Top CD rates today: June 23, 2025 | Leading rate of 4.51% APY holds steady

Key takeaways Today's top CD rate across terms covered by Bankrate's editorial team is 4.51 percent APY, offered on a six-month CD.

Highest CD rates on some terms are around twice the national averages.

The Federal Reserve has held its benchmark rate steady in 2025, and competitive APYs remain higher than they’ve been in decades, outside the current rate cycle.

Like a savings account, a certificate of deposit (CD) is an account where you can stash some of your savings, usually risk free, and earn a nominal amount of interest. A CD differs in that it offers a fixed interest rate for the duration of its term. If you enroll in a CD at a time before interest rates fall, your CD’s rate remains the same for its term. What’s more, a CD rate can be higher than the rate on a standard savings account, although a CD usually requires that you commit your cash for the entire term, with early withdrawals resulting in a penalty.

For today, the top APY across CD terms is 4.51 percent, which is offered on a six-month term from Rising Bank, and requires a $1,000 minimum deposit. Top rates across CD terms that Bankrate's editorial team tracks have remained unchanged since Friday, June 19, 2025. You’ll find that many shorter terms are earning higher yields than longer ones in the current rate environment.

The table below shows top CD rates for the most common terms, as well as national averages and the estimated amount you can earn in interest with a $10,000 deposit.

Today's CD rates by term

Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of June 23, 2025. APYs for some products may vary by region.

N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.

How to open a CD account today

Once you’ve found the bank or credit union where you want to open your CD, you're ready to submit your application. Typically, you can do this online by navigating to the CD page and clicking on “Open a CD” or “Get Started”. Some institutions may require you to open a CD in a branch. Note that at credit unions, CDs are often referred to as share certificates.

You will need to enter personal information as you do when opening any bank account, including your name, Social Security number and contact information. You may also need a driver’s license or other identification for verification.

Once your account is open, it’s time to fund your account with at least the minimum balance required. You’ll also choose how to receive your interest disbursements – either reinvest the interest in your CD over time to take advantage of compound growth or receive interest payments directly.

Recent trends in top CD rates

Competitive CD APYs trended downward throughout 2024 and have decreased somewhat in 2025. For example, the highest one-year CD APY at the start of January 2024 was 5.66 percent, whereas it was 4.45 percent on June 19, 2025. Among the popular terms Bankrate monitors for this page, all rates saw steeper declines in the second half of 2024, as compared to the first half.

"With uncertainty around the broader macroeconomic conditions and how the Fed will respond to those positions, how CD rates will move is uncertain, and could change as inflation, unemployment and economic growth change," says Adam Stockton, head of retail deposits and lending at Curinos.

CD glossary

Here are some terms you’ll likely come across when choosing a CD.