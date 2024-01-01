Vroom auto loans: 2024 review

Rebecca Betterton is a writer for Bankrate who has been reporting on auto loans since 2021. Through her writing, Rebecca aims to provide clarity and accessibility to the automotive loans industry as the cost to finance new and used vehicles continues to climb due to steep inflation.
Helen Wilbers is a Bankrate editor specializing in auto loans. Helen is passionate about demystifying complex topics, such as car financing, and helping borrowers stay up-to-date in a changing and challenging borrower environment.
We are an independent, advertising-supported comparison service. Our goal is to help you make smarter financial decisions by providing you with interactive tools and financial calculators, publishing original and objective content, by enabling you to conduct research and compare information for free - so that you can make financial decisions with confidence.
Bankrate has partnerships with issuers including, but not limited to, American Express, Bank of America, Capital One, Chase, Citi and Discover.
How We Make Money
The offers that appear on this site are from companies that compensate us. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site, including, for example, the order in which they may appear within the listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. But this compensation does not influence the information we publish, or the reviews that you see on this site. We do not include the universe of companies or financial offers that may be available to you.
Editorial disclosure:
All reviews are prepared by Bankrate.com staff. Opinions expressed therein are solely those of the reviewer and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including rates and fees, presented in the review is accurate as of the date of the review. Check the data at the top of this page and the lender’s website for the most current information.
If exploring vehicles and loans at a dealership gives you a headache, purchasing your next vehicle through an online seller like Vroom might be a good option. It is a one-stop shop for shoppers looking to buy and find an auto loan in one place — in this case, all online.
Vroom pros and cons
Vroom is known for its convenient delivery process but doesn’t share many details about available loans before you prequalify.
Pros
Return period
Prequalification available
Registration services provided
Cons
Limited inventory
Potential delivery fee
Not available in every state
Vroom, an online used vehicle selling platform similar to Carvana, offers a range of used vehicles and an easy purchasing experience. While Vroom does not offer financing itself, it works with over a dozen banks and lending partners to coordinate financing for drivers.
The process is done entirely online, up to the vehicle delivery at your doorstep. The financing process should take only five minutes following vehicle choice and most drivers receive an instant financing offer.
Do you qualify?
Vroom does not disclose requirements for financing because it partners with different credit unions and banks. You’ll generally be eligible for the most competitive financing terms if you have good or excellent credit. Still, past credit issues (including bankruptcy) won’t necessarily prevent you from securing a loan. Most lenders also want to see a steady stream of income to confirm you can afford the loan payments.
Vroom versus CarsDirect
CarsDirect is another online platform you can use to find your next vehicle. Instead of offering an inventory of vehicles, CarsDirect connects you with a network of lenders catering to borrowers with a range of credit backgrounds. You can then use that loan to shop for the car of your choice. As with Vroom, details about the available loans are sparse.
Like Vroom, Carvana is an online used vehicle sales platform offering funding through lending partners. Carvana claims you might be eligible for financing with poor credit while earning as little as $4,500 annually, making it the better option for cash-strapped borrowers. Additionally, you can avoid delivery fees by picking up your vehicle from a Carvana car vending machine — an option Vroom doesn’t offer.
Vroom beats out Carvana with a higher-mileage limited warranty (Carvana’s is capped at 4,189 miles) and its year of complimentary roadside assistance.
What we like and what we don’t like
Weigh the benefits and drawbacks of financing with the popular vehicle delivery site prior to signing off.
What we like
Return period. Vroom gives you seven days (or 250 miles) to decide if your new vehicle is right for you.
Prequalification available. Prequalifying will help you lock in expected rates prior to submitting a full application, and it won’t hurt your credit score
Registration services provided. Vroom will take care of vehicle paperwork on your behalf and simply mail your plates and registration to you.
What we don't like
Limited inventory. Vehicles using financing through Vroom can only be purchased from the Vroom inventory.
Potential delivery fee. Although the delivery fee is undisclosed and based on the location, drivers should prepare for a high price tag.
Not available in everystate. Vehicle financing through Vroom is not available in Alaska, Arkansas, Mississippi, Nebraska and some areas of Kansas, Maine and New Hampshire.
How to contact Vroom
Assistance can be found by calling 855-524-1300 or via chat during undisclosed hours. While the site does offer extensive FAQs broken down to specific issues, it is challenging to navigate through. Vroom has primarily negative reviews on Better Business Bureau, where consumers complain about poor customer service and problematic vehicles.
Auto loan types offered
Vroom offers vehicle financing for used cars as well as options for trade-in from its online inventory.
Used car loans
Amounts: Varies by lender
Terms: Varies by lender
APR: Varies by lender
Financing for Vroom’s used vehicles comes directly from its lending partners, including Ally, Chase (Vroom Financial Services by Chase) and United Auto Credit. Following prequalification, Vroom will match you with financing.
If you wish to trade in your vehicle, Vroom will match you with a car specialist to get an appraisal.
How to apply for a loan with Vroom
The fully online vehicle purchase and financing process is outlined simply on its website.
Steps to apply:
First, get a firm grasp on the amount of financing that you can qualify for. There is no hard credit pull for prequalification and you will simply need to share your yearly income and contact information.
Shop Vroom’s inventory of vehicles. Your vehicle can be held for 24 hours before finalizing the purchase.
You will likely receive an instant decision after choosing your set of wheels and filling out the online application.
The final step is vehicle delivery or in-store pickup. All documents can be signed online, and registration and plates will be mailed to you.
Name
Address
Phone number
Email address
Income
Features and perks
Vroom offers the option to prequalify, which can help you gauge your monthly payment without a hard credit pull. It also streamlines the purchase process. The company will register the vehicle on your behalf and mail your registration and plates directly to your home. This saves time as, typically, you must register a newly bought vehicle yourself.
Fees and penalties
Fees enforced will vary based on the lender you are matched with. But shoppers can expect to pay a delivery fee for the vehicle.
Vroom FAQs
Vroom does not offer extended warranties. However, it does boast extra vehicle protection. Every purchased vehicle carries a 90-day (or 6,000 miles) limited warranty covering unexpected costs, repairs. Buyers also enjoy one year of complimentary roadside assistance.
Yes, you can add a co-borrower to your auto financing application.
How Bankrate rates Vroom
Overall score
3.6
Availability
3.4
The used car loans offered through Vroom score low due to undisclosed rates and terms.
Affordability
3
Vehicle delivery fees and undisclosed rates and terms leave Vroom with a middle score.
Customer experience
3.8
Vroom offers online and phone support but does not have 24/7 assistance.
Transparency
4
While Vroom allows borrowers to prequalify, it doesn't provide all of its rates and fees on the site.
Methodology
The Bankrate team assessed more than 35 auto lenders to find the best. Bankrate considered 18 criteria, such as acceptance criteria, loan amounts and APR range. These scores are broken into four categories.
Availability: Loan amounts, repayment options, dealership requirements and state availability all contribute to this category. Lenders that serve customers nationwide with flexible loan amounts rank higher.
Affordability: This section houses APR ranges, acceptance criteria, fees and discounts. Lenders with the lowest rates, fewer fees and and most generous acceptance criteria receive higher scores.
Customer experience: Our team looked at how easy it is for customers to apply for and manage their loans. Criteria include how long you have to shop, customer service hours, whether there’s an app and autopay availability.
Transparency: This includes prequalification and disclosure of rates and fees. We favored lenders that make it easy for customers to preview possible costs.
Editorial disclosure: All reviews are prepared by Bankrate.com staff. Opinions expressed therein are solely those of the reviewer and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including rates and fees, presented in the review is accurate as of the date of the review. Check the data at the top of this page and the lender’s website for the most current information.
Rebecca Betterton is a writer for Bankrate who has been reporting on auto loans since 2021. Through her writing, Rebecca aims to provide clarity and accessibility to the automotive loans industry as the cost to finance new and used vehicles continues to climb due to steep inflation.
Helen Wilbers is a Bankrate editor specializing in auto loans. Helen is passionate about demystifying complex topics, such as car financing, and helping borrowers stay up-to-date in a changing and challenging borrower environment.