Top CD rates today: July 10, 2025 | Lock in up to 4.45% APY

Key takeaways The current leading CD rate across terms is 4.45 percent APY, offered on a six-month CD.

When shopping around, you can find rates twice the national averages on some terms.

APY levels on competitive CDs will likely move in response to any changes the Federal Reserve makes to the federal funds rate.

Opening a fixed-rate certificate of deposit (CD) now should give you peace of mind that your savings will continue to earn the same annual percentage yield (APY) should rates continue to retreat. APYs on many competitive CDs decreased gradually leading up to the Federal Reserve's three rate cuts in late 2024, and they slipped further in their wake. They've been relatively stable in recent months, however.

Today, the leading APY across Bankrate's best CD terms remains 4.45 percent, which is available on a term of six months. Longer terms continue to earn slightly lower top APYs than shorter ones. In all, leading APYs on various common CD terms range from 4.15 percent to 4.45 percent.

The table below shows top CD rates for the most common terms, as well as national averages and the estimated amount you can earn in interest with a $10,000 deposit.

Learn more: Bankrate's guide on how to invest with CDs

Today's top CD rates by term

Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of July 10, 2025. APYs for some products may vary by region.

N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.

How much $10,000 could earn you in a one-year CD

Currently, the highest offering on a one-year CD is 4.40 percent APY. According to Bankrate’s CD calculator, if you invest $10,000 you would earn $440 in interest within a year.

The highest one-year CD APY is currently more than twice the national average for a one-year term. While the top one-year APY has decreased from 5.30 percent one year ago, it’s still comparable with many high-yield savings accounts — and it’s still outpacing the rate of inflation.

How inflation impacts monetary policy

After holding the federal funds rate steady since July 2023 to combat high inflation, officials cut the rate by a combined total of one percentage point, or 100 basis points, in three rate-setting meetings in late 2024. The rate cuts came at a time when the consumer price index (CPI), a measure of inflation, had been decreasing significantly from its decades-high annual rate of 9.1 percent in June 2022. Policymakers have held the federal funds rate steady so far in 2025.

"Our monetary policy actions are guided by our dual mandate to promote maximum employment and stable prices for the American people," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in remarks following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting on June 18. "At today’s meeting, the Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 4-1/4 to 4-1/2 percent and to continue reducing the size of our balance sheet. We will continue to determine the appropriate stance of monetary policy based on the incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks."

The current rate of inflation is a significant factor that affects what the Fed decides to do with rates. A decrease in the federal funds rate, say close to or below the current inflation rate of 2.4 percent, can be bad for savers. Namely, it can translate to lower APYs on many CDs and savings accounts. Meanwhile, a fed rate cut can be good for borrowers as interest rates tend to decrease on loans.

CD glossary

Here are some terms you’ll likely come across when choosing a CD.