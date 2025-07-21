 Skip to Main Content
CreditStrong credit builder loans: 2025 review

Written by
Jerry Brown
Edited by
Kellye Guinan
Updated on Jul. 22, 2025

At a glance

4.7
Rating: 4.7 stars out of 5
Bankrate Score
Availability
Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5
4.5
Affordability
Rating: 4.8 stars out of 5
4.8
Customer Experience
Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5
4.3
Transparency
Rating: 5 stars out of 5
5.0

About Bankrate Score

Full methodology

Bankrate’s take: CreditStrong offers a variety of credit-builder loans that can help you establish or rebuild your credit scores and improve your credit history with on-time payments. No credit check is required, but like most credit-building products, you won't receive access to your loan funds until you have fully repaid what you borrowed.

Lender Details

Loan amount

$1,000-$10,000

APR from

6.99% - 15.73%

Term lengths

24-60 months

Funds available in

Not applicable

CreditStrong is best for building credit

CreditStrong offers a variety of credit-building products, including personal credit-building loans, business credit-building loans and revolving credit accounts. Unlike traditional personal loans, you don't gain access to installment loan funds right away. Instead, each payment you make is held inside an Austin Capital Bank savings account. Once you finish paying the loan, you will receive your loan funds minus any outstanding interest and fees.

Payments are reported to all three credit bureaus — Equifax, Experian and TransUnion. As a result, on-time payments should improve your credit scores and build a positive payment history.

Credit-building loans aren't for general expenses

Because funds are held in a savings account, you shouldn't rely on CreditStrong to cover emergencies or other bills. Compare bad credit personal loan rates if you need funding before your credit score has improved.

CreditStrong personal loan purposes

CreditStrong's personal credit-builder loans are divided into two products: Instal and CS Max. It also offers a revolving credit line, Revolv, although the funding process is different from other personal lines of credit.

Instal

The Instal product is a credit-builder loan that allows you to borrow between $1,000 and $1,100. Terms range from 24 to 48 months, and as you make payments, funds are deposited into a savings account until the loan is paid off. Each Instal option comes with a nonrefundable $15 administrative fee, which results in an annual percentage rate (APR) from 15.51 percent to 15.73 percent.

CS Max

The CS Max product has higher loan amounts and longer repayment terms. You can borrow $2,500 to $10,000 with a set term of 60 months. CS Max loans also have a higher administrative fee of $25 and an APR between 6.99 percent and 7.31 percent. Like the Instal loan, funds for CS Max are held in a savings account until the loan is paid off. 

Revolv

Unlike Instal and CS Max, the Revolv product is designed to lower your credit utilization ratio by adding a revolving account to your credit profile. There are three plans available, and you will pay an annual fee from $99 to $249 depending on the plan you choose. Monthly payments are optional and go into a savings account. 

This is not a secured loan or a line of credit. Instead, CreditStrong reports your Revolv account to credit bureaus to reduce your credit utilization ratio, which plays a big role in your credit scores. You won't be able to withdraw funds from your Revolv account. However, any monthly payments you make to your Revolv account are reported, helping to build a positive payment history, and you will receive your payments back when you close your Revolv account.

Where CreditStrong personal loans stand out

  • Designed to build credit. Your payments are reported to the three major credit bureaus, which means paying on time might help you build or rebuild credit.
  • No credit required. You can qualify for a credit-builder loan if you have bad or no credit. CreditStrong doesn't perform a credit check.
  • Multiple loans allowed. CreditStrong allows you to have up to two installment loans, business loans and revolving loans at one time. You can select the combination that fits your financial goals and budget.

Where CreditStrong personal loans fall short

  • Mostly negative reviews. CreditStrong doesn't receive positive reviews from customers and has a 1.5 out of 5-star rating on Trustpilot.
  • Late payments can still harm your credit: There's a 14-day grace period for late payments, but CreditStrong does report late payments if they are 30 days past due, which could lower your credit score.
  • Not available in all states. CreditStrong isn't available in Vermont or Wisconsin.

CreditStrong customer resources

Customer support

Customers can reach out to CreditStrong's customer support team via phone or email. Support is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT.

Digital experience

You can open and manage a credit-builder account online. While its website is generally informative, it can be difficult to navigate to find what you need. CreditStrong also doesn't offer a mobile app to manage your account or loans. 

CreditStrong vs. Upgrade

Upgrade offers unsecured personal loans of up to $50,000. If you are approved, you will have access to your funds immediately. To qualify for a personal loan from Upgrade, you must have at least a credit score of 580. It is a much more expensive product but can be used for just about any expense, unlike a credit-builder loan from CreditStrong, which will only build your savings.

CreditStrong vs. Upstart

Similar to Upgrade, Upstart also offers traditional personal loans. Qualified applicants can borrow $1,000 to $50,000, but unlike CreditStrong, Upstart does have a minimum credit score requirement. It is also a more traditional personal loan product — if you are approved, your loan is disbursed to you within a matter of days. While it can build your credit, you will need to repay the principal and interest. 

Do you qualify for a CreditStrong personal loan?

Since CreditStrong only offers credit-building products, there's no minimum credit score. To qualify, you must meet these requirements:

  • At least 18 years old.
  • U.S. Citizen with a permanent mailing address.
  • A valid checking account or debit card.
  • A valid email address and phone number.

In addition, you will need to share your Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) in order to sign up for one of CreditStrong's products.

How to apply for a credit-builder loan with CreditStrong

Borrowers can apply for and open a CreditStrong account within a few minutes, although CreditStrong allows you to pause your application and resume it whenever you are able within a 30-day period.

  1. Choose product

    Go to CreditStrong's homepage and choose the product you're interested in from the drop-down menu at the top.

  2. Open an account

    Click the “Get started” button at the top of the product page and complete your application by providing your email address, name, date of birth, phone number, Social Security number and home address.

  3. Submit your application

    After you've provided all the requested information, connect your bank account and hit apply.

How Bankrate rates CreditStrong

Overall Score 4.7 Explanation
Availability 4.5 CreditStrong earns a high score for its loan term and low credit score requirement.
Affordability 4.8 A low APR and minimal fees earn CreditStrong a nearly perfect score in terms of affordability.
Customer Experience 4.3 While customer support isn't available all week, online account management keeps CreditStrong's customer experience score high.
Transparency 5.0 CreditStrong earns a perfect score for transparency because it provides upfront information about total costs.

Editorial disclosure: All reviews are prepared by Bankrate.com staff. Opinions expressed therein are solely those of the reviewer and have not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The information, including rates and fees, presented in the review is accurate as of the date of the review. Check the data at the top of this page and the lender’s website for the most current information.

What customers think

What people across the web are saying about CreditStrong

Out of CreditStrong's 79 reviews on Trustpilot, the majority are one-star reviews. Most negative reviews mention not getting money back in a timely manner after closing an account or the company reporting late payments after an account is closed.

"I closed my account, and now they keep hitting me with late payments on my credit for a 0 dollar balance! My account is paid off, nothing owed, but every month they keep reporting me late! For the last 2 years! Beware!"

On the other hand, positive reviews mentioned that CreditStrong's product helped to build credit. One reviewer even mentioned that using CreditStrong helped them rebuild their credit enough to qualify for a mortgage.

"That said, this isn't a magic fix. You need to be patient and understand the timeline of the terms they offer. Even if you pay it off early, the funds remain locked in the savings account until the term matures. A lot of people leaving negative reviews likely didn't fully read or understand the agreement they signed."

Outlinked content may contain views and opinions that do not reflect the views and opinions of Bankrate. Please see the issuer’s website for updated terms and conditions.

