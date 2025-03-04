What is a condo? Pros and cons for homebuyers

For some home hunters, the thought of maintaining an entire house and yard conjures up a bit of anxiety — and the cost of a freestanding single-family home these days can send shivers down your budget’s spine. Luckily, there are other kinds of properties to choose from that don’t entail nearly as much upkeep, and come at a more reasonable price to boot, like condos. So what is a condo exactly? And should you buy one? Read on to get a sense of whether condo life is right for you.

What is a condo?

A condominium, usually shortened to simply “condo,” is a privately owned, individual residential unit within a community of other units. In general, the owner usually owns the interior of their unit and the structural components of exterior walls. Condo owners jointly own shared common areas within the community, such as lobbies, pools, parking garages and elevators.

While many condos are found in high-rise buildings with hundreds of other units, some might be in small walk-up buildings with just a few other units. Some are in grand old buildings, and some are ultra-modern, brand-new construction. Detached condos can even be found in some markets.

Condos typically come with a set of rules, called “covenants, conditions and restrictions” or CC&Rs, that all residents must adhere to. “Condominiums are often referred to as a ‘common interest development,’” says Holly Leonard, an agent with Haven Real Estate Brokers in the Atlanta area. “A homeowners association typically manages the common areas and oversees the CC&Rs that apply to the property.”

Why buy a condo?

For many buyers, the answer is simplicity. With most condo developments, you only have to take care of your home’s interior. All the rest is handled by a professional management company: There’s no lawn to mow, flowerbeds to maintain or snow shoveling to worry about. This can be especially beneficial for older homeowners, folks who travel often or live seasonally in another area, or those who simply don’t want to spend their time on home maintenance.

Another important factor is the price tag. Condos have historically been more affordable than single-family homes, and that trend continues today. According to January 2025 data from the National Association of Realtors (NAR), the median price of an existing (not new-construction) condo was $349,500 — much lower than the $402,000 median for an existing single-family home. Condos tend to have lower property taxes, too.

If you choose to take part, condos can also provide a social aspect that single-family homes don’t. Shared amenities and planned events for neighbors are often appreciated by younger buyers or those who have just moved to town and don’t know many people yet.

In addition, many condo buyers do so intending to use it as a rental property. Condos can make great investments, particularly in neighborhoods with lots of renters or in locations with heavy tourism. If you’re thinking about taking this route, just remember to consider the tips, tricks and tax considerations of buying a rental property.

Pros and cons of condo life

It’s important to also weigh the benefits and drawbacks of the lifestyle, not just the price you’ll pay to move in.

Pros

Affordability: For first-time homebuyers, condos can make ideal starter homes — they don’t have the elevated price of a detached home, but you can still reap the benefits of ownership and building equity.

For first-time homebuyers, condos can make ideal starter homes — they don’t have the elevated price of a detached home, but you can still reap the benefits of ownership and building equity. Less upkeep: Since most, if not all, exterior maintenance on condos is handled by the HOA, living in a condo means no shoveling snow, raking leaves or mowing the lawn.

Since most, if not all, exterior maintenance on condos is handled by the HOA, living in a condo means no shoveling snow, raking leaves or mowing the lawn. Security: Many condo communities have secure entrances or security staff, and some even have a doorman. “Many single people do not like living alone, and condo living makes them feel safer,” Leonard says. This can also be a perk if you work odd hours or travel frequently.

Many condo communities have secure entrances or security staff, and some even have a doorman. “Many single people do not like living alone, and condo living makes them feel safer,” Leonard says. This can also be a perk if you work odd hours or travel frequently. Amenities: Condo residents may have access to top-notch amenities like a barbecue area, swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse and more — and the cost of enjoying these perks is shared among all residents.

Condo residents may have access to top-notch amenities like a barbecue area, swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse and more — and the cost of enjoying these perks is shared among all residents. Socializing opportunities: Many HOAs organize events like pool parties, barbecues and doggy playdates. In addition, you regularly see your neighbors face-to-face in passing. “Condos are a great place to meet people,” says Leonard.

Cons

HOA rules: One of the biggest complaints about living in a condo community is that HOA rules can be restrictive, providing mandatory guidance on everything from trash pickup and noise to what types of items may be stored on your patio and how many pets you can have. If you fail to follow HOA rules, the consequences could potentially be severe.

One of the biggest complaints about living in a condo community is that HOA rules can be restrictive, providing mandatory guidance on everything from trash pickup and noise to what types of items may be stored on your patio and how many pets you can have. If you fail to follow HOA rules, the consequences could potentially be severe. HOA fees and assessments: HOA fees are mandatory and generally go up over time to address maintenance costs and any added amenities. It’s important to factor this cost into your homebuying budget. In addition to regular monthly fees, condo associations might also enact special assessments for unexpected expenses, for example if the roof suffers damage and needs to be repaired.

HOA fees are mandatory and generally go up over time to address maintenance costs and any added amenities. It’s important to factor this cost into your homebuying budget. In addition to regular monthly fees, condo associations might also enact special assessments for unexpected expenses, for example if the roof suffers damage and needs to be repaired. Lack of privacy: Condos share common areas, so you’re going to have to regularly interact with your neighbors — a plus for some people, but a negative for others. Neighbors may also potentially hear each other through shared walls.

Condos share common areas, so you’re going to have to regularly interact with your neighbors — a plus for some people, but a negative for others. Neighbors may also potentially hear each other through shared walls. Investment risk: Real estate is all about comps, and if one of the comps in your building is undervalued, yours could be next — your unit’s value hinges on all the others in the community also maintaining their value. “Condos can be a riskier investment because you are sharing ownership with other people in the building,” Leonard says. “If one person forecloses or short-sells their condo, it can take a toll on your value.”

Real estate is all about comps, and if one of the comps in your building is undervalued, yours could be next — your unit’s value hinges on all the others in the community also maintaining their value. “Condos can be a riskier investment because you are sharing ownership with other people in the building,” Leonard says. “If one person forecloses or short-sells their condo, it can take a toll on your value.” Higher interest rates: That potential for issues from other owners means that lenders tend to charge slightly higher rates for condo loans, to compensate for that elevated risk.

That potential for issues from other owners means that lenders tend to charge slightly higher rates for condo loans, to compensate for that elevated risk. Restrictive rental policies: If you’re buying as an investment, look carefully at the condo’s rules regarding renting out your unit or listing it on short-term sites like Airbnb. Some aim to limit the opportunity for strangers to check in every night.

Condo vs. house

If you live in a condo, it’s your home, but it’s not a house. That’s an important distinction, particularly when it comes to maintenance.

Consider a detached single-family house whose roof needs to be repaired. As a homeowner, that expense would fall entirely on your shoulders. If you own a condo, though, the cost of a needed roof repair would likely be split between all the other owners in the community, and a portion of it might also be paid for via the reserves of the homeowners association.

Sharing expenses can be helpful, but condo owners often must follow additional rules. For example, there could be aesthetic requirements to adhere to, such as a mandate to install the same windows or mailbox as every other unit. Simply put, you might not have complete control over the decisions about your condo, whereas house owners have control over pretty much everything.

Find other housing types and styles

House type Who it’s right for Apartment Apartments typically mean you’re renting instead of owning, so there is no down payment (other than a security deposit or move-in fee) required. Apartments are suited for anyone looking to stay in a prime location for a cheaper price near shopping, restaurant and entertainment centers. Townhouse Townhouses (or townhomes) are a particularly good option for first-time homebuyers or other budget-minded home buyers who want more space than typically comes with a condo. Modular home Modular homes are enticing to empty-nesters looking to downsize, people looking for backyard units like tiny homes or families looking to upgrade their dated properties. Single-family home Single-family homes are best for large households who prefer a huge yard and plenty of room to spread out. Multi-family home Multi-family homes are good for those who are interested in getting into real estate investing and are comfortable with the added responsibility and time commitment that comes with being a landlord. Bungalow home At between 1,000 and 2,000 square feet, bungalows are a great option for young buyers looking for a starter home or older buyers hoping to downsize in a home without stairs. They are also good for those who want the single-family home lifestyle without managing a huge property. Co-op Co-ops are most often found in major cities, and they can be good for those looking for security or neighbors who largely adhere to the building’s rules and policies. Selling these can be difficult, though, as you often need approval from other members of the co-op. Patio home Typically capped at one-and-a-half stories and part of a larger association, patio homes are best for homeowners who don’t want to deal with stairs or maintenance. Ranch home Ranch homes are also ideal for anyone who prefers single-story living.

Bottom line

Whether you’re looking for a starter home that can eventually help you move into a bigger space or you’re thinking about hanging on to the unit as a long-term investment, buying a condo can be a great decision. However, condo living isn’t for everyone. To figure out whether it’s a smart move for your own finances and lifestyle, talk to a real estate agent to get a sense of what you can expect from the condo options in your local market.

