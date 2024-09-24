Lisa Dammeyer is an investing editor at Bankrate. She has more than six years of experience distilling down complex topics for everyday people.

Prior to her time at Bankrate, Lisa worked for various other financial publications, helping investors sort through the news and make informed decisions about their money. She has led editorial teams covering the biggest news stories in the market each day and edited articles on a variety of investing topics, ranging from stocks and ETFs to crypto, gold and real estate.

No matter the topic, Lisa brings a keen eye for detail and a passion for empowering people to take charge of their finances. Early in her career, she spent two years as a production editor at a nonfiction book publisher. While there, Lisa honed her editing skills and discovered the power of writing to arm people with the information they need to change their lives.