$440
|Nationwide
|$2,016
|$558
|Progressive
|$1,678
|$469
|State Farm
|$2,101
|$437
|The Hartford
|$2,776
|$600
|Travelers
|$2,374
|$586
|USAA
|$2,375
|$586
Range Rover features that impact insurance costs
Safety and anti-theft features can help lower the cost of some insurance coverage types. Features that may help Range Rover drivers avoid accidents, reduce the severity of accidents or reduce the risk of car theft are listed below:
- Air bag system: Range Rovers can have between six to eight airbags: driver, curtain, driver side, front passenger side and overhead. As a passive safety system, airbags can reduce injury severity for drivers and passengers involved in a collision.
- Electronic traction control: This feature helps to stabilize the Range Rover and improve traction, applying the brakes if needed to help the driver stay in control of the vehicle and limit the chances of causing an accident.
- Emergency brake assist: If you apply the brakes quickly, the Range Rover will apply greater pressure on the anti-lock braking system, helping you to come to a complete stop faster. This feature can lower the risk of an accident and may save you on your car insurance premiums.
- Emergency braking: This safety feature can reduce the risk of an accident or the severity of it by applying the brakes if sensors detect another vehicle or person.
- Cruise control with speed limiter: Range Rovers come equipped with a cruise control system that allows the vehicle to travel at a certain speed without the driver touching the accelerator. Range Rover cruise control is unique in that the vehicle’s speed automatically reduces if a vehicle ahead is slowing down. This feature may help you avoid a crash, which may help you save on your car insurance.
- Front and rear parking aid: Cameras on the front and back of each Range Rover help drivers navigate into tight spaces. The vehicle delivers warnings audibly and visually to help drivers avoid an accident.
- Lane departure warning: This feature displays an icon of your vehicle shown within its lane. The vehicle icon lights up in red to warn the driver if the vehicle is departing from the lane. The system may help drivers stay focused and avoid accidents, which could help lower car insurance costs.
It’s important to note that many of these technologies and features can be costly to repair and replace and, therefore, may also contribute in some ways to increased insurance premiums. That may not negate the discount provided, but it can reduce how much actual savings a policyholder experiences.
Other car insurance coverage for a Range Rover
State-mandated liability coverage is usually cheap, but Range Rover owners may prefer to consider higher liability limits. High-end vehicles can signal “wealth” and become targets for staged accident insurance fraud. Most insurance experts recommend purchasing as much liability insurance as you can reasonably afford, since higher limits provide greater protection for your finances in the long run. The higher your liability limits, the less likely you will pay out-of-pocket if you are sued for injuries or damage you cause in an accident.
A full coverage policy, which includes comprehensive and collision insurance, will also provide coverage to repair your Range Rover if it is involved in a covered claim. Drivers who lease or finance are usually required to have full coverage. Drivers who pay cash or have older Range Rovers will likely still benefit from this coverage. Here are a few common types of insurance coverage that Range Rover owners may want to consider:
- New car replacement: In the event of a covered claim, this coverage can help you purchase another car that is the same make and model of your current vehicle instead of an actual cash value (ACV) payout.
- Gap insurance: This coverage can pay the difference between the ACV of your vehicle and the balance due on your auto lease or loan if your vehicle is totaled in a covered claim.
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage: If an uninsured or underinsured at-fault driver injures you and/or your passengers, these coverage types can make claim payments toward medical-related expenses. Uninsured motorist coverage for property damage is also available in some states.
- Rental car reimbursement: This will help cover the cost of a rental vehicle while your car is repaired after a covered claim.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Model: To determine the costs displayed on this page, we evaluated our base profile with a 2021 Land Rover Range Rover applied in place of the Toyota Camry.