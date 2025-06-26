Top CD rates today: June 26, 2025 | Leading rate drops to 4.40% APY

Key takeaways Today's top CD rate across terms is 4.40 percent APY, offered on three-month and one-year terms.

National averages are significantly lower than top rates, so it pays to shop around.

The Federal Reserve held rates steady at its June meeting, and top CDs continue to earn the best returns in over a decade, outside the current rate cycle.

A certificate of deposit (CD) is a bank account that earns a fixed rate of return in exchange for locking in your funds for the entire term. CD terms often range from three months to five years, although it’s possible to find terms shorter or longer. A CD can be a good place to stash money for savings goals, such as a down payment on a house or a new car. When choosing the best CD term, consider when you’ll need access to the money.

As of today, the leading APY across CD terms is 4.40 percent, which is available on a three-month and one-year term from Popular Direct and First Internet Bank of Indiana. A minimum deposit of $10,000 and $1,000 is required respectively. You’ll find that many shorter terms are earning higher yields than longer ones in the current rate environment.

Bankrate’s table below shows the highest yields offered on widely available CDs, by term. It also lists national average CD rates and approximately how much you’d earn for each term with a $10,000 investment.

Today's best CD rates by term

Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of June 26, 2025. APYs for some products may vary by region.

N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.

A recent history of CD rates

In late 2024, the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate three times, and many banks responded by lowering the APYs they offer on CDs. The Fed has held the federal funds rate steady in 2025, to date, which could mean stability for some CD rates, although this can vary among banks.

We’ve seen top CD rates decline for months — along with the occasional increase — although competitive CDs are still earning historically high yields. In fact, these rates continue to outpace the rate of inflation. This means your money in a high-yielding CD isn’t losing purchasing power at this time. Opening a fixed-rate CD now ensures you’ll earn the same APY until the CD matures.

What is the impact of inflation on monetary policy?

After holding the federal funds rate steady since July 2023 to combat high inflation, officials cut the rate by a combined total of one percentage point, or 100 basis points, in three rate-setting meetings in late 2024. The rate cuts came at a time when the consumer price index (CPI), a measure of inflation, had been decreasing significantly from its decades-high annual rate of 9.1 percent in June 2022. Policymakers have held the federal funds rate steady so far in 2025.

"Our monetary policy actions are guided by our dual mandate to promote maximum employment and stable prices for the American people," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in remarks following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting on June 18. "At today’s meeting, the Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 4-1/4 to 4-1/2 percent and to continue reducing the size of our balance sheet. We will continue to determine the appropriate stance of monetary policy based on the incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks."

The current rate of inflation is a significant factor that affects what the Fed decides to do with rates. A decrease in the federal funds rate, say close to or below the current inflation rate of 2.4 percent, can be bad for savers. Namely, it can translate to lower APYs on many CDs and savings accounts. Meanwhile, a fed rate cut can be good for borrowers as interest rates tend to decrease on loans.

CD glossary

Here are some terms you’ll likely come across when choosing a CD.