U.S. Bank Smartly™ Visa Signature® Card review: Excellent cash back rates for existing account holders
An easy pick for existing U.S. Bank customers — not so much for anyone else.
Snapshot
3.9
Bottom line
Intro offer
N/A
Rewards Rate
2%
Annual fee
$0
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.49% Variable
3.9
Bankrate score
Reward Details
Card Details
U.S. Bank Smartly™ Visa Signature® Card overview
Two percent in cash back on all purchases is becoming a new norm for flat-rate cash back cards, and the U.S. Bank Smartly Visa Signature is a part of the trend. But it doesn’t have much to make it stand out against the competition — unless you’re already a U.S. Bank customer.
If you are, your rewards potential increases significantly. With the card’s Smartly Earning Bonus, you can earn double the regular rate on all eligible purchases, which could make this card a cash back powerhouse for a high spender. Terms, however, apply. And they’re quite a doozy, from how much you need to have in your bank account to how you can redeem your rewards.
People without at least a five-digit bank account balance at U.S. Bank will likely find better value with other cash back credit cards. Besides the impressive rewards for the existing customers, the Smartly Visa Signature card offers few things that would make it compelling. It doesn’t advertise a welcome bonus, and while there are a few intro offers you can take advantage of, other issuers are likely to provide better terms.
-
Rewards
- Unlimited 2 percent cash back
- Up to an additional 2 percent cash back on your first $10,000 when paired with a U.S. Bank Smartly® Savings account (terms and conditions apply)
Expert Appraisal: Good
See our expert analysis
-
0% intro APR offer
- 0 percent intro APR on purchases for 12 months
- 0 percent intro APR on balance transfers for 12 months
- 18.24% - 28.49% Variable APR
Expert Appraisal: Typical
See our expert analysis
-
Rates and fees
- $0 annual fee
- 5 percent balance transfer fee, or $5, whichever is greater
- 3 percent foreign transaction fee
- Up to $41 late payment fee
Expert Appraisal: Typical
See our expert analysis
-
Other cardholder perks
- Access to U.S. Bank ExtendPay® Plan
Expert Appraisal: Weak
See our expert analysis
U.S. Bank Smartly™ Visa Signature® Card pros and cons
Pros
-
This card offers a competitive flat cash back rate.
-
If you’re already banking with U.S. Bank, you might receive bonus rewards.
-
The card offers an 0 percent intro APR on purchases and balance transfers.
Cons
-
Unlike most rewards cards, it doesn’t have a welcome bonus offer.
-
It charges a foreign transaction fee, meaning this card isn’t the best choice when you travel abroad.
-
The bonus rewards rules for existing customers are complex, and balance requirements are high.
Why you might want the U.S. Bank Smartly™ Visa Signature® Card
Issuer loyalty pays off sometimes. If you already have an existing relationship with U.S. Bank, adding the Smartly Visa Signature Card might come with unique perks.
Rewards: Best for those with U.S. Bank savings accounts
If you have a U.S. Bank Smartly Savings account and high enough balances in U.S. Bank Smartly® Checking and/or Safe Debit account, you can earn more cash back with the Smartly Earning Bonus on your first $10,000 in qualifying purchases each billing cycle.
Specifically, you can earn:
- A total of 2.5 percent back with a qualifying balance between $10,000 to $49,999;
- A total of 3 percent back with a qualifying balance between $50,000 to $99,999;
- A total of 4 percent back with a qualifying balance of $100,000 or more.
Note that you need to deposit your rewards into your U.S. Bank account to take advantage of these rates. Additionally, the card actually earns points, and their value might be reduced if you use other redemption methods.
The 4-percent cash back rate on all eligible purchases is impressive. However, the high balance requirement makes it difficult to achieve. But if you qualify, you could earn up to $400 in cash back with the bonus per billing cycle. That’s $4,800 in cash back per year.
0% intro APR offer: Solid offers on both balance transfers and purchases
The card offers 0 percent intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months (18.24% - 28.49% Variable APR after that). While you can find credit cards that provide longer promotional zero-interest periods, this is still pretty solid.
However, if you’re planning to transfer a balance, pay attention to the fees. The Smartly Visa Signature Card charges a 5 percent balance transfer fee (or $5, whichever is greater). This is higher than what other similar cards charge. Such fees add up quickly, so make sure to compare several card offers before you apply.
Rates and fees: No annual fee to cut into earnings
Like many cash back cards, the Smartly Visa Signature Card doesn’t charge an annual fee, so you won’t have to worry about offsetting one. And considering the rewards potential with the Smartly Earning Bonus, high spenders who bank with U.S. Bank can earn a significant amount of cash back. It’s rare to find a card with such high flat rate cash back rates — even with strings attached.
Why you might want a different cash back card
If you aren’t a U.S. Bank customer and not planning on putting your savings in its Smartly account, you might be better off with a different flat-rate cash back card.
Welcome offer: No sign-up value
Credit cards without annual fees rarely offer lucrative welcome bonuses. Still, you can usually earn around $200 with a relatively modest spending requirement.
That’s not the case with the Smartly Visa Signature Card. It doesn’t advertise any welcome offers, which diminishes its potential first-year value compared to its competitors in the card market. That said, if you qualify for the Smartly Earning Bonus, you might be able to make up for the lack of a sign-up bonus with extra rewards earnings.
Perks: Underwhelming, but standard benefit options
Similarly to other cash back credit cards, U.S. Bank Smartly Visa Signature Card doesn’t offer much in terms of extra perks and benefits.
As a cardholder, you get access to a U.S. Bank ExtendPay Plan, which allows you to divide eligible purchases into monthly payments. You won’t be charged interest, but there’s a fixed monthly fee. New cardmembers can also qualify for a $0 fee offer on plans opened in the first 60 days with the card.
How the U.S. Bank Smartly™ Visa Signature® Card compares to other cash back cards
If you’re looking for a flat-rate cash back credit card, you have options — including some with better benefits and higher first-year value.
Annual fee
Intro offer
Rewards rate
Earn unlimited 2% cash back on every purchase.
Recommended Credit Score
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Annual fee
Intro offer
Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
Rewards rate
Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
Recommended Credit Score
Annual fee
Intro offer
Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months
Rewards rate
Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
Recommended Credit Score
Is the U.S. Bank Smartly™ Visa Signature® Card right for me?
The U.S. Bank Smartly Visa Signature is rather similar to other flat-rate cash back credit cards on the market. However, you might get plenty of extra value out of it if you:
- Have an existing relationship with U.S. Bank or are open to doing most of your banking with it
- Can maintain the qualifying balance needed for the Smartly Earning Bonus
- Are a high spender, so you can take full advantage of the boosted rewards rates
If you’re open to cash back credit cards with tiered rather than flat-rate rewards, there are other no-annual-fee cards that might make more sense for you depending on your goals.
Frequently asked questions
How we rated this card
We rate credit cards using a proprietary card scoring system that ranks each card’s estimated average rewards rate, estimated annual earnings, welcome bonus value, APR, fees, perks and more against those of other cards in its primary category.
Each card feature is assigned a weighting based on how important it is to people looking for a card in a given category. These features are then scored based on how they rank relative to the features on other cards in the category. Based on these calculations, each card receives an overall rating of 1-5 stars (with 5 being the highest possible score and 1 being the lowest).
We analyzed over 150 of the most popular rewards and cash back cards to determine where each stacked up based on their value, cost, benefits and more. Here are some of the key factors that influenced this card’s overall score and how the score influenced our review:
