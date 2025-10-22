Why you might want the U.S. Bank Smartly™ Visa Signature® Card

Issuer loyalty pays off sometimes. If you already have an existing relationship with U.S. Bank, adding the Smartly Visa Signature Card might come with unique perks.

Rewards: Best for those with U.S. Bank savings accounts

If you have a U.S. Bank Smartly Savings account and high enough balances in U.S. Bank Smartly® Checking and/or Safe Debit account, you can earn more cash back with the Smartly Earning Bonus on your first $10,000 in qualifying purchases each billing cycle.

Specifically, you can earn:

A total of 2.5 percent back with a qualifying balance between $10,000 to $49,999;

A total of 3 percent back with a qualifying balance between $50,000 to $99,999;

A total of 4 percent back with a qualifying balance of $100,000 or more.

Note that you need to deposit your rewards into your U.S. Bank account to take advantage of these rates. Additionally, the card actually earns points, and their value might be reduced if you use other redemption methods.

The 4-percent cash back rate on all eligible purchases is impressive. However, the high balance requirement makes it difficult to achieve. But if you qualify, you could earn up to $400 in cash back with the bonus per billing cycle. That’s $4,800 in cash back per year.

0% intro APR offer: Solid offers on both balance transfers and purchases

The card offers 0 percent intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months (18.24% - 28.49% Variable APR after that). While you can find credit cards that provide longer promotional zero-interest periods, this is still pretty solid.

However, if you’re planning to transfer a balance, pay attention to the fees. The Smartly Visa Signature Card charges a 5 percent balance transfer fee (or $5, whichever is greater). This is higher than what other similar cards charge. Such fees add up quickly, so make sure to compare several card offers before you apply.

Rates and fees: No annual fee to cut into earnings

Like many cash back cards, the Smartly Visa Signature Card doesn’t charge an annual fee, so you won’t have to worry about offsetting one. And considering the rewards potential with the Smartly Earning Bonus, high spenders who bank with U.S. Bank can earn a significant amount of cash back. It’s rare to find a card with such high flat rate cash back rates — even with strings attached.