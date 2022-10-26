Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Car insurance for Mitsubishi
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our .
The average cost of car insurance in the U.S. is $2,014 per year for full coverage, while state–mandated minimum coverage averages $622. If you own a Mitsubishi, you may pay more or less than this depending on which model you are driving as well as personal characteristics such as your credit (in most states) and driving history. To help you find the best car insurance for your Mitsubishi, Bankrate's insurance editorial team, which includes licensed agents, has gathered average rate data from a range of insurers for one of the company's most popular cars, the Mitsubishi Mirage. We took an in-depth look at the cost and coverage options for your Mitsubishi to help you shop when you are looking for the best possible coverage for your vehicle.
How much does it cost to insure a Mitsubishi?
While the national averages are $622 per year for minimum coverage and $2,014 for full coverage, Mitsubishi Mirage owners pay just slightly more than this, averaging $663 per year for minimum coverage and $2,237 for full coverage. Depending on the Mitsubishi model you have and your other personal factors, your rates may differ significantly from this.
Multiple factors will play a role in determining your own rate, including the following:
- Safety features: Standard safety features on the Mirage such as the seven-airbag safety system and rear-view cameras can help make your car safer and easier to drive. Your insurer looks at the features your vehicle has that may help you avoid an accident or minimize damage and injuries if you have one.
- Cost to repair: Cars with parts that are available domestically tend to be cheaper to repair than those that are made with imported parts. Most Mitsubishi parts come from the company's plants in Japan, which may be one reason why insuring them is slightly more expensive than average.
- Crash rates: Organizations such as the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) perform crash tests to help determine the vehicles that are safest to drive. The Mitsubishi Mirage 4-door hatchback, for example, rates as "Good"—the highest rating—in most areas that the IIHS tests.
- Make, model and trim level: It's not surprising that the make and model of the car you purchase helps determine your insurance cost. More expensive cars may be more expensive to repair, and lead to higher claims payouts if they are totaled. This is also true for trim level—more expensive trims may cause higher repair costs, and thus higher premiums. Additionally, some cars tend to be targeted more often by car thieves, which can increase your premium.
- Personal factors: Your own situation impacts costs. For example, if you live in a region where there is a higher rate of traffic accidents or more than average vehicle thefts, your rate may increase. And if you have any incidents on your recent driving record, your premiums will likely be higher.
Car insurance rates for Mitsubishi Mirage
Although premium rates are highly personalized depending on the factors we've discussed above and more, Bankrate analyzed data from Quadrant Information Systems to determine the average car insurance rates paid by owners of a Mitsubishi Mirage.
Note that the types and amount of coverage you purchase will play a significant role in your rate. Generally, you will pay the least for minimum insurance. It does not, however, nearly as much financial protection as a full coverage insurance policy could.
The Mirage features an array of safety features that impact premiums. These include the Active Stability Control that provides increased leverage when the road is slippery and Mitsubishi's Reinforced Impact Safety Evolution (RISE) system, which redirects and absorbs energy in the event of a collision.
|Car insurance coverage type
|Average annual premium
|Minimum coverage
|$663
|Full coverage
|$2,237
Mitsubishi Mirage cost by state
Insurance costs vary by state. Your state of residence is one of the largest factors in determining your insurance costs. Rates can vary by state based on the number of claims, weather patterns, cost of living or the percentage of uninsured drivers in the region, among other factors. Your state's minimum car insurance requirements can also impact rates, as states with high minimum coverage limits typically have higher minimum coverage costs.
Average car insurance cost for Mitsubishi by company
The Mirage is subcompact yet still spacious with four doors and a hatchback. Its MSRP of $14,645 makes it a great economical option for drivers on a budget searching for a vehicle. Owners of the Mirage may want to consider getting quotes from USAA, Auto-Owners or Nationwide in their search for the cheapest premium for minimum and full coverage. You can compare these average rates for the Mirage to give you a starting point as you look for coverage for your own Mitsubishi vehicle.
Average cost of car insurance for Mitsubishi Mirage by carrier
|Carrier
|Average annual full coverage premium
|Average annual minimum coverage premium
|Allstate
|$3,358
|$687
|American Family
|$1,811
|$622
|Amica
|$1,724
|$396
|Auto-Owners
|$1,519
|$323
|Chubb
|$3,074
|$689
|Country Financial
|$2,177
|$539
|Erie
|$1,528
|$539
|Esurance
|$2,025
|$955
|Farmers
|$1,739
|$607
|Geico
|$1,628
|$380
|Nationwide
|$1,467
|$665
|Progressive
|$1,775
|$582
|State Farm
|$1,543
|$516
|The Hartford
|$2,074
|$588
|Travelers
|$1,983
|$648
|USAA
|$1,238
|$357
Other car insurance coverage for Mitsubishi
When looking for the best auto insurance for your Mitsubishi, one of the first things you’ll want to consider is the coverage types and amounts. Most states require at least a minimum amount of liability insurance. Because of the minimal coverage, it is also typically the cheapest car insurance option, but it does not offer much protection. Many insurance professionals recommend considering higher liability limits and add-on coverage options like comprehensive and collision coverage to cover damage to your vehicle. When these coverage options are added in, it is usually referred to as a full coverage car insurance policy.
Here are some other common type of optional coverage you may want to consider:
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist: These coverage types will pay for repairs and medical bills if you're in an accident caused by someone who has no insurance, or not enough insurance, to cover costs. It will also pay if you are involved in a hit-and-run accident. This coverage is mandatory in some, but not all, states. Keep in mind that underinsured motorist coverage is separate from uninsured motorist coverage, and that uninsured motorist coverage for car repairs or medical bills are separate policy types.
- Medical payments: Medical payments, or medpay, covers medical bills for you and your passengers in an accident, regardless of who is at fault. It may also be used if you are hit by a car when you are a pedestrian. Coverage limit is usually $10,000 or less.
- Personal injury protection (PIP): This type of insurance is typically mandatory in no-fault states and optional in others, but is not available in all states. It can pay for medical costs, lost wages and household costs if you or your passengers are injured in an accident, regardless of fault.
- Roadside assistance: This optional coverage pays if you need a tow or need simple, on-the-spot repairs on the road, such as a flat tire or a dead battery.
- Gap insurance: If your car is totaled, this coverage will pay the difference between what the car is worth and what you owe on it to your lender. It's generally available for those with a car that is three years old or less.
- Rental car reimbursement: This coverage pays for a rental car while your vehicle is being repaired following a covered claim. This coverage may be useful if you only own one car and rely on it as your primary mode of transportation.
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.