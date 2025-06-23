— Sheiresa McRae Ngo, CEPF®

Sheiresa McRae Ngo is a staff writer at Bankrate. She is known for her expertise in personal finance and consumer affairs topics. She earned a master’s degree in public communication and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Fordham University.

Sheiresa has experience writing about a variety of topics, including lifestyle, culture, saving money, and budgeting. She also spent time as an editor in the educational publishing industry.

Sheiresa stays on top of the latest trending financial topics. She keeps readers in the know by covering financial trends such as slow shopping, deinfluencers and the vibecession. Saving and budgeting topics are also areas where Sheiresa enjoys sharing her expertise. You'll find a variety of articles about everything from saving tips for new parents to how much you should save each month.

Sheiresa’s passion for helping individuals navigate their financial journeys led her to become a certified educator in personal finance. Her work has been featured in CBS MoneyWatch, Credit.com, Yahoo Finance, GOBankingRates, and MSN, among many others. She also contributed to two CNN segments on debt management.

With a keen eye for detail and a knack for simplifying complex financial concepts, Sheiresa has established herself as a reliable source of information for readers seeking guidance on personal finance matters. She is committed to providing readers with actionable advice and tips to improve their financial health.