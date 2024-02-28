Earn yields of up to 5.55% APY | Top CD rates today: Feb. 2, 2024
- Today's leading CD rate earns a 5.55% APY for a one-year term.
- Top APYs for several CD terms have declined slightly in recent months since peaking late in 2023.
- By contrast, national averages are only yielding around one-third of the highest rates.
Many savers who expect the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates this year are locking in a fixed yield now on a certificate of deposit (CD). Opening a CD now ensures you’ll reap the benefit of a high annual percentage yield (APY) for the entire length of the CD’s term.
As of late, the highest yield across CD terms is 5.55% offered on a 1-year CD from Colorado Federal Savings Bankand requires a minimum deposit of $5,000. You’ll find that many shorter terms are earning higher yields than longer ones in our current rate environment.
Check out Bankrate’s table below for the highest APY on CD terms from three months to five years, as well as how much $5,000 would earn for each term.
Today's top CD rates by term<table class="Table Table--text Table--stripedOdd"> <thead> <tr> <th>CD term</th> <th>Institution offering top APY</th> <th class="text-center">Highest APY </th> <th class="text-center">National average APY</th> <th class="text-center">Estimated earnings on $5,000 with top APY</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td><a href="https://www.bankrate.com/banking/cds/best-6-month-cd-rates/">6-month</a></td> <td> <a href="https://www.bankrate.com/banking/reviews/bmo-alto/">BMO Alto</a> </td> <td class="text-center"><strong>5.50%</strong></td> <td class="text-center">1.61%</td> <td class="text-center">$136</td> </tr> <tr> <td><a href="https://www.bankrate.com/banking/cds/best-9-month-cd-rates/">9-month</a></td> <td> <a href="https://www.bankrate.com/banking/reviews/forbright-bank/">Forbright Bank</a> </td> <td class="text-center"><strong>5.30%</strong></td> <td class="text-center">N/A</td> <td class="text-center">$197</td> </tr> <tr> <td><a href="https://www.bankrate.com/banking/cds/best-1-year-cd-rates/">1-year</a></td> <td> <a href="https://www.bankrate.com/banking/reviews/alliant-credit-union/">Alliant Credit Union</a> </td> <td class="text-center"><strong>5.40%</strong></td> <td class="text-center">1.73%</td> <td class="text-center">$270</td> </tr> <tr> <td><a href="https://www.bankrate.com/banking/cds/best-18-month-cd-rates/">18-month</a></td> <td> <a href="https://www.bankrate.com/banking/reviews/alliant-credit-union/">Alliant Credit Union</a> </td> <td class="text-center"><strong>5.15%</strong></td> <td class="text-center">1.74%</td> <td class="text-center">$391</td> </tr> <tr> <td><a href="https://www.bankrate.com/banking/cds/best-2-year-cd-rates/">2-year</a></td> <td> United Fidelity Bank</td> <td class="text-center"><strong>5.15%</strong></td> <td class="text-center">1.5%</td> <td class="text-center">$528</td> </tr> <tr> <td><a href="https://www.bankrate.com/banking/cds/best-3-year-cd-rates/">3-year</a></td> <td> United Fidelity Bank</td> <td class="text-center"><strong>5.20%</strong></td> <td class="text-center">1.4%</td> <td class="text-center">$821</td> </tr> <tr> <td><a href="https://www.bankrate.com/banking/cds/best-4-year-cd-rates/">4-year</a></td> <td> <a href="https://www.bankrate.com/banking/reviews/bmo-alto/">BMO Alto</a> </td> <td class="text-center"><strong>4.60%</strong></td> <td class="text-center">1.47%</td> <td class="text-center">$985</td> </tr> <tr> <td><a href="https://www.bankrate.com/banking/cds/best-5-year-cd-rates/">5-year</a></td> <td> <a href="https://www.bankrate.com/banking/reviews/first-internet-bank-of-indiana/">First Internet Bank of Indiana</a> </td> <td class="text-center"><strong>4.61%</strong></td> <td class="text-center">1.42%</td> <td class="text-center">$1264</td> </tr> </tbody> </table>
Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of Feb. 2, 2024. APYs for some products may vary by region.
N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.
How to keep your money safe in a CD
When shopping around for a CD, be sure to go with one in which the funds are federally insured. This means you won’t lose your money if the financial institution were to fail. Choose a bank that’s insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) or a credit union insured by National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). Under such federally insured institutions, CDs and share certificates are each insured for up to $250,000 per depositor, per insured bank or credit union, for each account ownership category.
CD rates from from 2022 to 2024
National average CD yields rose steadily in 2023, as the Federal Reserve continued to hike interest rates at the fastest pace since the 1980s. In all, Fed officials increased rates 11 times between 2022 and 2023, bringing the federal funds rate to its current target range of 5.25-5.5 percent. Along with these rate hikes, average CD APYs rose to the highest they’d been in many years, with APYs on some competitive CDs climbing as high as 7 percent.
This year is expected to be a banner one for CD savers. Greg McBride, CFA, Bankrate’s chief financial analyst, predicts two Fed rate cuts in 2024, yet he says CD yields will continue to top inflation. “Savers have another good year in which their returns will shine, with inflation expected to decline further,” he says.
McBride also stresses the importance of shopping around for the highest APY. “Top-yielding offers are still going to deliver a notable advantage [over lower-yielding ones],” he adds.
Methodology
Bankrate calculates and reports the national average APYs for various CD terms. Factored into national average rates are the competitive APYs commonly offered by online banks, along with the very low rates often found at large brick-and-mortar banks.
In June 2023, Bankrate updated its methodology that determines the national average CD rates. For the process, more than 500 banks and credit unions are now surveyed each week to generate the national averages. Among these institutions are those that are broadly available and offer high yields, as well as some of the nation’s largest banks.