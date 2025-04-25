Chase Bank Business Total Savings Account Review 2025
At a glance
Chase Business Total Savings Account
-
Chase Business Total Savings works best as a companion to a Chase business checking account, not as a standalone savings option. You’re better off looking elsewhere if you want meaningful interest earnings.
-
- APY: 0.01%
- Minimum opening deposit: $0
- Minimum balance needed: $1,000 to waive monthly fee
- Monthly fee: $10 (can be waived)
- ATM access: Full Chase ATM network
- Branch access: 4,700+ locations nationwide
Chase Bank business savings account overview
Chase offers two business savings products: Business Total Savings and Business Premier Savings. The standard Total Savings account fits businesses with smaller balances or those just beginning to save, while Premier Savings targets companies with larger cash reserves.
Both accounts plug directly into Chase's business checking accounts and mobile banking system. Despite interest rates far below what online banks offer, these accounts do serve a purpose for businesses already in the Chase ecosystem, particularly for overdraft protection and keeping funds organized.
Where Chase Bank stands out
- Extensive branch and ATM coverage. With over 4,700 locations and 16,000 ATMs nationwide, Chase gives you in-person access almost anywhere. This matters for businesses that deposit cash or need face-to-face banking regularly.
- Reasonable fee waiver threshold. Keeping $1,000 in your account or linking it to a Chase Business Complete Checking account eliminates the $10 monthly fee — not unreasonable for most established businesses.
- Seamless Chase account linking. The account works effortlessly with Chase business checking accounts for overdraft protection and simple transfers. Their "Autosave" tool can move money automatically based on your schedule.
- Top-notch mobile banking. Chase's app ranks among the best for business banking, letting you handle deposits, payments and transfers from anywhere. The digital banking experience consistently earns high marks from users.
Where Chase Bank could improve
- Low interest rate. At just 0.01 percent APY, this account barely pays interest. Many online competitors offer rates 100-300 times higher on business savings.
- Tight transaction limits. You get only 15 free deposited items monthly before facing a $0.40 fee per additional item — potentially costly if you process many deposits.
- Monthly fees. The $10 monthly charge applies unless you keep $1,000 in the account or link a Chase Business Complete Checking account. Several competitors now offer fee-free business savings.
- Cash deposit caps. You can deposit up to $5,000 cash monthly without fees, then pay $2.50 per additional $1,000 (except at ATMs, which remain free). This adds up for cash-heavy businesses.
Chase Bank customer experience
Customer support
Chase gives you many ways to get help — through branches, phone lines and online resources. Business customers can talk with dedicated bankers based on their account type. With branches nationwide, most U.S. businesses can find in-person assistance nearby.
Digital experience
The Chase Mobile app scores well (4.8/5 on App Store, 4.4/5 on Google Play) and handles all your banking needs. Business users can check balances, transfer funds, deposit checks and pay bills through a single login.
Chase's online banking includes business tools like employee access settings, payment approvals and links to accounting software. Their fraud alerts and account tracking help keep your business money safe.
How Chase Bank compares to other banks
Chase Bank vs. Axos Bank
Chase's Business Total Savings pays just 0.01 percent interest, while Axos Bank Business Premium Savings delivers 3.80 percent APY. Chase has physical branches everywhere; Axos lives almost entirely online.
Chase requires $1,000 to avoid its $10 monthly fee, but Axos charges nothing monthly on its premium account. Both connect to their respective business checking accounts, though Axos pays back all ATM fees nationwide — something Chase doesn't match.
Pick Chase if you need in-person banking often; choose Axos for much better interest and lower costs if you're comfortable with digital banking.
Chase Bank vs. NBKC Bank
NBKC's Business Money Market pays 2.75 percent APY compared to Chase's 0.01 percent, with no monthly fees and no balance minimums. NBKC's branch footprint stays limited to Kansas City, but they do rebate up to $12 in monthly ATM fees.
Chase counters with nationwide branches and more business banking products. Businesses wanting better returns and lower costs should look at NBKC, while those needing branches in multiple states might stick with Chase despite the interest rate gap.
Is Chase Bank right for you?
Who Chase Bank works best for
Chase Business Total Savings makes sense for established businesses already using Chase's ecosystem of products. It's particularly valuable for companies that require nationwide branch access and frequently handle cash transactions or in-person banking.
Businesses concerned with stability and security often appreciate working with one of America's largest banks, especially when they need overdraft protection for their business checking accounts. This account serves companies that prioritize banking convenience and integration over interest earnings.
Who should look elsewhere
Businesses focused on earning meaningful interest should consider alternatives, as Chase's 0.01 percent APY generates almost nothing on deposited funds. Companies with inconsistent cash flows that might struggle to maintain minimum balances should look for accounts without monthly fees or waiver requirements.
Businesses with high deposit volumes would likely find Chase's transaction limits restrictive and potentially expensive. Online-comfortable startups and growing businesses where every dollar of potential income matters would be better served by higher-yield online alternatives.
How to open a business savings account with Chase Bank
Here's how to get started with a Chase Business Total Savings account:
- Collect your business documents (EIN, business license, formation papers)
- Apply online, by phone, or at any Chase branch
- Share your business information and personal details for all owners
- Upload required documents if applying online
- Create your online banking credentials
- Connect to your Chase business checking if you have one
- Make your first deposit (no minimum required)
For sole proprietors, corporations and single-member LLCs, everything can be done online. Other business types typically need to visit a branch.
Frequently asked questions
How we rated this account
Every bank review we publish has undergone a rigorous editorial process to ensure accuracy and objectivity.
Bankrate evaluates business savings accounts using a 5-star rating system that weighs factors most important to business owners. Our methodology assigns the highest weight (50 percent) to APY offerings, as earning potential is crucial for business cash reserves. We also consider monthly service fees (20 percent), minimum balance requirements (20 percent) and account accessibility (10 percent).
Accounts receive higher scores for competitive interest rates, low or no monthly fees, reasonable minimum balance requirements and flexible access options including online transfers, mobile deposit and ATM access.
Review methodology
Choosing the right business savings account can significantly impact your company's financial health. Bankrate's comprehensive list of business savings account reviews is regularly updated to help business owners make informed decisions. Our editorial team thoroughly analyzes each financial institution's business savings offerings, evaluating key factors including APY, minimum deposit requirements, monthly service fees, balance requirements and account accessibility options.
We research accounts from national banks, online banks, credit unions and regional institutions to provide a wide range of options for businesses of all sizes. Our team collects data directly from financial institutions, verifying information through multiple sources to ensure accuracy. This rigorous process helps us identify accounts that offer the best combination of competitive rates, low fees and business-friendly features.