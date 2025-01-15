Top CD rates today: January 15, 2025 | Leading APY falls to 4.51%
Key takeaways
- Today's highest CD rate across terms has fallen to 4.51 percent APY, offered on a six-month term.
- You'll find APYs near 4.50 percent on various terms.
- Competitive APYs for some terms are currently several times greater than national averages.
Today, we see decreases in the top rates for five terms of certificates of deposit (CDs) due to Popular Direct lowering its annual percentage yields (APYs) on various terms. As such, the top APY, across terms, is now 4.51 percent, which can be found on a six-month CD. Highest APYs range between 4.15 percent and 4.51 percent on terms from three months to five years.
Meanwhile, it was announced this morning the December rate of inflation rose 2.9 percent over the previous 12 months. This reflects an increase from 2.7 percent in November and marks the third consecutive monthly rise. December’s inflation reading could potentially strengthen the Federal Reserve’s case not to cut rates this month. Holding the federal funds rate at a range of 4.25-4.5 percent could help stabilize APYs on competitive CDs, in turn.
Bankrate monitors CD rates every weekday, and today’s top rates are listed in the table below, along with national average rates and the amount you’ll earn with $5,000 in a high-yield CD.
Today's best CD rates by term
|CD term
|Institution offering top APY
|Highest APY
|National average APY
|Estimated earnings on $5,000 with top APY
|3-month
|Quontic Bank
|4.50%
|1.27%
|$55
|6-month
|CIBC Bank USA
|4.51%
|1.69%
|$112
|9-month
|America First Credit Union
|4.40%
|N/A
|$164
|1-year
|Live Oak Bank
|4.40%
|1.75%
|$220
|18-month
|TAB Bank
|4.16%
|1.83%
|$315
|2-year
|America First Credit Union
|4.15%
|1.51%
|$424
|3-year
|America First Credit Union
|4.15%
|1.43%
|$649
|4-year
|America First Credit Union
|4.20%
|1.47%
|$894
|5-year
|America First Credit Union
|4.25%
|1.42%
|$1,157
Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of January 15, 2025. APYs for some products may vary by region.
N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.
What’s been happening with CD interest rates?
Rates on high-yield CDs started falling in late 2023 and early 2024 as banks anticipated Federal Reserve rate cuts. The APYs banks offer on deposit accounts tend to move in lockstep with the federal funds rate. Top yields continue to decrease in the wake of three Fed rate cuts in 2024, and it remains to be seen how much further, and how quickly, APYs will go down. However, competitive CD rates continue to outpace the rate of inflation, which currently stands at 2.9 percent.
What is the impact of inflation on monetary policy?
After holding its key benchmark rate steady since July 2023 to combat high inflation, officials cut the federal funds rate by a combined total of one percentage point, or 100 basis points, in three recent rate-setting meetings. These moves come at a time when the consumer price index (CPI), a measure of inflation, has decreased significantly, overall, from its decades-high annual rate of 9.1 percent in June 2022. It’s currently at 2.9 percent."We are committed to maintaining our economy’s strength by supporting maximum employment and returning inflation to our 2 percent goal," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in remarks following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting in November.
The current rate of inflation is a significant factor that affects what the Fed decides to do with rates. A decrease in the federal funds rate, say close to or below the current inflation rate of 2.9 percent, can be bad for savers. Namely, it can translate to lower APYs on many CDs and savings accounts. Meanwhile, a fed rate cut can be good for borrowers as interest rates tend to decrease on loans.
CD glossary
Here are some terms you’ll likely come across when choosing a CD.
- Add-on CD: An add-on CD enables you to make additional deposits after your initial investment. This feature affords more flexibility than traditional CDs, which only allow one deposit at the beginning of the term.
- Annual percentage yield (APY): A percentage that indicates how much interest a CD earns in one year, which takes into account the effect of compounding.
- Brokered CD: A type of CD issued by a bank but sold through a brokerage firm or other financial institution.
- CD ladder: An investment strategy that involves purchasing multiple CDs with varying maturity dates to provide liquidity and take advantage of higher rates.
- Early withdrawal penalty: A fee charged if funds are withdrawn from a CD before the maturity date. Penalties often range anywhere from 90 days to 365 days’ worth of interest.
- Grace period: A specific time after the maturity date during which an account holder can make changes to the CD without penalties. A grace period typically ranges from five to 14 days.
- IRA CD: A CD that’s held within an individual retirement account.
- Minimum opening deposit: The lowest amount of money required to open a CD account, which can vary by institution. Some institutions don’t have a minimum deposit requirement.
- No-penalty CD: A type of CD that allows you to withdraw your money without facing a penalty while providing a fixed APY.
- Promotional CD: Also known as a bonus or special CD, it’s a CD with an above average APY. These may be offered by banks and credit unions as a way to obtain new customers.
- Jumbo CD: A CD that has a high minimum balance requirement, typically $100,000, sometimes as low as $95,000. This type of CD tends to offer a higher interest rate than regular CDs with the same term.
- Bump-up CD: Also known as a “raise-your-rate CD,” a bump-up CD provides savers with the option to increase the CD’s APY without having to change its term. Generally, only one rate increase is allowed during its term.