Car insurance for Dodge Challengers in 2024
Dodge Challengers are popular cars, and this venerable auto is a mainstay of Dodge's line. If you are thinking of purchasing a Challenger—or already own one—you may be looking for the best car insurance for your car. The average cost of insuring a Dodge Challenger is $641 per year for minimum coverage and $2,483 for full coverage. This is higher than the national average cost of car insurance, which is $622 for minimum and $2,014 for full insurance coverage. Bankrate’s insurance editorial team breaks down some important information about insuring your Dodge Challenger to help you get started so you can protect your finances while enjoying your car.
How much does it cost to insure a Dodge Challenger?
The average cost of car insurance is $2,014 per year, or roughly $168 monthly, for full coverage, and $622 per year for minimum coverage. Average rates on auto insurance for a Dodge Challenger are 23 percent higher than average, which could be due to several reasons, including:
- Crash rate stats: The Dodge Challenger has faced challenges with safety ratings. For example, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports the 2022 model has two safety recalls and three complaints. This could contribute to higher premiums based on higher risk with this model.
- Price of parts: Dodge Challengers are built in North America, but not all parts may be domestic. Replacement cost is typically higher if parts come from overseas, which impacts insurance premiums.
- Safety features: The Dodge Challenger includes multiple standard safety features, including backup cameras, automatic high-beam headlights and adaptive cruise control. There are many safety feature add-ons available too, including traction control.
Car insurance for a Dodge Challenger
Car insurance rates are based on numerous factors, including where you live, your driving record, the make and model of your vehicle, its age and the number of miles you drive each year. Other factors may also contribute, such as your credit-based insurance score, age and gender, depending on your state’s regulations. While Dodge Challenger insurance averages $2,483 per year for full coverage and $641 annually for minimum coverage, your rates could be more or less depending on your personal factors.
The specific model and trim package you choose will also influence your car insurance costs. Additionally, if you finance your Dodge Challenger, the lender will most likely require you to add comprehensive and collision coverage to the policy to protect its investment in your vehicle.
|Dodge Challenger car insurance
|Average annual premium
|Minimum coverage
|$641
|Full coverage
|$2,483
Cheapest car insurance companies for Dodge Challengers
Bankrate’s insurance editorial team analyzed premiums for Dodge Challengers from some of the largest carriers by market share: Amica, Erie, Geico, State Farm and USAA. These five providers are also some of the best car insurance companies on the market, according to our research.
The table below illustrates how much rates can vary from one provider to another. In this case, USAA and Amica offered the lowest average premiums for full coverage, but your rates could be higher or lower depending on personal circumstances. Note, however, that USAA only sells policies to active-duty military, veterans and qualifying family members.
Average annual premium for full coverage by model
|Car insurance company
|Dodge Challenger
|Amica
|$1,717
|Erie
|$1,620
|Geico
|$2,066
|State Farm
|$1,986
|USAA
|$1,528
Dodge Challenger features that impact insurance costs
Enhanced safety features can help decrease insurance premiums and today’s Dodge Challenger owners have more safety equipment to choose from. Common safety features such as airbags and backup cameras now come standard rather than at an additional charge. The Dodge Challenger has other safety features available, which could lead to lower premiums. Keep in mind, however, that newer, high-technology safety features may cost more to replace, minimizing your insurance savings.
- Blind spot monitoring: This system alerts the driver if there is another vehicle or object in the blind spot, either on the side or behind the car.
- Collision warning: The full-speed collision warning system offers both a verbal and visual warning if your car is too close to the vehicle in front of you.
- Electronic stability control: This safety feature helps a driver maintain control and keep steering on course.
- Rain-sensing windshield wipers and rain brake support: These less-common features make it safer for you to drive in inclement weather.
Other car insurance coverage for a Dodge Challengers
Almost every state in the U.S. has minimum car insurance requirements in order for you to legally drive. Many insurance experts, however, recommend that you purchase more than the minimum amount of car insurance required in order to have adequate coverage in the case of an expensive accident. For one thing, minimum coverage does not cover damage to your own vehicle if you cause an accident. And, if you have a car loan or lease, you will likely be required to purchase full coverage, which includes collision and comprehensive insurance. Here are some of the common types of car insurance that you can add to your policy:
- Collision: As the name suggests, this covers most damages from an accident or collision. It is included in a full coverage policy. Both collision and comprehensive coverage have a deductible.
- Comprehensive: This type of insurance covers non-accident-related mishaps, including damage from an animal hitting your car, fire, hail, vandalism and more. It also provides windshield coverage.
- Uninsured/underinsured motorist: Mandatory in some states, this coverage pays for injuries if the person who hits you has no insurance, or not enough to cover costs. It also pays if you are in a hit-and-run accident. Keep in mind that uninsured motorist property damage is not available in all states and is different from the required uninsured motorist bodily injury coverage.
- Gap insurance: This optional coverage pays for the difference between what you owe on your car and what the claim pays out.
- Roadside assistance: this endorsement may pay for towing, flat tire repair or other minor mishaps that occur while you are on the road.
Methodology
Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2023 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:
- $100,000 bodily injury liability per person
- $300,000 bodily injury liability per accident
- $50,000 property damage liability per accident
- $100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person
- $300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident
- $500 collision deductible
- $500 comprehensive deductible
To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.
These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.
Model: To determine cost by vehicle type, we evaluated our base profile with a 2021 Dodge Challenger applied (in place of base profile vehicle Toyota Camry).