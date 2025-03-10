Top CD rates today: March 10, 2025 | Highest APYs range from 4.15%-4.50%

Key takeaways Today's highest CD rate across terms is 4.50 percent APY, offered on a three-, six- and nine-month CDs.

Competitive CDs are earning at least three times the national average rates, for various terms.

After cutting its benchmark federal funds rate three times in recent months, the Federal Reserve left the rate untouched in January. CD rates have been declining for over a year, yet they remain historically high

As we begin the second week of March, top rates on certificates of deposit (CDs) continue to hold steady. In fact, we at Bankrate haven't seen a decrease in the highest CD rates since Feb. 18, and the month of February only saw four rate drops altogether. The overall stability in competitive CD annual percentage yields (APYs) may be a result of the Federal Reserve holding its benchmark rate steady at its latest meeting in January. What's more, many market watchers expect officials to leave the federal funds rate unchanged when they meet next week.

Right now, the highest APY across CD terms is 4.50 percent, and it’s offered on terms of three, six and nine months. Longer terms of one to five years are earning top APYs from 4.15-4.40 percent. The table below shows top CD rates for the most common terms, as well as national averages and the amount you can earn in interest with a $5,000 deposit.

Today's best CD rates by term

Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of March 10, 2025. APYs for some products may vary by region.

N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.

When is a CD a good idea?

A CD can be a good option when you find one with a competitive rate and you can afford to lock in the money for the entire term. Most CDs charge an early withdrawal penalty for taking out the money before the maturity date. An upside to such a penalty structure is you’ll be less tempted to withdraw the money early and use it for impulse purchases.

How the current rate environment impacts CDs

Recent federal funds rate changes: The Federal Reserve lowered its benchmark interest rate three times in recent months, and the federal funds rate currently stands at a target range of 4.25-4.5 percent. Prior to these rate cuts, the Fed had gradually raised rates 11 times in 2022 and 2023, and rates stood at a 23-year high leading up to the September 2024 cut. Officials then decided at their January 2025 rate-setting meeting to leave the benchmark rate untouched.

What this means for deposit accounts such as CDs: Yields on competitive savings accounts and CDs tend to move in lockstep with the Fed’s interest rate moves. As such, many banks increase their yields when the Fed raises rates, and they lower yields when the federal funds rate drops. The Fed’s recent rate cuts spurred decreases in CD APYs, although officials' current holding pattern could mean an overall stabilization in CD rates.

Prior to the September 2024 rate cut, the Fed had held rates steady since July 2023. Meanwhile, top CD APYs peaked in late 2023 and have since been decreasing gradually, as illustrated below.

CD glossary

Here are some terms you’ll likely come across when choosing a CD.