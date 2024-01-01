Meet Bankrate’s editorial team

Introducing our team of award-winning editors and reporters, focused on delivering valuable financial insights. We take our responsibility to provide accurate and unbiased information seriously, and place our readers' trust above all else.

Key Principles

Helping people find a healthier relationship with money

Accuracy

We take seriously our responsibility to provide you with accurate information

Independence

We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our content is not influenced by advertisers

Authority

We only feature credible internal and external experts from reputable sources.

Editorial Leadership

Bankrate's editorial leaders are committed to building and maintaining a team with deep expertise, experience, and reputation in finance.

  • Amy Sims

    Editorial Director, Personal Finance
    Amy Sims is an editorial director for Bankrate, leading a team responsible for creating educational insurance content.
  • Lance Davis

    Vice President
    Lance Davis is the Vice President of Content for Bankrate, overseeing content for home lending, deposits, investing, consumer lending, insurance, credit cards and small business. Lance leads a team of more than 70 editors, reporters and publishers who are passionate about creating content that helps readers make smarter financial decisions.
  • John Puterbaugh

    Senior Director, Editorial
    John Puterbaugh is a senior director for editorial for Bankrate, where he leads coverage of consumer lending, credit cards, student loans, and other related topics.

Editors

The editors at Bankrate are integral to the writing process, meticulously fact-checking content for accuracy and leveraging their expertise in every piece.

  • Tori Rubloff

    Senior Editor, Personal Finance
    Tori Rubloff is an editor at Bankrate, where she manages staff writers, copyedits feature articles and oversees production of data-driven, timely content that empowers readers to make informed decisions about their finances.
  • Chris Kahn

    Managing Editor, Surveys and Data Studies
    Chris grew up in Phoenix, Arizona. He trained as a physicist for several years before discovering the thrill that is the news business. He lives on Long Island with his wife, two beautiful children and mini-schnauzer, Remi.
  • Courtney Mihocik

    Senior Editor, Credit Cards
    Courtney Mihocik is an editor at Bankrate Credit Cards and CreditCards.com specializing in credit card news and personal finance advice. Previously, she led insurance content at Reviews.com and worked as the loans editor at The Simple Dollar.
  • Nouri Zarrugh

    Senior Editor, Credit Cards
    Nouri Zarrugh is a writer and editor for CreditCards.com and Bankrate,  focusing on product news, guides and reviews. His areas of expertise include credit card strategy, rewards programs, point valuation and credit scores, and his stories on building credit have been cited by Mic.com, LifeHacker, People.com and more. Through his thorough card reviews and product comparisons, Nouri strives to demystify personal finance topics and credit card terms and conditions to help readers save money and protect their credit score.
  • Steve Dashiell

    Editor, Credit cards
    Steven Dashiell is an editor for Bankrate and CreditCards.com with expertise in rewards credit cards, financial literacy, and helping consumers build and maintain their credit.
  • India Davis

    Editor, Credit Cards
    India Davis is an editor specializing in credit cards and updates. She believes in putting the reader first and carrying out a brand’s voice to its fullest potential. She has lived and worked in three different countries and hopes to explore more of the world post-pandemic.
  • Reena Thomas, Ph.D.

    Editor II, Credit cards
    Reena Thomas, Ph.D., is an editor/writer at Bankrate and CreditCards.com with a focus on credit card reward offers.
  • Re'Dreyona Walker

    Associate Editor, Credit Cards
    Re'Dreyona Walker is an editor for Bankrate and CreditCards.com, focusing on product guides and reviews. As a personal finance expert, she is dedicated to providing honest product reviews as well as in-depth, comprehensive guides to assist readers in building credit and finding the best credit cards for their needs.
  • Sarah Gage

    Senior Editor, Credit Cards
    Sarah Gage is a senior editor on the Bankrate team. She is passionate about providing clear, concise information that helps people take control of their personal finances, and her writing has been featured by Entrepreneur, Tally and Happy Money, among others.
  • Brooklyn Lowery

    Senior Editor, Credit Cards
    Brooklyn Lowery is a Senior Editor on the Bankrate credit cards education team where she focuses on helping everyday consumers leverage credit cards as powerful tools in their personal finance toolbox.
  • Liza Carrasquillo

    Credit Cards Editor
    Liza Carrasquillo is an editor on the Bankrate credit cards team who focuses on providing accurate educational content to those at all stages of their credit card journey.
  • Alice Lesperance

    Editor, Credit cards
    Alice Lesperance is an editor on the Bankrate team. Alice has more than 9 years of professional writing and editing experience, and she is passionate about helping people at all stages of their credit card journeys take control of their personal finances.
  • Madison Hoehn

    Editor, Credit Cards
    Madison Hoehn is an editor on the Bankrate credit cards team. She’s passionate about making readers feel seen and meeting them where they are in their credit card journey.
  • Daniella Ramirez

    Associate editor, Credit cards
    Daniella Ramirez is an associate editor on the Bankrate credit cards team who focuses on providing accurate educational content to those at all stages of their credit card journey.
  • Andrea Coombes, CFP®

    Editor, Tax
    Andrea Coombes, a tax editor at Bankrate, loves to translate complex personal finance topics into understandable content that helps people live their best financial lives. She’s a Certified Financial Planner™ and over the past 20 years has worked as a financial coach, personal finance writer and editor and volunteer tax preparer.
  • Suzanne De Vita

    Senior editor, Home Lending
    Suzanne De Vita is a senior editor on Bankrate’s Home Lending team, focusing on mortgage and real estate topics for homebuyers, homeowners, investors and renters.
  • Troy Segal

    Senior editor, Home Lending
    Troy Segal is a senior editor for Bankrate. She edits stories about mortgages and home equity, along with the finer financial points of owning and maintaining a home.
  • Laurie Richards

    Editor, Home Lending
    Laurie Richards is a mortgage editor on Bankrate’s Home Lending team.
  • Amelia Buckley

    Editor, Insurance
    Amelia Buckley is an insurance editor for Bankrate.com and an insurance agent with a personal lines license. She emphasizes creating informative, engaging and nuanced content to support readers in making personalized insurance decisions with confidence.
  • Jessa Claeys

    Editor, Insurance
    Jessa Claeys is an insurance editor for Bankrate with over a decade of experience writing, editing and leading teams of content creators. She is a licensed personal lines insurance producer in Colorado. Jessa currently covers auto, home and life insurance with the goal of helping others secure a healthy financial future. Her work has been published by several insurance, personal finance and investment-focused publications, including BiggerPockets, 401(k) Specialist, BP Wealth and more.  
  • Maggie Kempken

    Senior Editor, Insurance
    Maggie Kempken is an insurance editor for Bankrate. She helps manage the creation of insurance content that meets the highest quality standards for accuracy and clarity to help Bankrate readers navigate complex information about home, auto and life insurance. She also focuses on ensuring that Bankrate’s insurance content represents and adheres to the Bankrate brand.
  • Mariah Posey

    Editor, Insurance
    Mariah Posey is an auto, home and life insurance editor and writer for Bankrate.com. She aims to make the insurance journey as convenient as possible by simplifying industry lingo and implementing thoughtful content design to provide readers clear answers to their questions.
  • Lisa McArdle

    Editor, Insurance
    Lisa McArdle is an insurance editor who joined the Bankrate team in 2023. She has more than 15 years of experience writing, editing and managing content in a variety of industries, including insurance, auto news and pop culture.
  • Natasha Cornelius, CLU

    Editor II, Insurance
    Natasha Cornelius, CLU, is an insurance editor for Bankrate, specializing in auto, home and life insurance.
  • Pippin Wilbers

    Editor, Personal and Auto Loans
    Pippin Wilbers is a Bankrate editor specializing in personal and auto loans. Pippin is passionate about demystifying complex topics, such as car financing, and helping borrowers stay up-to-date in a changing and challenging borrower environment.
  • Rhys Subitch

    Editor, Personal Loans, Auto Loans, and Debt
    Rhys Subitch is a Bankrate editor who leads an editorial team dedicated to developing educational content about personal loans products for every part of life.
  • Julie Linton

    Managing editor, Loans
    Julie Linton leads Loans coverage for Bankrate. She is committed to helping readers navigate complex personal finance decisions.
  • Kellye Guinan

    Editor, Personal Loans and Auto Loans
    Kellye Guinan is an editor and writer with over seven years of experience in personal finance.
  • Brian Beers

    Managing editor
    Brian Beers is the managing editor for the Wealth team at Bankrate. He oversees editorial coverage of banking, investing, the economy and all things money.
  • Mercedes Barba

    Former senior editor, investing
    Mercedes Barba was a senior investing editor at Bankrate. Prior to this, Mercedes served as a senior editor at NextAdvisor.
  • Marc Wojno

    Senior editor, Banking
    Marc Wojno is a seasoned and accomplished finance editor and writer with more than two decades of experience editing and writing across a variety of news platforms including newswires, newsletters, magazines and online news sites.
  • Kristen Kuchar

    Editor, Deposits
    Kristen Kuchar is an editor at Bankrate with the Wealth team. She has written for personal finance publications for 15 years, covering a wide range of money topics throughout her career, including how to save money, debt management strategies and protecting your money while traveling.
  • Lisa Dammeyer

    Editor, Investing
    Lisa Dammeyer is an investing editor at Bankrate. She has more than six years of experience distilling down complex topics for everyday people.

Writers

Bankrate's writers, with diverse backgrounds, expertise and experiences, offer information to help you foster a healthier relationship with money.

  • Alex Gailey

    Lead Data Reporter, Personal Finance
    As a lead data reporter at Bankrate, Alex Gailey writes about the numbers behind consumer finance and economic trends.
  • Lane Gillespie

    Writer, Personal Finance
    Lane Gillespie is a writer for Bankrate, specializing in writing well-rounded financial content that answers readers' questions, regardless of where they are in their financial journey. Lane was a real estate and business journalist for three years, specializing in his hometown of Houston.
  • Sarah Foster

    Principal U.S. Economy and Federal Reserve Reporter
    Principal writer Sarah Foster covers the Federal Reserve, the U.S. economy and economic policy for Bankrate, where she helps readers understand how the world’s most powerful policymakers in Washington, D.C., impact their personal finances. She’s covered the Federal Reserve and U.S. economy since 2018, when she joined the economics news team at Bloomberg News.
  • Ryan Flanigan

    Writer, Credit cards
    Ryan Flanigan is a Bankrate credit cards writer with more than 10 years of experience using credit cards to help people reach their travel goals.
  • Brendan Dyer

    Associate editor, Credit cards
    Brendan Dyer is a Bankrate editor who writes and edits content for rewards, travel, cash back and business credit cards. He’s passionate about informing readers about the most innovative ways to use their credit cards and how synergistic multiple cards can be in the right hands.
  • Garrett Yarbrough

    Writer, Credit cards
    Bankrate expert Garrett Yarbrough strives to make navigating credit cards and credit building smooth sailing for his readers. After regularly featuring his credit card, credit monitoring and identity theft analysis on NextAdvisor.com, he joined the CreditCards.com and Bankrate teams as a staff writer to develop product reviews and comprehensive credit card guides focused on cash back, credit scores and card offers.
  • Katie Kelton

    Senior Writer, Credit Cards
    Katie Kelton is a Senior Writer on Bankrate’s credit cards team, where she brings seven years of experience writing creative and financial content to help cardholders get savvy with their credit.
  • Seychelle Thomas

    Writer, Credit cards
    Seychelle is a credit card writer at Bankrate and Creditcards.com where she employs a cumulative 10 years of experience in the finance industry to help readers navigate the intersection of their money choices and consumer credit.
  • Ana Staples

    Lead writer, Credit cards
    Ana Staples is a lead writer, credit cards for Bankrate and an expert on all things credit basics and personal finance for the younger generation.
  • Benét J. Wilson

    Lead writer, Credit cards
    Benét J. Wilson is a lead reporter at Bankrate who writes about credit cards and credit advice.
  • Marlese Lessing

    Writer, Small business loans
    Marlese Lessing has been a writer for Bankrate since 2022. She brings a love of business finance and storytelling to her content creation expertise, alongside a background in B2B writing.  
  • Andrew Dehan

    Writer, Home lending
    Andrew Dehan writes about home loans, real estate and personal finance. He's taken the NMLS Loan Originator education classes and passed the MLO SAFE test. Besides Bankrate, his work has been published by Rocket Mortgage, Forbes Advisor and Business Insider. He’s also a poet, musician and nature-lover. He lives in metro Detroit with his wife and children.
  • Jeff Ostrowski

    Principal writer, Home lending
    Jeff Ostrowski covers mortgages and the housing market. Before joining Bankrate in 2020, he spent more than 20 years writing about real estate, business, the economy and politics.
  • Linda Bell

    Senior writer, Home lending
    Linda Bell is a senior writer on Bankrate's Home Lending team, producing content around HELOCs, financing home renovations, home equity loans and more.
  • Shannon Martin

    Writer, Insurance
    Shannon Martin is a licensed insurance agent and Bankrate analyst with over 15 years of experience in the industry. She enjoys helping others navigate the insurance world by cutting through complex jargon and empowering readers to make strong financial decisions independently.
  • Natalie Todoroff

    Writer, Insurance
    Natalie Todoroff is an insurance writer and industry analyst for Bankrate. She is based in San Francisco and holds a personal lines insurance license.
  • Ashlyn Brooks

    Writer II, Insurance
    Ashlyn Brooks is a finance writer with more than half a decade of experience, known for her knowledge in areas such as taxes, insurance, investing, retirement, finance news, and banking products.
  • R.E. Hawley

    Senior writer, Insurance
    R.E. Hawley is a senior writer for Bankrate. Prior to joining Bankrate’s insurance editorial team in 2024, they worked as senior writer for a popular car ownership and insurance comparison app, leading a team of over a dozen writers in creating customer-focused financial advice content on topics ranging from insurance to vehicle reliability and auto loan refinance. R.E. holds a personal lines insurance license.
  • Kathleen Howley

    Writer, Insurance
    Kathleen Howley is Bankrate’s principal reporter and analyst for home and auto insurance. She has more than two decades of experience as a financial journalist.
  • Rebecca Betterton

    Writer, Auto Loans and Personal Loans
    Rebecca Betterton, a Certified Financial Education Instructor℠, is a writer for Bankrate who has been reporting on auto loans since 2021.
  • Denny Ceizyk

    Senior writer, Loans
    Denny Ceizyk joined the Bankrate Loans team as a Senior Writer in 2023, providing 30 years of insight from his experience in loan sales and as a personal finance writer to help consumers navigate the lending landscape on their financial journeys.
  • Lauren Nowacki

    Senior writer, Loans
    Lauren strives to simplify complex loan products and processes with over 12 years of experience in personal finance.
  • Brian Baker, CFA

    Senior writer, Investing and Retirement
    Brian Baker covers investing and retirement for Bankrate. He is a CFA Charterholder and previously worked in equity research at a buyside investment firm. Baker is passionate about helping people make sense of complicated financial topics so that they can better plan for their financial futures.
  • James Royal, Ph.D.

    Principal writer, Investing and wealth management
    Bankrate principal writer and editor James F. Royal, Ph.D., covers investing and wealth management. His work has been cited by CNBC, the Washington Post, The New York Times and more.
  • Karen Bennett

    Senior consumer banking reporter
    Karen Bennett is a senior consumer banking reporter at Bankrate. She uses her finance writing background to help readers learn more about savings and checking accounts, CDs, and other financial matters.
  • Marcos Cabello

    Writer, Banking and Deposits
    Marcos Cabello is a banking writer at Bankrate, where he’s dedicated to helping readers make the best decisions about their finances. Previously, Marcos wrote about money for CNET and NextAdvisor, running the gamut of personal finance topics including U.S. economic policy and cryptocurrency.
  • Matthew Goldberg

    Senior Consumer Banking Reporter
    Matthew Goldberg is a consumer banking reporter at Bankrate where he uses his more than 14 years of financial services experience to help inform readers about their important personal finance decisions.
  • Rachel Christian

    Investing reporter
    Bankrate writer Rachel Christian covers investing and wealth management. She became a Certified Educator in Personal Finance (CEPF) with FinCert, a division of the Institute for Financial Literacy in 2021.
  • Sheiresa McRae Ngo

    Writer, Consumer banking and Personal finance
    Sheiresa McRae Ngo is a staff writer at Bankrate. She is known for her expertise in personal finance and consumer affairs topics. Sheiresa's goal is to help people with budgeting and saving money. Her work has been featured in CBS MoneyWatch, Credit.com, Yahoo Finance, GOBankingRates, and MSN, among many others. She also contributed to two CNN segments on debt management.
  • Logan Jacoby

    Investing reporter
    Logan Jacoby is a financial journalist and investing writer for Bankrate where she covers foundational investing, cryptocurrency and alternative investments.

Publishers

Our editorial team creates valuable information, but it's our expert Publishers who ensure it's seamlessly presented on our website.

  • Brian Robson

    Brian Robson

    Senior web publisher
  • Mae Sangaline

    Mae Sangaline

    Senior web publisher
  • Chris Doyle

    Chris Doyle

    Web publisher
  • Liz King

    Liz King

    Web publisher
  • Itzel Garcia Ruiz

    Itzel Garcia Ruiz

    Associate web publisher

Featured by names you know and trust

We value your trust

At Bankrate, we maintain a strict separation between advertisers and our editorial coverage. Our mission is to provide the best information for better financial decisions, with strict editorial standards in place to benefit our readers.
