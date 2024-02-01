Top CD rates today: Feb. 1, 2024 — Fed holds rates steady and what that means for CDs
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .
Key takeaways
- The Federal Reserve decided to hold its key benchmark rate steady on Wednesday. Fed moves have a strong influence on CD yields.
- The highest APY on a six-month term has decreased today to 5.35 percent from 5.5 percent, while the top APY on an 18-month term has decreased to 5.15 percent from 5.3 percent, a sign that banks are paring back on interest rates.
- The top APY across all terms remains 5.51 percent and is offered on a one-year CD.
- Leading rates on various CD terms are 5 percent APY and higher, while national averages are well below 2 percent APY.
The Federal Reserve announced Wednesday that it will hold rates steady, at least for now. But savers may be left wondering what the latest Fed decision means for interest rates on deposit accounts, especially certificates of deposit (CDs).
“The Federal Reserve continues to stand pat on its benchmark interest rate, but signals that the first rate cut this cycle is in the offing in 2024,” says Mark Hamrick, Bankrate senior economic analyst. “The translation of that for our money is that peak rates are likely either at hand or will soon be behind us.”
For those who are looking to secure, and grow, their savings in a deposit account, that means the time is now to consider a CD. “The prospect of peak rates serves as a call to action to savers to strike while the proverbial iron is hot, which in this case means while we can take advantage of superior yields on savings,” Hamrick says. “Remember one timeless key constant: It pays to shop around for the best rates.”
The top annual percentage yield (APY) you’ll currently find on a CD is 5.51 percent APY, which is on a one-year term. Bankrate’s table below shows top yields across terms from three months to five years.
Today’s CD rates by term
|CD term
|Institution offering top APY
|Highest APY
|National average APY
|Estimated earnings on $5,000 with top APY
|Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of Feb. 1, 2024. APYs for some products may vary by region.
N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.
|3-month
|America First Credit Union
|5.50%
|1.26%
|$63
|6-month
|Bask Bank
|5.35%
|1.60%
|$132
|9-month
|EverBank
|5.35%
|N/A
|$199
|1-year
|CIBC Bank USA
|5.51%
|1.75%
|$276
|18-month
|Alliant Credit Union
|5.15%
|1.73%
|$391
|2-year
|TAB Bank
|5.00%
|1.51%
|$513
|3-year
|First Internet Bank of Indiana
|4.75%
|1.42%
|$747
|4-year
|First Internet Bank of Indiana
|4.54%
|1.47%
|$972
|5-year
|SchoolsFirst FCU
|4.60%
|1.43%
|$1,261
Keep in mind: The Federal Reserve decided to leave rates unchanged this week. Fed rate moves often impact CD APYs.
What did the Federal Reserve do with rates this week?
The Fed chose to hold rates steady on Jan. 31, which marked the fourth straight rate-setting meeting that it left rates untouched. Rates stand at a 22-year high, and the Fed is expected to start lowering them at some point in 2024. After this week’s meeting, the next Fed meeting is scheduled for March 19-20, 2024.
CD rates in 2022 through 2024
National average CD yields rose steadily in 2023, as the Federal Reserve continued to hike interest rates at the fastest pace since the 1980s. In all, Fed officials increased rates 11 times between 2022 and 2023, bringing the federal funds rate to its current target range of 5.25-5.5 percent. Along with these rate hikes, average CD APYs rose to the highest they’d been in many years, with APYs on some competitive CDs climbing as high as 7 percent.
Despite today’s pullbacks on some top rates, 2024 is still expected to be a banner one for CD savers. Greg McBride, CFA, Bankrate’s chief financial analyst, predicts two Fed rate cuts in 2024, yet he says CD yields will continue to top inflation. “Savers have another good year in which their returns will shine, with inflation expected to decline further,” he says.
CD FAQs
-
Although Federal Reserve rate cuts are widely expected in 2024, and banks may lower deposit account rates as a result, CD yields are expected to remain strong and outpace inflation. Overall, average yields remain higher than they’ve been in years, while the top APYs on many terms are more than triple the national averages.
Opening a competitive CD now means you won’t be missing out on a high APY should rates start to fall later this year. Because a CD typically earns a fixed rate, you’ll continue to earn the same yield throughout its entire term, even if rates on new CDs start to drop.
-
Before committing money to a CD, make sure you’re comfortable parting with the funds for the entire term; withdraw the funds early and you’ll likely be hit with an early withdrawal penalty. As such, a CD isn’t a good place for your emergency fund. Other factors to consider include:
- Annual percentage yield, or APY: Not all banks are equal when it comes to APYs, so it pays to check out what various banks are offering. Online-only banks are known for paying high yields, so they’re a good place to start your search.
- When you’ll need access to the money: CDs commonly come in terms between three months and five years, although you’ll sometimes be able to find terms as short as one month and as long as 10 years. Make sure you choose a term that corresponds with when you’ll want the money for a planned purchase or other investment.
- Minimum deposit requirement: Some banks, such as Ally Bank and Synchrony Bank, don’t require any set minimum deposit, while others may require $1,000, $5,000 or even as much as $10,000. When shopping around, find a CD with a minimum deposit that aligns with your saving goals.
- Federal deposit insurance: Before opening a CD, make sure the bank is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC). Likewise, if it’s a credit union, make sure it’s insured through the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). This way, should the financial institution close its doors, your funds will be insured for up to $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank or credit union, for each account ownership category.
-
Your money is protected in a CD when it’s with a bank insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) or a credit union insured through the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). When institutions are covered by this federal insurance, CDs and share certificates are each insured for up to $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank or credit union, for each account ownership category.
CDs typically require that you lock in your money for a set term, and taking out the money before the term ends usually results in an early withdrawal penalty. This penalty causes you to lose some of your interest — and possibly also some of your principal, which is the money you originally deposited in the account.
Methodology
Bankrate calculates and reports the national average APYs for various CD terms. Factored into national average rates are the competitive APYs commonly offered by online banks, along with the very low rates often found at large brick-and-mortar banks.
In June 2023, Bankrate updated its methodology that determines the national average CD rates. For the process, more than 500 banks and credit unions are now surveyed each week to generate the national averages. Among these institutions are those that are broadly available and offer high yields, as well as some of the nation’s largest banks.
Related Articles
Top CD rates today: Feb. 5, 2024 — Leading 5.51% APY holds steady
Top CD rates today: Jan. 31, 2024 — What today’s Fed decision means for CD yields
Top CD rates today: Jan. 26, 2024 — Take home up to 5.51% APY
Top CD rates today: Jan. 9, 2024 — Top 1-year term falls to 5.55% APY