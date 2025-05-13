Top CD rates today: May 13, 2025 | Top APY remains 4.41% as inflation hits 4-year low

Key takeaways Today's leading CD rate across terms remains 4.41 percent APY, offered for a six-month CD.

The best rates on various terms are around double the national average yields, so it pays to shop around.

After cutting its benchmark federal funds rate three times in 2024, the Federal Reserve has left the rate untouched in 2025. CD APYs declined in response to the Fed's cuts, yet they remain historically high.

It was announced today that inflation decreased in April to an annual rate of 2.3 percent, down from 2.4 percent in March. This marks the third consecutive month of decreases in the consumer price index (CPI), a measure of inflation. The Federal Reserve considers an annual rate of 2 percent inflation as a sign of a healthy economy, and inflation is one of the factors it considers when setting its key borrowing rate.

What the greater economy means for rates on certificates of deposit (CDs) is that banks often change their annual percentage yields (APYs) in response to changes to the federal funds rate. The Fed has left this benchmark rate unchanged so far in 2025, after lowering it three times late last year. We’ve seen some stability in CD rates this year, compared to times leading up to and following the Fed’s cuts.

Check out Bankrate’s table below for the highest APY on CD terms from three months to five years, as well as how much $10,000 would earn for each term.

Today's best CD rates by term

Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of May 13, 2025. APYs for some products may vary by region.

N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.

What banks offer the highest-paying CDs?

As seen in our table above, all of the top-paying CDs are available from banks and credit unions that operate mostly or entirely online. Online-only financial institutions are known for offering higher yields than big brick-and-mortar banks. Common reasons for this are:

Relatively new online-only banks may pay highly competitive yields as a way to attract customers. (Conversely, established brick-and-mortar banks that don’t have a strong need for new deposits generally don’t offer high APYs.)

Financial institutions operating entirely online don’t bear the cost of maintaining branches, and some may pass along the savings to customers through higher yields.

Whether or not they maintain branches, credit unions are commonly a source of high yields. This is because they’re not-for-profit institutions, so profits are distributed to members through dividends.

What the current rate environment means for CDs

Recent federal funds rate changes: The Federal Reserve has held the Federal Funds rate steady so far in 2025. This comes after officials cut the rate three times in late 2024. The rate currently stands at a target range of 4.25-4.5 percent. Prior to the 2024 rate cuts, the Fed had gradually raised rates 11 times in 2022 and 2023, and rates stood at a 23-year high leading up to the September 2024 cut.

What this means for deposit accounts such as CDs: Yields on competitive savings accounts and CDs tend to fluctuate based on the Fed’s interest rate moves. As such, many banks increase their yields when the Fed raises rates, and they lower yields when the federal funds rate drops. The Fed’s previous rate cuts spurred decreases in CD APYs, although officials' current holding pattern could mean an overall stabilization in CD rates.

Prior to the September 2024 rate cut, the Fed had held rates steady since July 2023. Meanwhile, top CD APYs peaked in late 2023 and have since been decreasing gradually, as illustrated below.

"CD rates are mostly determined by where the market and banks expect rates to go," says Adam Stockton, head of retail deposits and lending at Curinos. "And CD rates change more when future expectations change more so than current rates."

CD glossary

Here are some terms you’ll likely come across when choosing a CD.