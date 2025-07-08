Top CD rates today: July 8, 2025 | Best APYs range 4.15%-4.45%
- Today's leading CD rate across terms is 4.45 percent APY, offered on a six-month CD.
- National averages are significantly lower than top rates, so it pays to shop around.
- APY levels on competitive CDs will likely move in response to any changes the Federal Reserve makes to the federal funds rate.
A certificate of deposit (CD) can be a useful tool for meeting your savings goals. Whether you’re saving to buy a house, a new car or your dream vacation, a CD allows you to calculate up front exactly how much interest you’ll have earned when the term is up. This is possible due to a CD’s fixed annual percentage yield (APY).
As of today, the highest annual percentage yield (APY) across CD terms remains 4.45 percent, and you can find it on a term of six months. In all, leading APYs on various common CD terms range from 4.15 percent to 4.45 percent.
Bankrate’s table below shows the highest yields offered on widely available CDs, by term. It also lists national average CD rates and approximately how much you’d earn for each term with a $10,000 investment.
Today's best CD rates by term
|Term
|Institution
|Highest APY
|National average APY
|Minimum deposit
|Estimated earnings on $10,000
|3-month
|Popular Direct
|4.40%
|1.47%
|$10,000
|$108
|6-month
|Bread Savings
|4.45%
|1.91%
|$1,500
|$220
|9-month
|CIBC Bank USA
|4.26%
|N/A
|$1,000
|$318
|1-year
|Popular Direct
|4.40%
|2.01%
|$10,000
|$440
|18-month
|Popular Direct
|4.26%
|2.25%
|$10,000
|$646
|2-year
|Popular Direct
|4.20%
|1.76%
|$10,000
|$858
|3-year
|Popular Direct
|4.25%
|1.68%
|$10,000
|$1,330
|4-year
|Popular Direct
|4.15%
|1.84%
|$10,000
|$1,766
|5-year
|Popular Direct
|4.20%
|1.70%
|$10,000
|$2,284
Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of July 8, 2025. APYs for some products may vary by region.
N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.
Locking in a CD rate now could benefit you down the line
An upside of putting your funds into a guaranteed-rate CD is you’ll continue to earn the fixed APY for its entire term, even if the bank lowers the yields on new CDs it issues in the meantime. Rates on competitive CDs are currently outpacing inflation, which is currently at a rate of 2.4 percent.
In 2024, the Fed cut its benchmark rate in September, November and December, for a total of a full percentage point, or 100 basis points. In 2025, however, officials have held the federal funds rate at its current target range of 4.25 to 4.5 percent. It remains to be seen whether policymakers will choose to lower rates further in 2025.
CD inverted yield curve
Historically, longer-term CDs have often earned higher APYs than their shorter-term counterparts. In recent times, however, some shorter terms are earning higher APYs than longer ones. For instance, the highest one-year CD’s APY is currently greater than that of the top five-year CD. This has been the case for more than two years.
Higher APYs may make shorter terms more attractive to some savers, although keeping your money in a slightly-lower-earning CD with a longer term could earn you more in total interest, thanks to compound interest.
CD glossary
Here are some terms you’ll likely come across when choosing a CD.
- Add-on CD: An add-on CD enables you to make additional deposits after your initial investment. This feature affords more flexibility than traditional CDs, which only allow one deposit at the beginning of the term.
- Annual percentage yield (APY): A percentage that indicates how much interest a CD earns in one year, which takes into account the effect of compounding.
- Brokered CD: A type of CD issued by a bank but sold through a brokerage firm or other financial institution.
- Bump-up CD: Also known as a “raise-your-rate CD,” a bump-up CD provides savers with the option to increase the CD’s APY without having to change its term. Generally, only one rate increase is allowed during its term.
- CD ladder: An investment strategy that involves purchasing multiple CDs with varying maturity dates to provide liquidity and take advantage of higher rates.
- Early withdrawal penalty: A fee charged if funds are withdrawn from a CD before the maturity date. Penalties often range anywhere from 90 days to 365 days’ worth of interest.
- Grace period: A specific time after the maturity date during which an account holder can make changes to the CD without penalties. A grace period typically ranges from five to 14 days.
- IRA CD: A CD that’s held within an individual retirement account.
- Jumbo CD: A CD that has a high minimum balance requirement, typically $100,000, sometimes as low as $95,000. This type of CD tends to offer a higher interest rate than regular CDs with the same term.
- Minimum opening deposit: The lowest amount of money required to open a CD account, which can vary by institution. Some institutions don’t have a minimum deposit requirement.
- No-penalty CD: A type of CD that allows you to withdraw your money without facing a penalty while providing a fixed APY.
- Promotional CD: Also known as a bonus or special CD, it’s a CD with an above average APY. These may be offered by banks and credit unions as a way to obtain new customers.
- Share certificate: At credit unions, CDs are often referred to as "share certificates".