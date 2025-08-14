Condo vs. house: Which is best for you?
Key takeaways
- Condos are often priced lower than single-family houses, which makes them appealing to first-time homebuyers. In some cases, though, the price could be comparable or even more, depending on location, condition and other factors.
- Condos and single-family houses can be part of a homeowners association (HOA), but the presence of an HOA is much more common with condos. If in an HOA, you’ll need to budget for regular dues and special assessments.
- A single-family house might offer more freedom, privacy and space compared to a condo, which might be in closer proximity to neighbors and impose restrictions on use.
Differences between a condo vs. house
Pros of a condo
- More affordable
- More amenities
- Less maintenance responsibility
Cons of a condo
- HOA dues and special assessments
- Less privacy or space
- Restrictions on usage
Pros of single-family houses
- Better located in some cases
- More privacy, quiet or space
- Ability to customize
- Might be easier to sell
Cons of single-family houses
- More expensive to buy
- More maintenance responsibility
The biggest factor houses and condos have in common is that they are types of residential real estate. Both are considered “one-unit” properties in that they are occupied by one household, such as a couple, family or individual.
However, while a condo might be referred to as a “house” by its owner, “house” in most contexts refers to a detached single-family house. Single-family houses can come in many shapes, styles and sizes, from bungalows to mansions to ranches. Condos have varying styles, too, but they are usually attached to other condos. Single-family homeowners purchase the house and the lot it sits on, while condo owners purchase just the unit they occupy, then share exterior spaces with other owners.
Here are other key differentiators between a condo and a house:
- Cost to own: Condos are often less expensive to buy than single-family houses, but not always. As of June 2025, the median national condo price was $374,500, compared to a median national price of $441,500 for a single-family home, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR). However, many condos are part of homeowners associations (HOAs) that charge HOA fees, which can make them more unaffordable.
- Location: Condos tend to be located in more densely populated areas and situated closer to neighbors. If you prefer more privacy or quiet, a single-family house on a larger lot could be the better option.
- Home insurance: Condo insurance is typically cheaper than homeowners insurance, partly because condo owners are only responsible for protecting the interior of the property. Single-family homeowners are responsible for protecting the interior and exterior of the property, including any detached structures like a garage or shed.
- Home maintenance: If the condo is in an HOA, it’s likely that the HOA takes care of exterior maintenance such as gardening and walkway repairs. You’ll still help pay for this maintenance by way of the HOA fee, but unlike a single-family homeowner, you won’t have to do it yourself. On the flip side, if the community requires extensive repairs like roof replacement, it could impose a special assessment on all condo owners, above and beyond dues.
- Amenities: A condo might come with more amenities, like a gym or pool, compared to a single-family house. If you want these add-ons with a single-family house, you’ll need to pay a premium for them when you buy, or pay to install them later.
- HOA rules: HOAs usually establish a set of Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions (CCRs) that dictate how condo owners can use their unit and shared spaces. These rules can cover anything from pet ownership to subletting and decor choices. There are no such rules with a single-family house (provided it’s not in an HOA).
- Selling: It might be easier to sell a single-family house than a condo. Before you sell your condo, you’ll need the HOA’s approval, and the HOA could screen prospective buyers, which might limit offers. Condo buyers might also have a harder time obtaining a mortgage, especially if the HOA isn’t financially sound or there are other red flags for the lender.
What to know about condos vs. houses today
Across all residential real estate types, there haven’t been as many homes sold so far in 2025 compared to years past. Single-family home sales in June 2025 were slightly up year-over-year, according to NAR, while condo sales dropped by more than 5 percent.
Of course, both condo and single-family sales activity varies by location. Consider South Florida, where Jeff Lichtenstein, broker and CEO of Echo Fine Properties, says that condo sales have been “at a crawl” in recent years after the Surfside collapse. New regulations — which Lichtenstein says ensure safety and help lenders in assessing applicants — have “caused lots of special assessments, increased insurance and HOA costs and uncertainty.”
Still, condos can be a great fit, particularly if you’re looking to move from renting to owning, according to Mike Opyd, a broker with RE/MAX Premier in Chicago.
“I typically find that first-time buyers tend to be the best suited for condos,” Opyd says. “This is likely because many first-time buyers do not have a lot of money in savings or make a lot in general. They are better suited to buy a condo that is cheaper than a single-family home and comes with less financial responsibilities in relation to having to replace HVACs, water heaters, roofs and repairing foundations.”
That said, condo buyers should carefully consider how the HOA fees will factor into their budgeting.
“HOA fees very rarely ever go down,” Opyd says.
Beyond cost, there is one key benefit that applies to single-family homes — today and any time a buyer is weighing their options.
“Rule-breakers are more for single-family homes,” Lichtenstein says. “The same goes for people with large dogs or who get bothered by noise.”
