Car insurance for Mercedes
Mercedes-Benz is a well-known luxury vehicle manufacturer that sells high-end cars. Because Mercedes models tend to have high values, if you plan to buy or currently own one, you might want to consider purchasing more than the minimum car insurance coverage required by your state. In the U.S., the average cost of car insurance for 2024 is $2,542 per year for full coverage and $740 for minimum coverage. The cost of insuring a Mercedes could be much higher, though. To help gauge what you might pay, Bankrate reviewed sample rates for the Mercedes C300.
How much is car insurance for a Mercedes-Benz?
Most Mercedes models have a high price tag, so the cost of car insurance might be more expensive than other vehicles. However, a number of factors contribute to the cost of insuring a Mercedes.
Here are a few things that may affect the cost of your Mercedes-Benz car insurance policy:
- Price of parts: Mercedes parts are typically pricier than parts for other vehicles. Some parts might even ship from overseas, which means repairs could be more expensive.
- Theft rate: Mercedes are not the most commonly stolen vehicles, but they are certainly not immune — especially older models. Cars that are more prone to theft are often more expensive to insure.
- Safety features: Mercedes vehicles typically come with an array of advanced safety features, such as automatic collision braking systems and other driver-assistance technologies like adaptive cruise control. Top-of-the-line models also feature widescreen digital cockpits, blind-spot assist and more. These features could help you earn a discount on your premium.
- Location: Location plays an important role when it comes to insurance rates. The cost of Mercedes car insurance will vary depending on the city and state where you live.
- Personal factors: In addition to the make and model of your vehicle, your age, gender, credit history, driving record and more might also impact the cost of auto insurance, depending on the insurance laws where you live.
Car insurance rates for Mercedes C300
The cost of car insurance for a Mercedes will depend on the specific make and model, among several other factors. However, we’ve outlined average premiums for a Mercedes C300 below to give you an idea of what you might pay for coverage.
The C300 comes with the option to add top safety features, including DISTRONIC, an adaptive cruise control system that can maintain a preset distance behind the car in front of you by braking and accelerating accordingly. Some other optional safety features include active steering assist, evasive steering assist, lane-keeping assist and rear cross-traffic alert. While these aren’t standard features, they are available as part of the driver assistance package and may contribute to a lower premium thanks to their capacity to help drivers avoid accidents.
Here are the average car insurance premiums for the Mercedes C300, according to data from Quadrant Information Services:
|Car insurance coverage type
|Average annual premium
|Minimum coverage
|$707
|Full coverage
|$3,199
Mercedes C300 insurance costs by state
As mentioned, car insurance rates vary by state. Some states have higher rates than others based on factors like weather, the number of uninsured drivers, accident statistics and minimum coverage requirements. In the table below, you can see the average Mercedes C300 insurance premium in all 50 states.
Average car insurance cost for Mercedes by company
Insuring a luxury vehicle — like a Mercedes — tends to be expensive. However, insurance rates will vary from driver to driver and company to company based on several factors. To find the best auto insurance provider for you, you can compare personalized quotes from a few different insurance companies. Just make sure you’re getting pricing for the same coverage and policy limits so it’s a fair comparison.
Below, we’ve compiled average rates by company for the C300 to give you a sense of what your premium might be.
Average annual premium for full and minimum coverage by company
|Company
|Average annual full coverage premium
|Average annual minimum coverage premium
|Allstate
|$3,878
|$672
|American Family
|$2,160
|$533
|Amica
|$3,113
|$647
|Auto-Owners
|$2,034
|$376
|Chubb
|$3,802
|$804
|Country Financial
|$2,933
|$632
|Erie
|$1,954
|$401
|Esurance
|$5,935
|$1,691
|Farmers
|$3,644
|$869
|Geico
|$2,407
|$451
|Nationwide
|$1,946
|$725
|Progressive
|$2,491
|$548
|State Farm
|$2,491
|$631
|The Hartford
|$3,310
|$704
|Travelers
|$2,244
|$526
|USAA
|$2,168
|$419
Vehicle features that impact Mercedes insurance costs
Mercedes vehicles typically come standard with top-of-the-line safety features, which could help you save on Mercedes insurance. Common Mercedes safety features include:
- Brake assist: This emergency braking system uses sensors to detect when an object, vehicle or pedestrian is in your path. If you don’t brake, brake assist can make an emergency stop.
- Rain-sensing windshield wipers: These wipers automatically adjust to match the amount of rain falling. This helps you stay focused on the road.
- Anti-theft alarm system: If someone attempts to break into your vehicle, an alarm sounds and lights flash. This helps deter thieves by calling attention to your car.
- Lane-keeping assist: This tool uses sensors to determine whether you are driving within your lane. If you drift, your car will alert you.
Note that most auto manufacturers, including Mercedes, are experiencing a chip shortage due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For Mercedes specifically, the chip shortage has affected the camera for its MBUX Augmented Reality and LTE communication module. As such, the automaker is building new Mercedes vehicles without these parts, which control features like real-time traffic. However, when chips become available, vehicle owners can take their Mercedes to a dealership to have the features retrofitted.
Other car insurance coverage for a Mercedes
In most states, vehicle owners are required to carry a minimum amount of car insurance coverage, which typically includes bodily injury liability and property damage liability. However, experts recommend purchasing more than the minimum, particularly for luxury vehicles.
A full coverage policy, which generally includes comprehensive and collision coverage, might better protect you from financial strain in case of an accident or another insured loss. Here are a few other types of car insurance that Mercedes owners may want to consider:
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage: If you get into an accident with a driver who doesn’t have insurance or doesn’t have enough insurance, this will help cover your losses.
- Rental car reimbursement: This will help cover the cost of a rental vehicle while your car is repaired after an accident.
- Gap insurance: This helps pay the difference between your remaining auto loan balance and your car’s actual cash value if the vehicle is totaled.
- Roadside assistance: Roadside assistance helps cover basic vehicle services — like tire changes, fuel delivery and towing — so you won’t be stranded.
If you’re unsure which types of car insurance you need, a licensed insurance agent can provide advice based on your circumstances and budget.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2024 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Mercedes C300, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.