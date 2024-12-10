Top CD rates today: December 10, 2024 | Short-term CDs are earning 4.65% APY

Key takeaways Today's leading CD rate across terms is 4.65 percent APY, offered on three- and six-month terms.

In addition to choosing a CD based on APY, be sure to pick a term that suits your financial goals.

The best rates on various terms are more than triple the national average yields, so it pays to shop around.

Competitive CD APYs may decrease further, especially if the Federal Reserve cuts rates again. Savers could still benefit from locking in high yields at this time.

Leading annual percentage yields (APYs) on certificates of deposit (CDs) may decrease further in coming months, with the Federal Reserve possibly cutting its benchmark rate this month and again in 2025. As such, APYs of around 4.50 percent (or higher) may become more and more difficult for savers to obtain. However, opening a fixed-rate CD now that earns such an APY guarantees you’ll continue to earn it throughout the CD’s entire term.

Check out Bankrate’s table below for the highest APY on CD terms from three months to five years, as well as how much $5,000 would earn for each term.

Today's top CD rates by term

Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of December 10, 2024. APYs for some products may vary by region.

N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.

When is a CD a good idea?

You might decide to open a CD when rates are likely to start falling on deposit accounts. Thanks to its fixed interest rate, a competitive CD will continue to earn its high yield for the full term, even in a falling rate environment. Another benefit of the guaranteed rate is you’ll be able to calculate in advance how much interest the CD will earn through the end of the term. With that in mind, a CD may be a good idea if you have a lump sum (outside of your emergency savings) that you know you won't need access to for a given timeframe.

Recent trends in top CD rates

Competitive CD APYs have been trending downward throughout 2024. For example, the highest one-year CD APY at the start of January was 5.66 percent, whereas it's 4.52 percent on Dec. 10. Among the popular terms Bankrate monitors for this page, all rates have seen steeper declines in the second half of 2024, as compared to the first half.

CD glossary

Here are some terms you’ll likely come across when choosing a CD.

Add-on CD: A CD that enables you to make additional deposits after your initial investment. This feature affords more flexibility than traditional CDs, which only allow one deposit at the beginning of the term.

A CD that enables you to make additional deposits after your initial investment. This feature affords more flexibility than traditional CDs, which only allow one deposit at the beginning of the term. Annual percentage yield (APY): A percentage that indicates how much interest a CD earns in one year, which takes into account the effect of compounding.

A percentage that indicates how much interest a CD earns in one year, which takes into account the effect of compounding. Brokered CD: A type of CD issued by a bank but sold through a brokerage firm or other financial institution.

A type of CD issued by a bank but sold through a brokerage firm or other financial institution. CD ladder: An investment strategy that involves purchasing multiple CDs with varying maturity dates to provide liquidity and take advantage of higher rates.

An investment strategy that involves purchasing multiple CDs with varying maturity dates to provide liquidity and take advantage of higher rates. Early withdrawal penalty: A fee charged if funds are withdrawn from a CD before the maturity date. Penalties often range anywhere from 90 days to 365 days’ worth of interest.

A fee charged if funds are withdrawn from a CD before the maturity date. Penalties often range anywhere from 90 days to 365 days’ worth of interest. Grace period: A specific time after the maturity date during which an account holder can make changes to the CD without penalties. A grace period typically ranges from five to 14 days.

A specific time after the maturity date during which an account holder can make changes to the CD without penalties. A grace period typically ranges from five to 14 days. IRA CD: A CD that’s held within an individual retirement account.

A CD that’s held within an individual retirement account. Minimum opening deposit: The lowest amount of money required to open a CD account, which can vary by institution. Some institutions don’t have a minimum deposit requirement.

The lowest amount of money required to open a CD account, which can vary by institution. Some institutions don’t have a minimum deposit requirement. No-penalty CD: A type of CD that allows you to withdraw your money without facing a penalty while providing a fixed APY.

A type of CD that allows you to withdraw your money without facing a penalty while providing a fixed APY. Promotional CD: Also known as a bonus or special CD, it’s a CD with an above average APY. These may be offered by banks and credit unions as a way to obtain new customers.

Also known as a bonus or special CD, it’s a CD with an above average APY. These may be offered by banks and credit unions as a way to obtain new customers. Jumbo CD: A CD that has a high minimum balance requirement, typically $100,000, sometimes as low as $95,000. This type of CD tends to offer a higher interest rate than regular CDs with the same term.

A CD that has a high minimum balance requirement, typically $100,000, sometimes as low as $95,000. This type of CD tends to offer a higher interest rate than regular CDs with the same term. Bump-up CD: Also known as a “raise-your-rate CD,” a bump-up CD provides savers with the option to increase the CD’s APY without having to change its term. Generally, only one rate increase is allowed during its term.