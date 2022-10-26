Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Car insurance for Kia
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our .
In the U.S., the national average car insurance rate is $2,014 per year for a full coverage policy and $622 for minimum coverage, based on Bankrate’s 2023 study of quoted annual premiums. However, the cost of car insurance is different for every driver. Your premium depends on a variety of factors, one of which is the make and model of your vehicle.
We focus here on the Sorento LX, Kia's popular midsize SUV, so you have a baseline idea of what car insurance may cost if you drive a Kia. Keep in mind that the average cost of insurance can vary significantly based on the specific model and your insurance company.
How much does it cost to insure a Kia?
The average car insurance premium is $2,014 per year for full coverage, according to 2023 data from Quadrant Information Services, but your claim history, location and type of vehicle can all impact your premium. Additionally, insurance companies tend to charge different rates for the same Kia makes and models based on their own assessments of risk. Although every company uses its own algorithms to determine rates, these are some of the factors that they will generally consider:
- Crash rate stats per make/model: Kia vehicles tend to be safe cars, which can help with insurance costs. Some Kia models, such as the Telluride, have been named Top Safety Picks by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). Features like front crash prevention and LED projector headlights found in the Soul and Sportage help make Kias highly regarded for safety.
- Price of parts: If your Kia needs to be repaired, many parts are readily accessible and do not need to be shipped from overseas. Some Kia model parts may need to be shipped from South Korea. Cars that are cheaper to repair are generally more affordable to insure.
- Safety features: Many Kia models are equipped with forward-collision warnings, lane departure alerts, vehicle stability management systems and a seatbelt pretensioner. These features can help reduce the chance or severity of an accident, which can keep insurance costs lower.
- Theft rate: Both the Kia Rio and Sportage 4dr 4WD are on the IIHS's list of most frequently stolen cars. The Sorento, however, is not, which may indicate that its insurance rates will be lower.
- Personal factors: Your own situation can impact the cost you pay for insurance. For example, insurers will take into account your credit history, your driving record and even, in many states, your age and gender.
Car insurance for Kia Sorento LX
The cost of auto insurance for Kias depends on the specific model. However, remember that many factors contribute to insurance premiums besides your car’s make and model. We analyzed data from Quadrant Information Services to determine the average rates for the Kia Sorento LX, to give you a general idea of what Kia owners are paying for their coverage.
The Kia Sorento LX has a starting MSRP of $30,090, and it is also available as a hybrid and a plug-in hybrid, retailing at $36,690 and $49,990 respectively. The basic model comes with all-wheel drive, center locking differential and torque-vectoring cornering control, which allows for increased stability when turning. It features a range of safety features, such as blind spot assistance and 360 degree surround view monitors. The average premiums for the Sorento are slightly below the national averages.
|Car insurance coverage type
|Average annual premium
|Minimum coverage
|$619
|Full coverage
|$1,920
Kia Sorento LX cost by state
Your location impacts the amount you pay for insurance, and every state has a different average. Even within your state, there may be differences in your rate even from one neighborhood to the next, depending on factors such as average theft rate and whether your car is garaged or not. Here are the average rates for the Kia Sorento LX by state:
Average car insurance cost for Kia by company
Kia insurance premiums are largely dependent on your insurance company. The providers in the table below offer some of the cheapest car insurance for popular Kia models. While these are the cheapest providers based on our sample rates, remember that premiums are different for every driver based on their specific circumstances and coverage needs. You can compare these average rates for the Sorento LX to give you a starting point when you look for insurance for your own Kia.
Average cost of car insurance for Kia Sorento LX by carrier
|Carrier
|Average annual full coverage premium
|Average annual minimum coverage premium
|Allstate
|$2,515
|$574
|American Family
|$1,693
|$602
|Amica
|$1,512
|$429
|Auto-Owners
|$1,377
|$324
|Chubb
|$2,507
|$664
|Country Financial
|$1,835
|$509
|Erie
|$1,285
|$452
|Esurance
|$1,909
|$884
|Farmers
|$1,575
|$547
|Geico
|$1,312
|$415
|Nationwide
|$1,215
|$488
|Progressive
|$1,367
|$504
|State Farm
|$1,438
|$481
|The Hartford
|$1,953
|$615
|Travelers
|$1,534
|$554
|USAA
|$1,230
|$396
Kia features that impact insurance costs
Kias tend to be very safe and reliable vehicles, especially recent models. In the 2022 J.D. Power’s U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study, Kia ranked first overall among mass-market brands. Here are some of the safety features that affect Kia insurance rates:
- Forward-collision warning system: Using mounted cameras, many Kia models can anticipate a crash before it happens using a forward-collision warning system. If the driver does not step on the brake, the car can automatically stop to avoid a crash or lessen the severity of a crash.
- Lane departure alerts: New Kias come with a lane departure alert system, which notifies the driver when they start to drift out of their lane.
- Airbags: All Kias are equipped with a full set of airbags, which include driver and passenger seat airbags, driver knee airbags, curtain airbags and front and rear side airbags, which help protect the driver and passengers in all areas of the car.
- LED projector headlights: Models and trim packages offering optional LED projector headlights may offer a lower insurance rate than other models. LED projector headlights offer superior visibility on curves and straightaways, allowing the driver to see further and clearer to avoid potential obstacles.
Other car insurance coverage for a Kia
You must carry at least a minimum amount of car insurance if you live in a state where car insurance is required. Beyond a minimum coverage policy, drivers may be required to purchase a full coverage policy, which includes collision and comprehensive insurance if the Kia is leased or financed. Here are a few other optional coverages that are common:
- Gap insurance: helps pay off your loan if your new car gets totaled. Even if the vehicle is owned outright, drivers may want to consider increased coverage to help financially protect them should an accident occur.
- Accident forgiveness: can be valuable if your car insurance provider offers it, which keeps your rate from increasing after an at-fault accident.
- Roadside assistance: can help you get back on the road if you get a flat tire, run out of gas or lock yourself out of your vehicle.
- Uninsured and underinsured motorist: mandatory in some states, optional in others, this covers you if you are in an accident with a motorist who has no insurance or inadequate insurance, or if you are in a hit-and-run.
- Rental reimbursement: will pay for a rental car if your own vehicle is being repaired after a covered loss.
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Kia Sorento, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.