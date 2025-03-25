Top CD rates today: March 25, 2025 | Top APY remains 4.50%
- Today's top CD rate across terms is 4.50 percent APY, offered on three- and six-month CDs.
- The best rates on various terms are more than triple the national average yields, so it pays to shop around.
- In 2025 and beyond, APY levels on competitive CDs will likely move in lockstep with any changes the Federal Reserve makes to the federal funds rate.
The Federal Reserve maintained its benchmark rate at a range of 4.25-5 percent during its March 18-19 meeting. This is the second consecutive meeting in which rates remained unchanged. Consequently, savers could continue to see steady certificate of deposit (CD) rates. Movement has been subtle so far this year, and this could provide a bit of stability.
Today's leading APY across CD terms remains 4.50 percent. This yield is offered on a three-month CD term from Bask Bank and a six-month CD term from Bread Savings. Bask requires a minimum deposit of $1,000, and Bread Savings requires $1,500.
Bankrate monitors CD rates every weekday, and today’s top rates are listed in the table below, along with national average rates and the amount you’ll earn with $5,000 in a high-yield CD.
Today's CD rates by term
|CD term
|Institution offering top APY
|Highest APY
|National average APY
|Estimated earnings on $5,000 with top APY
|3-month
|Bask Bank
|4.50%
|1.30%
|$55
|6-month
|Bread Savings
|4.50%
|1.76%
|$111
|9-month
|Bask Bank
|4.40%
|N/A
|$164
|1-year
|Bask Bank
|4.40%
|1.86%
|$220
|18-month
|TAB Bank
|4.16%
|2.11%
|$315
|2-year
|Popular Direct
|4.15%
|1.61%
|$424
|3-year
|America First Credit Union
|4.15%
|1.53%
|$649
|4-year
|America First Credit Union
|4.20%
|1.69%
|$894
|5-year
|SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union
|4.25%
|1.54%
|$1,157
Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of March 25, 2025. APYs for some products may vary by region.
N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.
How to take advantage of current CD rates
Yields on competitive CDs have been relatively stable so far this year. Many shorter-term CDs are offering yields comparable to high-yield savings accounts. A fixed-rate CD’s advantage over a variable-rate savings account is the CD guarantees you’ll earn the same APY until it matures.
Many shorter-term CDs are currently earning higher APYs than longer ones, yet one way to get the best of both worlds is through a CD ladder. This involves opening multiple CDs of varying term lengths. This way, some of your money will earn the top short-term rates, while the remainder will benefit from a guaranteed rate for a longer timeframe.
Recent trends in top CD rates
Competitive CD APYs trended downward throughout 2024. Although rates are relatively steady so far in 2025, there have been slight declines over the last few months. For example, the highest one-year CD APY at the start of January 2024 was 5.66 percent, whereas it is 4.40 percent on March 25, 2025. Among the popular terms Bankrate monitors for this page, all rates saw steeper declines in the second half of 2024, as compared to the first half.
CD glossary
Here are some terms you’ll likely come across when choosing a CD.
- Add-on CD: An add-on CD enables you to make additional deposits after your initial investment. This feature affords more flexibility than traditional CDs, which only allow one deposit at the beginning of the term.
- Annual percentage yield (APY): A percentage that indicates how much interest a CD earns in one year, which takes into account the effect of compounding.
- Brokered CD: A type of CD issued by a bank but sold through a brokerage firm or other financial institution.
- CD ladder: An investment strategy that involves purchasing multiple CDs with varying maturity dates to provide liquidity and take advantage of higher rates.
- Early withdrawal penalty: A fee charged if funds are withdrawn from a CD before the maturity date. Penalties often range anywhere from 90 days to 365 days’ worth of interest.
- Grace period: A specific time after the maturity date during which an account holder can make changes to the CD without penalties. A grace period typically ranges from five to 14 days.
- IRA CD: A CD that’s held within an individual retirement account.
- Minimum opening deposit: The lowest amount of money required to open a CD account, which can vary by institution. Some institutions don’t have a minimum deposit requirement.
- No-penalty CD: A type of CD that allows you to withdraw your money without facing a penalty while providing a fixed APY.
- Promotional CD: Also known as a bonus or special CD, it’s a CD with an above average APY. These may be offered by banks and credit unions as a way to obtain new customers.
- Jumbo CD: A CD that has a high minimum balance requirement, typically $100,000, sometimes as low as $95,000. This type of CD tends to offer a higher interest rate than regular CDs with the same term.
- Bump-up CD: Also known as a “raise-your-rate CD,” a bump-up CD provides savers with the option to increase the CD’s APY without having to change its term. Generally, only one rate increase is allowed during its term.