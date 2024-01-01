Vroom auto loans: 2024 review

At a glance 3.6 Rating: 3.6 stars out of 5 Bankrate Score Availability Rating: 3.4 stars out of 5

Affordability Rating: 3 stars out of 5

Customer Experience Rating: 3.8 stars out of 5

Transparency Rating: 4 stars out of 5 Compare auto loan rates See Rates About Vroom Moneybag Loan amount Varies by lender

Credit Good Min. credit score Not specified

Rates APR from Varies by lender

Funds available in As soon as the day you apply

Best for one-stop shopping If exploring vehicles and loans at a dealership gives you a headache, purchasing your next vehicle through an online seller like Vroom might be a good option. It is a one-stop shop for shoppers looking to buy and find an auto loan in one place — in this case, all online.

Vroom pros and cons Vroom is known for its convenient delivery process but doesn’t share many details about available loans before you prequalify. Pros Return period

Prequalification available

Registration services provided Cons Limited inventory

Potential delivery fee

Not available in every state

Vroom, an online used vehicle selling platform similar to Carvana, offers a range of used vehicles and an easy purchasing experience. While Vroom does not offer financing itself, it works with over a dozen banks and lending partners to coordinate financing for drivers. The process is done entirely online, up to the vehicle delivery at your doorstep. The financing process should take only five minutes following vehicle choice and most drivers receive an instant financing offer.

Do you qualify? Vroom does not disclose requirements for financing because it partners with different credit unions and banks. You’ll generally be eligible for the most competitive financing terms if you have good or excellent credit. Still, past credit issues (including bankruptcy) won’t necessarily prevent you from securing a loan. Most lenders also want to see a steady stream of income to confirm you can afford the loan payments.

Vroom versus CarsDirect CarsDirect is another online platform you can use to find your next vehicle. Instead of offering an inventory of vehicles, CarsDirect connects you with a network of lenders catering to borrowers with a range of credit backgrounds. You can then use that loan to shop for the car of your choice. As with Vroom, details about the available loans are sparse.

Vroom versus Carvana Like Vroom, Carvana is an online used vehicle sales platform offering funding through lending partners. Carvana claims you might be eligible for financing with poor credit while earning as little as $4,500 annually, making it the better option for cash-strapped borrowers. Additionally, you can avoid delivery fees by picking up your vehicle from a Carvana car vending machine — an option Vroom doesn’t offer. Vroom beats out Carvana with a higher-mileage limited warranty (Carvana’s is capped at 4,189 miles) and its year of complimentary roadside assistance.

What we like and what we don’t like Weigh the benefits and drawbacks of financing with the popular vehicle delivery site prior to signing off. What we like Return period. Vroom gives you seven days (or 250 miles) to decide if your new vehicle is right for you.

Vroom gives you seven days (or 250 miles) to decide if your new vehicle is right for you. Prequalification available . Prequalifying will help you lock in expected rates prior to submitting a full application, and it won’t hurt your credit score

Prequalifying will help you lock in expected rates prior to submitting a full application, and it won’t hurt your credit score Registration services provided. Vroom will take care of vehicle paperwork on your behalf and simply mail your plates and registration to you. What we don't like Limited inventory . Vehicles using financing through Vroom can only be purchased from the Vroom inventory.

Vehicles using financing through Vroom can only be purchased from the Vroom inventory. Potential delivery fee. Although the delivery fee is undisclosed and based on the location, drivers should prepare for a high price tag.

Although the delivery fee is undisclosed and based on the location, drivers should prepare for a high price tag. Not available in every state. Vehicle financing through Vroom is not available in Alaska, Arkansas, Mississippi, Nebraska and some areas of Kansas, Maine and New Hampshire. How to contact Vroom Assistance can be found by calling 855-524-1300 or via chat during undisclosed hours. While the site does offer extensive FAQs broken down to specific issues, it is challenging to navigate through. Vroom has primarily negative reviews on Better Business Bureau, where consumers complain about poor customer service and problematic vehicles. Auto loan types offered Vroom offers vehicle financing for used cars as well as options for trade-in from its online inventory. Used car loans Amounts: Varies by lender

Terms: Varies by lender

APR: Varies by lender Financing for Vroom’s used vehicles comes directly from its lending partners, including Ally, Chase (Vroom Financial Services by Chase) and United Auto Credit. Following prequalification, Vroom will match you with financing. If you wish to trade in your vehicle, Vroom will match you with a car specialist to get an appraisal.

How to apply for a loan with Vroom The fully online vehicle purchase and financing process is outlined simply on its website. Steps to apply:

1. Prequalify. Caret Down First, get a firm grasp on the amount of financing that you can qualify for. There is no hard credit pull for prequalification and you will simply need to share your yearly income and contact information.

2. Choose your car. Caret Down Shop Vroom’s inventory of vehicles. Your vehicle can be held for 24 hours before finalizing the purchase.

3. Apply for financing. Caret Down You will likely receive an instant decision after choosing your set of wheels and filling out the online application.

4. Sign and drive. Caret Down The final step is vehicle delivery or in-store pickup. All documents can be signed online, and registration and plates will be mailed to you.

Required application information Caret Down Name Address Phone number Email address Income



Features and perks Vroom offers the option to prequalify, which can help you gauge your monthly payment without a hard credit pull. It also streamlines the purchase process. The company will register the vehicle on your behalf and mail your registration and plates directly to your home. This saves time as, typically, you must register a newly bought vehicle yourself. Fees and penalties Fees enforced will vary based on the lender you are matched with. But shoppers can expect to pay a delivery fee for the vehicle.

Vroom FAQs

Can you purchase an extended warranty through Vroom? Caret Down Vroom does not offer extended warranties. However, it does boast extra vehicle protection. Every purchased vehicle carries a 90-day (or 6,000 miles) limited warranty covering unexpected costs, repairs. Buyers also enjoy one year of complimentary roadside assistance.

Does Vroom allow co-borrowers? Caret Down Yes, you can add a co-borrower to your auto financing application.

How Bankrate rates Vroom

Overall score 3.6 Availability 3.4 The used car loans offered through Vroom score low due to undisclosed rates and terms. Affordability 3 Vehicle delivery fees and undisclosed rates and terms leave Vroom with a middle score. Customer experience 3.8 Vroom offers online and phone support but does not have 24/7 assistance. Transparency 4 While Vroom allows borrowers to prequalify, it doesn't provide all of its rates and fees on the site.

Methodology The Bankrate team assessed more than 35 auto lenders to find the best. Bankrate considered 18 criteria, such as acceptance criteria, loan amounts and APR range. These scores are broken into four categories. Availability: Loan amounts, repayment options, dealership requirements and state availability all contribute to this category. Lenders that serve customers nationwide with flexible loan amounts rank higher.

Loan amounts, repayment options, dealership requirements and state availability all contribute to this category. Lenders that serve customers nationwide with flexible loan amounts rank higher. Affordability: This section houses APR ranges, acceptance criteria, fees and discounts. Lenders with the lowest rates, fewer fees and and most generous acceptance criteria receive higher scores.

This section houses APR ranges, acceptance criteria, fees and discounts. Lenders with the lowest rates, fewer fees and and most generous acceptance criteria receive higher scores. Customer experience: Our team looked at how easy it is for customers to apply for and manage their loans. Criteria include how long you have to shop, customer service hours, whether there’s an app and autopay availability.

Our team looked at how easy it is for customers to apply for and manage their loans. Criteria include how long you have to shop, customer service hours, whether there’s an app and autopay availability. Transparency: This includes prequalification and disclosure of rates and fees. We favored lenders that make it easy for customers to preview possible costs.