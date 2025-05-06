Top CD rates today: May 6, 2025 | Top APY is 4.40% ahead of Fed meeting

Key takeaways Today's highest CD rate across terms is 4.40 percent APY, offered on terms of three months, six months and one year.

Highest CD rates on some terms are around twice the national averages.

At Bankrate, we've seen some stability in competitive CD rates in recent months, following the Federal Reserve holding its benchmark rate steady for its past two rate-setting meetings.

After having lowered interest rates by a combined one percentage point (100 basis points) between September and December 2024, Federal Reserve policymakers have held the federal funds rate steady so far in 2025. What’s more, they’re widely expected to leave rates untouched during their meeting this week.

With the Fed in a holding pattern, we’ve seen some stability in many high-yield certificate of deposit (CD) rates, some of which had decreased both before and after the most recent Fed rate cuts. Policymakers may change rates sometime in 2025, so locking in an annual percentage yield (APY) on a fixed-rate CD now could benefit you if rates on new CDs were to decrease further this year.

The table below shows top CD rates for the most common terms, as well as national averages and the amount you can earn in interest with a $10,000 deposit.

Today's top CD rates by term

Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of May 6, 2025. APYs for some products may vary by region.

N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.

Where to find the highest-paying CDs

As seen in our table above, all of the top-paying CDs are available from banks and credit unions that operate mostly or entirely online. Online-only financial institutions are known for offering higher yields than big brick-and-mortar banks. Common reasons for this are:

Relatively new online-only banks may pay highly competitive yields as a way to attract customers. (Conversely, established brick-and-mortar banks that don’t have a strong need for new deposits generally don’t offer high APYs.)

Financial institutions operating entirely online don’t bear the cost of maintaining branches, and some may pass along the savings to customers through higher yields.

Whether or not they maintain branches, credit unions are commonly a source of high yields. This is because they’re not-for-profit institutions, so profits are distributed to members through dividends.

What is the impact of inflation on monetary policy?

After holding the federal funds rate steady since July 2023 to combat high inflation, officials cut the rate by a combined total of one percentage point, or 100 basis points, in three rate-setting meetings in late 2024. The rate cuts came at a time when the consumer price index (CPI), a measure of inflation, had been decreasing significantly from its decades-high annual rate of 9.1 percent in June 2022. In late 2024 and early 2025, inflation started to tick back up, although in recent months it’s been decreasing and currently stands at 2.4 percent. Policymakers have held the federal funds rate steady so far in 2025.

"The economy is strong overall and has made significant progress toward our goals over the past two years," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in remarks following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting on March 19. "Labor market conditions are solid, and inflation has moved closer to our 2 percent longer-run goal, though it remains somewhat elevated."

The current rate of inflation is a significant factor that affects what the Fed decides to do with rates. A decrease in the federal funds rate, say close to or below the current inflation rate of 2.4 percent, can be bad for savers. Namely, it can translate to lower APYs on many CDs and savings accounts. Meanwhile, a fed rate cut can be good for borrowers as interest rates tend to decrease on loans.

CD glossary

Here are some terms you’ll likely come across when choosing a CD.