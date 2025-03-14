Top CD rates today: March 14, 2025 | Lock in a high APY of 4.50%

Key takeaways Today's highest CD rate across terms is 4.50 percent APY, offered on a three-month CD.

For some CD terms, national averages are only yielding around one-third of the highest rates.

In 2025 and beyond, APY levels on competitive CDs will likely move in lockstep with any changes the Federal Reserve makes to the federal funds rate.

As we reach mid-March, it’s been a quiet month so far for changes in top rates on certificates of deposit (CDs). In fact, we’ve only seen two decreases in leading annual percentage yields (APYs) over the past four weeks, while one top APY ticked up slightly. Overall, market watchers expect the Federal Reserve to leave its benchmark rate unchanged when officials meet next week, which could result in continued stability of competitive CD rates.

Right now, the highest APY across CD terms is 4.50 percent, and it’s offered on terms of three and six months. Longer terms of one to five years are earning top APYs from 4.15-4.40 percent. Bankrate monitors CD rates every weekday, and today’s top rates are listed in the table below, along with national average rates and the amount you’ll earn with $5,000 in a high-yield CD.

Today's CD rates by term

Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of March 14, 2025. APYs for some products may vary by region.

N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.

How to keep your money safe in a CD

When shopping around for a CD, be sure to go with one in which the funds are federally insured. This means you won’t lose your money if the financial institution were to fail. Choose a bank that’s insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) or a credit union insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). Under such federally insured institutions, CDs and share certificates are each insured for up to $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank or credit union, for each account ownership category.

What the current interest rate environment means for CDs

Recent federal funds rate changes: The Federal Reserve lowered its benchmark interest rate three times in recent months, and the federal funds rate currently stands at a target range of 4.25-4.5 percent. Prior to these rate cuts, the Fed had gradually raised rates 11 times in 2022 and 2023, and rates stood at a 23-year high leading up to the September 2024 cut. Officials then decided at their January 2025 rate-setting meeting to leave the benchmark rate untouched.

What this means for deposit accounts such as CDs: Yields on competitive savings accounts and CDs tend to move in lockstep with the Fed’s interest rate moves. As such, many banks increase their yields when the Fed raises rates, and they lower yields when the federal funds rate drops. The Fed’s recent rate cuts spurred decreases in CD APYs, although officials' current holding pattern could mean an overall stabilization in CD rates.

Prior to the September 2024 rate cut, the Fed had held rates steady since July 2023. Meanwhile, top CD APYs peaked in late 2023 and have since been decreasing gradually, as illustrated below.

CD glossary

Here are some terms you’ll likely come across when choosing a CD.