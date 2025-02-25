Top CD rates today: February 25, 2025 | Earn up to 4.50% APY

Key takeaways The current leading CD rate across terms is 4.50 percent APY, offered on three- and nine-month terms.

Competitive APYs for some terms are currently several times greater than national averages.

In 2025 and beyond, APY levels on competitive CDs will likely move in lockstep with any changes the Federal Reserve makes to the federal funds rate.

Leading rates on certificates of deposit (CDs) have held steady for much of February, with only four decreases, to date. This marks a sharp contrast from January, when we at Bankrate saw 13 drops in top CD rates. Incidentally, we’ve also seen a bank or two boost some rates ever so slightly in recent weeks. The overall stability in rates may be the result of the Federal Reserve deciding to leave its benchmark rate unchanged at the end of January.

In our table below, Bask Bank becomes the new provider today of the top three-month CD rate, as Quontic Bank has lowered its annual percentage yield (APY) for that term. The table shows the highest APY on CD terms from three months to five years, as well as how much $5,000 would earn for each term.

Today's best CD rates by term

Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of February 25, 2025. APYs for some products may vary by region.

N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.

How to take advantage of current CD rates

Yields on competitive CDs have been decreasing this year, although many shorter-term CDs are offering yields comparable to high-yield savings accounts. In a falling-rate environment, a fixed-rate CD’s advantage over a variable-rate savings account is the CD guarantees you’ll earn the same APY until it matures.

Many shorter-term CDs are currently earning higher APYs than longer ones, yet one way to get the best of both worlds is through a CD ladder. This involves opening multiple CDs of varying term lengths. This way, some of your money will earn the top short-term rates, while the remainder will benefit from a guaranteed rate for a longer timeframe.

"Consider CD laddering if you want to thread the needle between locking up the money for too long and also taking advantage of higher interest rates right now," says Anna N’Jie-Konte, CFP, CEO of Poder Wealth Advisors.

Recent trends in top CD rates

Competitive CD APYs trended downward throughout 2024 and are decreasing so far in 2025. For example, the highest one-year CD APY at the start of January 2024 was 5.66 percent, whereas it was 4.40 percent on Feb. 25, 2025. Among the popular terms Bankrate monitors for this page, all rates saw steeper declines in the second half of 2024, as compared to the first half.

CD glossary

Here are some terms you’ll likely come across when choosing a CD.