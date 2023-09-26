Credit Card Reviews for Sign-Up Bonuses
Credit card sign-up bonuses kick-start your rewards earnings with a lump of cash-back or rewards points when you open a new account. The best credit card sign-up bonuses also combine these lucrative gifts with introductory perks like 0% intro APR offers on purchases or balance transfers, boosted rewards points and more.
Most credit card sign-up bonuses are rewarded only after you reach a spending minimum within a certain amount of time, so you must use your card in order to receive the bonus. Matching the bonus to your needs is important, too. Mileage bonuses are ideal for frequent travelers while cash-back bonuses can benefit any cardholder.
Our Bankrate experts ranked the best credit card sign up bonuses for 2024 based on several factors. Bonus values, spending requirements, ongoing rewards benefits, ease of redemption and added perks like 0% intro APR offers are the key criteria we used to make our evaluations. In the credit card reviews below, you can compare offers and find expert recommendations for your unique rewards and spending preferences.
