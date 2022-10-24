Current condo mortgage rates

Rates for condo loans and other types of mortgages have gone up in the past year, driven partly by inflation and the resulting Federal Reserve rate hikes. Now in 2024, mortgage rates could come back down, particularly if the Fed moves to cut rates.Generally, condo mortgages tend to have slightly higher interest rates due to increased risk, and particularly if the mortgage is for a second home or investment property.What are the different types of condo mortgages? If you’re planning to buy a condo to live in, you might qualify for one or more of the following mortgage options:

Conventional loans – 3 percent or 5 percent down, with a 620 minimum credit score

FHA loans – 3.5 percent down with a 580 minimum credit score, or 10 percent down with a 500 minimum credit score; must be for an FHA-approved condo

VA loans – No minimum down payment or credit score; must be an eligible service member or veteran; must be for a VA-approved condo

USDA loans – No minimum down payment or credit score; must be in an eligible location

If none of these options work for you, look into a non-warrantable condo loan. Non-warrantable condos don’t meet the federal operational and/or financial standards required for many types of condo mortgages.