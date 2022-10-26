Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Car insurance for MINI
MINI, which is owned by BMW, is known for its small vehicles that were first popularized in Europe. Whether you own a MINI already or are considering buying one, researching the cost of car insurance for a MINI may help you budget your transportation costs. In this article, we’ll cover the average cost of MINI insurance and which insurance companies offer the cheapest average rates for this make.
How much does it cost to insure a MINI?
To better understand the cost of car insurance for a MINI, we evaluated rates for the MINI Countryman using data from Quadrant Information Services. On average, car insurance for a MINI Countryman costs $1,839 per year for full coverage and $563 per year for minimum coverage. This is cheaper than the national average cost of car insurance, which is $2,014 for full coverage and $622 for minimum coverage.
However, car insurance premiums are personalized for each driver. In addition to the make and model of your car, your location, claim history, driving record and, in most states, age, gender and credit history, can also impact your rate. If you own a MINI, it’s possible that your rate could be higher or lower than average based on your unique profile.
|Avg. annual full coverage premium for MINI Countryman
|Avg. annual min. coverage premium for MINI Countryman
|$1,839
|$563
Best cheap car insurance companies for MINIs
The average annual cost of car insurance for a MINI Countryman is $1,839 for full coverage and $563 for minimum coverage. However, some car insurance companies offer cheaper average rates than others. Car insurance companies have their own rating algorithms, so some may charge cheaper rates than others for the same coverage level and model.
If you’re looking for the cheapest car insurance for your MINI, you'll likely want to shop around and compare rates from several insurance companies. In the table below, you can see average MINI Countryman rates from some of the top car insurance companies.
|Car insurance company
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Avg. annual minimum coverage premium
|Progressive
|$1,164
|$410
|Geico
|$1,190
|$329
|USAA
|$1,220
|$315
|Erie
|$1,239
|$496
|Nationwide
|$1,313
|$530
Factors that impact the cost of MINI insurance
There are a variety of factors that affect the cost of MINI car insurance, including vehicle features and personal rating factors. Here are some of the make-specific criteria that may contribute to the cost of MINI insurance:
- Crash rates/stats by model: Overall, the 2021 MINI Countryman has good safety ratings overall from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). Cars with excellent safety ratings typically have better crash outcomes, which may bring down the cost of insurance for these vehicles.
- Price of parts and repairs: MINIs are manufactured in the United Kingdom. As MINIs are foreign vehicles, parts may be more expensive and repairs may need to be done at specialty shops. This could drive up the average cost of insurance for MINIs.
- Safety features: The latest MINI Countryman models are equipped with many advanced safety features, like automatic braking, dynamic stability control, a crash sensor system and more. These safety features may lower the cost of insurance.
Other car insurance coverage for MINI
In addition to getting a rate that fits your budget, you may also want to consider the types of coverage you want or need to include in your MINI’s insurance policy. Nearly every state has minimum car insurance coverage requirements, but most insurance professionals recommend purchasing higher liability limits and more coverage types if you can afford to do so. If you aren’t sure what coverage to purchase, talking with an insurance agent might help.
If you plan to pay cash for a MINI, you may have the option to drive it with just the state-required minimum coverage insurance in place. If you have a loan or lease, you’ll likely be required to carry full coverage, which includes financial protection for damages to your own vehicle in an accident or other-than-collision incident.
Even if you don’t finance your vehicle, you might want to consider a full coverage policy for this added financial protection. A full coverage policy includes state minimum liability insurance, as well as collision and comprehensive insurance. Collision coverage is designed to pay for repairs to your MINI if you collide with another vehicle, object or anything else (other than animals). Comprehensive coverage is designed to pay for damage caused by occurrences other than collisions, like theft, vandalism, storm damage or hitting an animal.
Additionally, many insurance companies offer optional endorsements that can further protect your financial interests. These are some of the common endorsements you may want to consider:
- Uninsured motorist and underinsured motorist coverage: These coverage types offer additional financial protection if you are hit by a driver who doesn’t have insurance, or doesn’t have enough insurance to pay for your damages. In some states, one or both of these coverage types is required.
- Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage: This covers expenses for you and your passenger related to medical care, lost wages and funeral expenses. In states with no-fault insurance laws, this coverage is typically required; in most other states, it is an optional coverage type.
- Roadside assistance coverage: This may come in handy if you travel often, as it can cover the cost of service calls like tows, locksmiths and other breakdown issues.
- Car rental coverage: This may be a good choice if your MINI is your only vehicle. This coverage is designed to pay for the cost of a rental car, up to certain limits, if your vehicle is not driveable due to a covered loss.
- Gap insurance: Gap insurance pays the “gap” between the amount you owe on the lease/loan versus the actual cash value payout an insurance company would pay if the vehicle was totaled, destroyed or stolen.
- New car replacement coverage: This coverage is designed to pay the cost to replace your new vehicle if you should total or lose your newer vehicle. Since newer vehicles depreciate rapidly after being purchased, this coverage may ensure you receive enough compensation to replace your car with a new car of the same make and model. You typically can only purchase this if you already have a comprehensive and collision policy in place on a vehicle less than three years old.
These are just a few examples of optional coverage types you may be able to add to your policy. When shopping for coverage, you may want to ask about the available endorsement options from each company you are considering.
Frequently asked questions
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Model: To determine cost by vehicle type, we evaluated our base profile with the following vehicles applied: MINI Countryman and Toyota Camry (base).