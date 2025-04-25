NBKC Bank Business Money Market Account Review 2025
At a glance
NBKC Business Money Market Savings Account
-
The NBKC Business Money Market account stands out with its strong 2.75 percent annual percentage yield (APY) and zero-fee approach, removing common barriers for small business owners looking to grow their savings.
-
- APY: 2.75%
- Minimum opening deposit: $0
- Minimum balance requirement: $0.01 to earn interest
- Monthly service fee: $0
- ATM access: Free at MoneyPass ATMs; up to $12 monthly in ATM fee rebates
- Branch access: Kansas City area only
NBKC Bank Business Money Market account overview
NBKC Bank delivers a straightforward Business Money Market account that pays 2.75 percent APY (as of April 2025) on all balances. True to their "zero is our favorite number" philosophy, there's no minimum to open an account and you need just a penny in your account to earn interest.
Though physical branches exist only around Kansas City, their robust online platform serves business customers nationwide.
Where NBKC Bank stands out
- Minimal fees. NBKC has eliminated virtually all common fees. You won't pay monthly maintenance charges, minimum balance fees, overdraft fees, stop payment fees or fees for incoming domestic wires. This makes budgeting simpler and keeps more money in your business.
- Zero minimum to open. Most business savings accounts demand substantial opening deposits, but NBKC lets you start with nothing. This removes a major hurdle for new businesses watching their cash flow.
- ATM rebates. Access to over 37,000 MoneyPass ATMs nationwide comes standard, plus NBKC refunds up to $12 monthly in fees charged by other banks' ATMs, giving you flexible cash access without the usual penalties.
- Human-centered service. NBKC prominently features "Talk to a Human" on their website, reflecting their commitment to personal service. During business hours, you'll reach actual customer service representatives rather than endless automated systems.
Where NBKC Bank could improve
- Limited branch access. Unless you're in the Kansas City area, you won't have access to in-branch services at any of NBKC's four physical locations. This limits options for businesses that prefer face-to-face banking.
- Weekday-only support. Customer service runs only during business hours (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday-Friday). If problems arise on evenings or weekends, you'll need to wait until regular business hours resume.
- Costly international wires. While domestic incoming wires cost nothing, international wire transfers run $45 each way — a steep price that could eat into profits for businesses operating globally.
NBKC Bank customer experience
Customer support
NBKC handles support through phone, email and chat during standard business hours (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday-Friday). Customer reviews consistently highlight responsive service from actual humans who solve problems efficiently. Though their hours are limited, the quality of service when they are available tends to impress customers.
Digital experience
The bank's online platform and mobile app offer clean, intuitive tools for day-to-day business banking. Their mobile app currently holds ratings of 4.4/5 on Apple's App Store and 4.3/5 on Google Play, with customers noting its reliability and straightforward design.
Business owners can view balances, move money, deposit checks remotely and handle bill payments through digital channels. The system connects with QuickBooks and similar accounting programs, and provides clear, detailed statements for tracking business finances.
How NBKC Bank compares to other banks
NBKC Bank vs. Axos Bank
NBKC pays 2.75 percent APY on its Business Money Market account — much higher than Axos Bank's basic Business Savings (0.20 percent) but below Axos's Premium Savings (3.80 percent). Neither bank charges monthly fees on their top accounts, but NBKC demands no minimum deposit while Axos requires $1,000 to open its standard account.
A key advantage: NBKC doesn't specify transaction limits, unlike Axos which caps you at 20 monthly transactions. For ATM users, NBKC rebates up to $12 monthly in fees, while Axos offers unlimited domestic ATM refunds. Smaller businesses will appreciate NBKC's accessibility, while larger companies chasing maximum yield might prefer Axos's premium account.
NBKC Bank vs. Live Oak Bank
Live Oak Bank currently offers 3.50 percent APY on its Business Savings account — noticeably higher than NBKC's 2.75 percent. Neither bank charges monthly fees, and both accept small opening deposits. The key distinction: NBKC gives you checks and a debit card for accessing your money, which Live Oak doesn't include.
NBKC also offers ATM access with fee rebates, another feature Live Oak lacks. If you mainly want to earn maximum interest, Live Oak has the edge. But if you need occasional check-writing or ATM withdrawals, NBKC offers better options even with the lower rate.
Is NBKC Bank right for you?
Who NBKC Bank works best for
NBKC Bank works best for newer businesses with limited starting capital. Its zero-minimum opening deposit and fee-free structure make it particularly attractive for startups, small LLCs and sole proprietors keeping a close eye on expenses. The account's check-writing capabilities and ATM access offer practical flexibility that pure savings accounts typically lack.
Businesses that value human interaction will appreciate NBKC's customer service approach, which prioritizes connecting you with real people during business hours. Their straightforward digital platform handles most banking tasks efficiently, making the bank a good fit for companies comfortable with online banking.
Who should look elsewhere
Businesses requiring local branch access outside Kansas City should look elsewhere. Companies with frequent international wire transfers might find NBKC's $45 fee structure costly over time.
Organizations needing weekend support or those solely focused on maximizing interest returns may be better served by other options. Large corporations with complex banking needs might prefer the broader service offerings of major national banks.
How to open a business money market account with NBKC Bank
The account opening process at NBKC Bank is straightforward:
- Go to nbkc.com and click on the Business Money Market account
- Select "Get Started" or "Apply Now"
- Fill out the online application with your business details
- Upload necessary business documentation
- Complete identity verification
- Finalize your account setup (no initial deposit needed)
- Log in to online banking
- Download their mobile app
Most applicants complete the process in about 10-15 minutes. If you encounter any issues, NBKC's support team is available to help during business hours.
Frequently asked questions
How we rated this account
Every bank review we publish has undergone a rigorous editorial process to ensure accuracy and objectivity.
Bankrate evaluates business savings accounts using a 5-star rating system that weighs factors most important to business owners. Our methodology assigns the highest weight (50 percent) to APY offerings, as earning potential is crucial for business cash reserves. We also consider monthly service fees (20 percent), minimum balance requirements (20 percent) and account accessibility (10 percent).
Accounts receive higher scores for competitive interest rates, low or no monthly fees, reasonable minimum balance requirements and flexible access options including online transfers, mobile deposit and ATM access.
Review methodology
Choosing the right business savings account can significantly impact your company's financial health. Bankrate's comprehensive list of business savings account reviews is regularly updated to help business owners make informed decisions. Our editorial team thoroughly analyzes each financial institution's business savings offerings, evaluating key factors including APY, minimum deposit requirements, monthly service fees, balance requirements and account accessibility options.
We research accounts from national banks, online banks, credit unions and regional institutions to provide a wide range of options for businesses of all sizes. Our team collects data directly from financial institutions, verifying information through multiple sources to ensure accuracy. This rigorous process helps us identify accounts that offer the best combination of competitive rates, low fees and business-friendly features.