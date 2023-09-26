Cash Back Credit Card Reviews
Cash back credit cards pay you back on every eligible purchase you make. However, to pocket the most from your day-to-day purchases, you need to pick cash back benefits that fit your unique shopping habits. Some cash back credit cards pay more on groceries, utilities and fuel, while others tip the scales toward dining, entertainment and travel. The best pick for you depends on your overall spending.
Knowing where your dollars go is key, but the payback perk isn’t the only benefit of cash back credit cards. Many also offer sign-up bonuses and 0% intro APR periods for purchases or balance transfers. Some cash back credit cards even offer payment flexibility plans, free access to credit scores and other consumer-friendly benefits.
Our Bankrate experts did the point-by-point comparisons for you in our cash back credit card reviews. You’ll find our experts’ top cash back credit card picks for 2024 based on overall value, program simplicity, fees and APR. You can also easily compare 0% intro and regular APRs for each card, plus explore sign-up bonuses, annual fees and other key features. You can even find expert recommendations on the best cash back credit cards for all types of spending.
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
