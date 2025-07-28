Skip to Main Content

Do credit card rewards, points and miles expire?

Ariana Arghandewal
Raychelle Heath,
Re'Dreyona Walker
Published on July 28, 2025

Nothing stings quite like discovering your hard‑earned miles or points have expired — often due to inactivity. But luckily, there are many ways to keep your hard-earned credit card, hotel and airline rewards from expiring.

What are credit card rewards? Many credit cards come with a major incentive to keep swiping: lucrative rewards programs. These programs come from many types of rewards credit cards and some of the best cash-back cards, so it’s easy to find one that works for your spending habits.

Do credit card rewards expire? All credit cards and their rewards programs come with fine print that requires your attention — which typically includes whether your rewards expire. But most credit card rewards programs allow you to keep your rewards indefinitely. As long as you hold up your end of the credit card agreement and pay your bill on time every month, you shouldn’t lose any rewards.

Here’s when credit card rewards programs generally expire.

Do airline rewards expire? Airline rewards often expire after 12 to 36 months of inactivity, though some programs now offer no-expiration policies. While reassuring, this can lead to reward devaluations (similar to currency inflation) when too many points are in circulation.

Understanding how each airline program’s rewards expiration policy works is key to getting the most value out of your rewards.

Do hotel rewards expire? Most hotel rewards expire after 12 to 24 months of inactivity, which is a shorter time frame than most airline rewards’ expiration dates. Keep a closer eye on hotel rewards, especially if you don’t have a hotel credit card you can use to keep your account active.

Bottom line: While most credit card rewards don’t expire, most airline and hotel rewards expire after a specific period of inactivity. Only a few rewards currencies don’t expire at all.

That’s why it’s a good idea to get a rewards credit card that earns points and miles that you’ll use frequently enough to keep your loyalty program account active. This will help give you a time frame for using the rewards you earn and ensure you’re putting them toward something you really want.

FAQs

