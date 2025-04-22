North One Business Checking Account 2025 Review
North One Business Checking Account
-
North One Business Checking is ideal if you want to earn rewards and interest on the balances you’re already keeping in your business account. With North One's Plus plan, you can earn as much as a 3.00 percent APY as long as you spend the qualifying $500 per month with your Mastercard debit card. You also earn cash back on dining, hotels and fuel. Plus, North One doesn’t have a minimum balance requirement, and it integrates with other business tools you’re using like Quickbooks, PayPal, Stripe and Square.
-
- High-interest account
- Rewards on dining, hotels and gas
Overall
North One Business Checking is like a checking account and rewards credit card rolled into one. You get access to a 3.00 percent APY as long as you maintain a positive balance in your account and spend at least $500 per month with your Mastercard debit card. You also get 4.00 percent cash back spent on dining and hotels and 1.00 percent cash back on fuel, helping you earn while you make necessary purchases.
The main drawback is that North One doesn’t come with any physical locations or in-network ATMs — though you can get reimbursed for up to six ATM transactions per month.
PROS
-
High 3.00% APY on all balances (for Plus plan) if you meet qualifying activities
Rewards on dining, hotels and fuel purchases
No minimum balance required
Integrates with account, payment and productivity tools
CONS
-
No branch locations
-
No in-network ATMs
-
Must spend at least $500 per month to earn the APY
Customer experience
North One doesn’t have physical branches where you can deposit or manage your funds. However, you can use any third party ATM and receive up to six reimbursements per month for doing so.
Digital experience
Instead of physical locations, North One focuses on its digital experience. It offers you online checking with numerous integrations, such as Quickbooks, Freshbooks or Wave for accounting or PayPal, Stripe or Square for payments.
It also gives you a single dashboard to look at all your cashflow from connected payment platforms. Plus, you can make instant or same-day transfers from payment platforms to your North One account. You can also create “envelopes” within your checking account to help you separate money into categories.
North One reviews
North One offers a mobile app garnering a 4.7 rating from 2,800 reviews. From the app, you can send wires, ACHs and checks from your phone as well as deposit checks. North One also receives a 3.9 rating on Trustpilot out of 247 reviews, showcasing a mostly positive experience. Yet some customers did note waiting five to seven days for incoming transfers to clear, and others received unhelpful customer service when experiencing trouble with sending or receiving funds.
Review methodology
With a host of major banks and fintech companies offering business banking, our editorial team reviews and analyzes these institutions to help you find the best option for your business. We evaluate each bank account for a variety of features, including any APY earned, minimum balances required, monthly service fees and its ATM network.
We weigh each of these features carefully according to the importance that each feature has to business owners. We then assign an overall score based on these ranking factors.
-