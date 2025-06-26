Top CD rates today: June 26, 2025 | Leading rate drops to 4.40% APY
Key takeaways
- Today's top CD rate across terms is 4.40 percent APY, offered on three-month and one-year terms.
- National averages are significantly lower than top rates, so it pays to shop around.
- The Federal Reserve held rates steady at its June meeting, and top CDs continue to earn the best returns in over a decade, outside the current rate cycle.
A certificate of deposit (CD) is a bank account that earns a fixed rate of return in exchange for locking in your funds for the entire term. CD terms often range from three months to five years, although it’s possible to find terms shorter or longer. A CD can be a good place to stash money for savings goals, such as a down payment on a house or a new car. When choosing the best CD term, consider when you’ll need access to the money.
As of today, the leading APY across CD terms is 4.40 percent, which is available on a three-month and one-year term from Popular Direct and First Internet Bank of Indiana. A minimum deposit of $10,000 and $1,000 is required respectively. You’ll find that many shorter terms are earning higher yields than longer ones in the current rate environment.
Bankrate’s table below shows the highest yields offered on widely available CDs, by term. It also lists national average CD rates and approximately how much you’d earn for each term with a $10,000 investment.
Today's best CD rates by term
|Term
|Institution
|Highest APY
|National average APY
|Minimum deposit
|Estimated earnings on $10,000
|3-month
|Popular Direct
|4.40%
|1.46%
|$10,000
|$108
|6-month
|Rising Bank
|4.36%
|1.94%
|$1,000
|$216
|9-month
|CIBC Bank USA
|4.26%
|N/A
|$1,000
|$318
|1-year
|First Internet Bank of Indiana
|4.40%
|2.02%
|$1,000
|$440
|18-month
|Rising Bank
|4.20%
|2.26%
|$5,000
|$637
|2-year
|Popular Direct
|4.15%
|1.79%
|$10,000
|$847
|3-year
|Popular Direct
|4.15%
|1.71%
|$10,000
|$1,297
|4-year
|Popular Direct
|4.15%
|1.85%
|$10,000
|$1,766
|5-year
|Popular Direct
|4.20%
|1.72%
|$10,000
|$2,284
Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of June 26, 2025. APYs for some products may vary by region.
N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.
A recent history of CD rates
In late 2024, the Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate three times, and many banks responded by lowering the APYs they offer on CDs. The Fed has held the federal funds rate steady in 2025, to date, which could mean stability for some CD rates, although this can vary among banks.
We’ve seen top CD rates decline for months — along with the occasional increase — although competitive CDs are still earning historically high yields. In fact, these rates continue to outpace the rate of inflation. This means your money in a high-yielding CD isn’t losing purchasing power at this time. Opening a fixed-rate CD now ensures you’ll earn the same APY until the CD matures.
What is the impact of inflation on monetary policy?
After holding the federal funds rate steady since July 2023 to combat high inflation, officials cut the rate by a combined total of one percentage point, or 100 basis points, in three rate-setting meetings in late 2024. The rate cuts came at a time when the consumer price index (CPI), a measure of inflation, had been decreasing significantly from its decades-high annual rate of 9.1 percent in June 2022. Policymakers have held the federal funds rate steady so far in 2025.
"Our monetary policy actions are guided by our dual mandate to promote maximum employment and stable prices for the American people," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in remarks following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting on June 18. "At today’s meeting, the Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 4-1/4 to 4-1/2 percent and to continue reducing the size of our balance sheet. We will continue to determine the appropriate stance of monetary policy based on the incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks."
The current rate of inflation is a significant factor that affects what the Fed decides to do with rates. A decrease in the federal funds rate, say close to or below the current inflation rate of 2.4 percent, can be bad for savers. Namely, it can translate to lower APYs on many CDs and savings accounts. Meanwhile, a fed rate cut can be good for borrowers as interest rates tend to decrease on loans.
CD glossary
Here are some terms you’ll likely come across when choosing a CD.
- Add-on CD: An add-on CD enables you to make additional deposits after your initial investment. This feature affords more flexibility than traditional CDs, which only allow one deposit at the beginning of the term.
- Annual percentage yield (APY): A percentage that indicates how much interest a CD earns in one year, which takes into account the effect of compounding.
- Brokered CD: A type of CD issued by a bank but sold through a brokerage firm or other financial institution.
- Bump-up CD: Also known as a “raise-your-rate CD,” a bump-up CD provides savers with the option to increase the CD’s APY without having to change its term. Generally, only one rate increase is allowed during its term.
- CD ladder: An investment strategy that involves purchasing multiple CDs with varying maturity dates to provide liquidity and take advantage of higher rates.
- Early withdrawal penalty: A fee charged if funds are withdrawn from a CD before the maturity date. Penalties often range anywhere from 90 days to 365 days’ worth of interest.
- Grace period: A specific time after the maturity date during which an account holder can make changes to the CD without penalties. A grace period typically ranges from five to 14 days.
- IRA CD: A CD that’s held within an individual retirement account.
- Jumbo CD: A CD that has a high minimum balance requirement, typically $100,000, sometimes as low as $95,000. This type of CD tends to offer a higher interest rate than regular CDs with the same term.
- Minimum opening deposit: The lowest amount of money required to open a CD account, which can vary by institution. Some institutions don’t have a minimum deposit requirement.
- No-penalty CD: A type of CD that allows you to withdraw your money without facing a penalty while providing a fixed APY.
- Promotional CD: Also known as a bonus or special CD, it’s a CD with an above average APY. These may be offered by banks and credit unions as a way to obtain new customers.
- Share certificate: At credit unions, CDs are often referred to as "share certificates".