Julie Linton

  • 8
    Years of experience
Ribbon Icon EXPERTISE
  • Personal loans
  • Auto loans
  • Student loans
Education Icon EDUCATION
  • Bachelor of Arts, Oregon State University
  • Master of Arts, Publishing, Portland State University

About the author

Julie Linton leads Bankrate's Loan coverage. She works closely with editors and writers to produce content that helps readers make informed decisions about personal loans, student loans and auto loans. Before joining Bankrate, Julie worked for BestCollege.com, a site dedicated to helping college students navigate the complexities of higher education, including financial planning.

Julie lives in Portland, Oregon with her husband and dog, Birdie. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or doing yoga or hanging out at the dog park.

Julie wants you to know

Managing your finances can be an emotional journey. Knowledge and planning are the keys to making good decisions and taking control of your financial future.

Julie's latest articles